    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.03.2022 / 08:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://www.prosiebensat1.com/en/investor-relations/publications/results

28.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1308529  28.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1308529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Consensus
