UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - ProSieben is pulling the plug on its rather low-rated journal program "Zervakis & Opdenhovel. Live." is pulling the plug. On December 20, after 77 broadcasts, the last edition will be shown, as the private broadcaster announced on Friday in Unterfohring near Munich. It will not continue in 2024. The new ProSieben boss Hannes Hiller said: "This is a very painful decision not to continue #ZOL 2024. I would like to thank the #ZOL editorial team and our presenters Linda Zervakis and Matthias Opdenhovel for always working on #ZOL with the highest level of commitment and great passion."

After former "Tagesschau" anchor Zervakis (48) moved from ARD to ProSieben, she and Opdenhovel (53) have been presenting the format, which is a mix of information and entertainment, since September 2021, initially on Monday evenings at prime time at 8.15 pm. The show was part of the ProSiebenSat.1 broadcasting group's efforts to present more journalistic content in the program. It soon became apparent that TV ratings were not going to skyrocket. After only around two months, a change of direction was made and the weekly slot was moved to later on Wednesday evenings after the comedy show "TV total".

In the press release, ProSieben did not give a specific reason why the format was being discontinued. Station boss Hiller commented on the future: "ProSieben will not reduce its journalistic commitment. In future, we will try to broadcast more reports under the label "ProSieben THEMA." in prime time." At the same time, ProSieben wants to and will continue to work closely and trustfully with Zervakis and Opdenhovel./rin/DP/nas