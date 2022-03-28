DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



28.03.2022 / 08:19

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 12, 2022Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 12, 2022Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

