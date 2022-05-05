ProSieben CEO stresses importance of supervisory board vote

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, commercial broadcaster MFE said has built a stake of more than 25% in ProSieben as part of a European growth strategy and could influence voting in the case of low stakeholder presence.

Citing the company's focus on local content in order to differentiate from international streaming providers, Beaujean said that while "consolidation seems like an easier way forward, it's not that right one, as there are no relevant, transnational synergies".

