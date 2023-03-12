Pro7 top management grants Berlusconi's MFE supervisory board seats

UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - Television group ProSiebenSat.1 is opening up for cooperation with Silvio Berlusconi's media empire MFE, according to a report by "Business Insider." According to the report, the Munich-based company is granting the Italian media group Media For Europe (MFE) seats on its supervisory board. As "Business Insider" further reports, the Italians are sending Katharina Behrends to ProSiebenSat1's supervisory board and will probably snatch up another supervisory board position.

MFE is the largest shareholder in ProSiebenSat.1. The second-largest owner is the Czech holding company PPF, controlled by Renata Kellnerova. The latter also lays claim to a seat, but will not get it, according to "Business Insider."

A spokeswoman for ProSiebenSat1 declined to comment on supervisory board positions on Saturday. The new Supervisory Board members would be addressed when the invitation to the Annual General Meeting was issued, she said.

The relationship between ProSiebenSat.1 and MFE has long been considered undercooled. MFE, owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is aiming for a European broadcasting group. Former ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Rainer Beaujean, among others, had reservations about this. Beaujean resigned unexpectedly last fall.

Bert Habets, the new CEO who has been in office since November, plans to present the new corporate strategy soon. According to "Business Insider," it should become clear that the Group's DNA lies in entertainment. The streaming offering is to be greatly expanded. The ProSiebenSat1 spokeswoman confirmed that the new corporate strategy should be published shortly.

PPF had increased its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 to 10.1 percent, according to its own statements on Tuesday. The holding company also wants to be represented on the supervisory board and has already contacted the company about this, a statement added. PPF believes that ProSiebenSat1 should "ensure fair representation of all major shareholders on the Supervisory Board."

MFE is claiming two positions for the Supervisory Board, according to Business Insider. The choice of MFE manager Behrends is also considered a set one by ProSiebenSat1. If MFE fills the second seat with a more independent representative, his election is also considered very likely, they said. According to "Business Insider," the investor group PPF will not get a seat on the Supervisory Board. In total, a decision will be made on the allocation of four positions on the supervisory body./sl/DP/he