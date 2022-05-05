Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 06:02:38 am EDT
11.15 EUR   +0.39%
05:21aProSieben CEO stresses importance of supervisory board vote
RE
12:01aMediaForEurope Declines to Discharge ProSiebenSat.1 Supervisory Board from 2021 Actions
MT
05/04Top investor MFE will not sign off on ProSieben supervisory board actions
RE
ProSieben CEO stresses importance of supervisory board vote

05/05/2022 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German media company ProSiebenSat.1 in front of its headquarters in Unterfoehring

BERLIN (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Executive Rainer Beuajean underscored how important it is for shareholders to cast a vote for the supervisory board amid tension with its top investor, MediaForEurope (MFE), over the board's composition.

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, commercial broadcaster MFE said has built a stake of more than 25% in ProSieben as part of a European growth strategy and could influence voting in the case of low stakeholder presence.

Citing the company's focus on local content in order to differentiate from international streaming providers, Beaujean said that while "consolidation seems like an easier way forward, it's not that right one, as there are no relevant, transnational synergies".

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.17% 193.75 Delayed Quote.-19.72%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.23% 11.135 Delayed Quote.-20.70%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 589 M 4 848 M 4 848 M
Net income 2022 329 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2022 1 830 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 2 514 M 2 656 M 2 656 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 907
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11,11 €
Average target price 16,48 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marion Helmes Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-20.70%2 656
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-24.99%211 539
COMCAST CORPORATION-17.31%186 458
VIACOMCBS INC.0.00%19 687
FORMULA ONE GROUP-0.32%14 500
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.56%14 220