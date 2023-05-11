Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:21:18 2023-05-11 am EDT
8.000 EUR    0.00%
10:06aProsiebensat.1 Media Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:23aTV ratings: Weakest 'Bachelor' finale - 'XY' far ahead
DP
04:50aGoldman lowers target for ProSiebenSat.1 to 8.90 euros - 'Sell'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/11/2023 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2023 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.58 % 9.10 % 9.68 % 233000000
Previous notification 1.56 % 10.32 % 11.88 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 1364198 0.00 % 0.58 %
Total 1364198 0.58 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Collar Buy Call Multiple Multiple Cash or Physical 21207888 9.10 %
Collar Sell Put Multiple Multiple Cash or Physical 21207888 9.10 %
Re-use Right Any Undetermined Physical 21207888 9.10 %
      Total 21207888 9.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BNP PARIBAS SA % % %
BNP PARIBAS Arbitrage % 9.10 % 9.68 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The information in 7.b.2. has not been aggregated as these instruments all relate to the same voting rights. 

Date
09 May 2023


11.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628551  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628551&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
10:06aProsiebensat.1 Media Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05:23aTV ratings: Weakest 'Bachelor' finale - 'XY' far ahead
DP
04:50aGoldman lowers target for ProSiebenSat.1 to 8.90 euros - 'Sell'
DP
04:20aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
05/10TV ratings: Charles documentary behind 'Bauer sucht Frau' on ZDF
DP
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
05/09Czech Investment Group PPF Increases Stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media
MT
05/08PPF raises stake in Germany's ProSieben to 13.1%
RE
05/08PPF raises stake in ProSieben to 13.1%
RE
05/08TV ratings: 8.67 million watch Kiel 'Tatort' crime thriller
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 003 M 4 394 M 4 394 M
Net income 2023 219 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2023 1 607 M 1 764 M 1 764 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,89x
Yield 2023 5,63%
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 989 M 1 989 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 284
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 9,31 €
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-4.19%1 989
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)17.61%180 130
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.50%16 386
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-6.10%10 424
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.06%9 210
ITV PLC2.61%3 911
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer