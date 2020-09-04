Log in
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09/04/2020 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.09.2020 / 16:38
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2020
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 05, 2020
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

04.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1127577  04.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
