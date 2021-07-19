ProSiebenSat 1 Media : .1 Group increases full-year outlook based on strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter of 2021

(1) Based on revenues in financial year 2020 translated at the exchange rates used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22) less revenues of the companies deconsolidated in 2020 - WindStar Medical at EUR 114 million and myLoc at EUR 10 million - plus pro forma revenues for The Meet Group between January and August 2020 of EUR 173 million, also translated at the exchange rate used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22).

(2) Based on adjusted EBITDA in financial year 2020 translated at the exchange rates used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22) less adjusted EBITDA of the companies deconsolidated in 2020 - WindStar Medical at EUR 23 million and myLoc at EUR 3 million - plus the pro forma adjusted EBITDA contributions for The Meet Group between January and August 2020 of EUR 33 million, also translated at the exchange rate used for planning purposes in financial year 2021 (EUR/USD exchange rate of around USD 1.22).