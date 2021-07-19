Log in
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ProSiebenSat 1 Media : .1 Group increases full-year outlook based on strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter of 2021

07/19/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
(1) Based on revenues in financial year 2020 translated at the exchange rates used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22) less revenues of the companies deconsolidated in 2020 - WindStar Medical at EUR 114 million and myLoc at EUR 10 million - plus pro forma revenues for The Meet Group between January and August 2020 of EUR 173 million, also translated at the exchange rate used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22).

(2) Based on adjusted EBITDA in financial year 2020 translated at the exchange rates used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22) less adjusted EBITDA of the companies deconsolidated in 2020 - WindStar Medical at EUR 23 million and myLoc at EUR 3 million - plus the pro forma adjusted EBITDA contributions for The Meet Group between January and August 2020 of EUR 33 million, also translated at the exchange rate used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22).

Disclaimer

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 17:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 427 M 5 225 M 5 225 M
Net income 2021 280 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 1 833 M 2 163 M 2 163 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 3 780 M 4 461 M 4 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 619
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,71 €
Average target price 20,01 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chairman-Executive Board
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nick Thexton Chief Technology Officer
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Cahan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE21.48%4 547
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.03%324 050
COMCAST CORPORATION9.83%259 210
VIACOMCBS INC.8.13%28 512
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.63%15 816
FORMULA ONE GROUP10.92%11 186