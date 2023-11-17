Stock PSM PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
PDF Report : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Equities

PSM

DE000PSM7770

Broadcasting

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 05:02:47 2023-11-17 am EST 		Intraday chart for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
5.926 EUR +2.81% +13.90% -29.94%
10:32am PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA : Finally, stock price stabilisation with revenue stabilisation? Alphavalue
Nov. 16 PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating ZD
Chart ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

More charts

Company Profile

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the media sector. The Company's core business is advertising-financed free television (TV). Its TV stations include: SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold and ProSieben MAXX. The Company operates in three business segments, including Broadcasting German-Speaking segment, Digital and Adjacent segment as well as Content Production and Global Sales segment. The Broadcasting German-Speaking segment includes the TV activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Digital and Adjacent segment bundles the business units Online Video, Online Games, Ventures and Commerce, as well as Music. The Content Production and Global Sales segment covers the international program production and distribution business. The Company operates as the parent company of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and operates ProSiebenSat.1 TV Germany GmbH, SevenOne Brands GmbH, SevenOne Media GmbH, Seven One AdFactory GmbH as subsidiaries.
Sector
Broadcasting
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
5.764EUR
Average target price
8.335EUR
Spread / Average Target
+44.60%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Broadcasting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE Stock ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
-30.01% 1 418 M $
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) Stock Walt Disney Company (The)
+8.78% 173 B $
FORMULA ONE GROUP Stock Formula One Group
+6.19% 14 726 M $
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL Stock Paramount Global
-24.41% 8 465 M $
ITV PLC Stock ITV plc
-19.51% 3 013 M $
TBS HOLDINGS,INC. Stock TBS Holdings,Inc.
+70.40% 2 794 M $
FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.
+39.90% 2 152 M $
WASU MEDIA HOLDING CO.,LTD Stock Wasu Media Holding Co.,Ltd
+2.54% 2 080 M $
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. Stock Cogeco Communications Inc.
-33.32% 1 648 M $
MULTICHOICE GROUP LIMITED Stock MultiChoice Group Limited
-45.16% 1 482 M $
Other Broadcasting
