  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ProSieben says MFE turned down offer of supervisory board seat

03/28/2022 | 10:09am EDT
The logo of German media company ProSiebenSat.1 is seen in front of the headquarters in Unterfoehring

BERLIN (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said that Italian shareholder MediaForEurope (MFE) has rejected an offer of one seat on its supervisory board.

MFE has repeatedly called for closer cooperation with the Munich-based group, in which it has a voting stake of more than 25%, as well as asking it to engage in talks over strategy, focusing on its core TV business.

Controlled by the family of Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE sees building a continental TV champion as the answer to challenges posed to traditional broadcasters by streaming giants and online advertising platforms.

MFE declined to comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 612 M 5 068 M 5 068 M
Net income 2022 331 M 364 M 364 M
Net Debt 2022 1 842 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 2 681 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 907
Free-Float 69,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11,85 €
Average target price 17,22 €
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marion Helmes Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erik Adrianus Hubertus Huggers Independent Member-Supervisory Board
