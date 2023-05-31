Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:44:16 2023-05-31 am EDT
7.577 EUR   -3.08%
10:19aProsiebensat.1 Media Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/30ProSieben Sat.1 : Pro7 suffers from a continued sharp ad revenue fall in Q1
Alphavalue
05/30PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2023 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2023 / 16:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PPF IM LTD notified us of the following on 29 May 2023 pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act:

“We refer to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of PPF IM LTD dated 5 May 2023 notifying that we, PPF IM LTD, have exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE (the “Company”) on 2 May 2023. We hereby inform you pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the WpHG about the following:

A.    Pursued Goals
  1. The investment is a long-term strategic investment.
  2. We intend to acquire additional voting rights in the Company during the course of the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means.
  3. We are seeking representation on the supervisory board of the Company in light of the significance of our shareholding.
  4. We do not intend to achieve significant changes in the capital structure of the Company, although we are supportive of future improvements to the ratio between equity and debt as well as increases to dividend payments in the framework of the Company's recently adjusted dividend policy.
B.    Sources of the Funds Used

The purchases of 10.10% of the voting rights in the Company by PPF IM LTD are funded from PPF IM LTD's own equity and from debt.”

31.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644723  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
10:19aProsiebensat.1 Media Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
05/30ProSieben Sat.1 : Pro7 suffers from a continued sharp ad revenue fall in..
Alphavalue
05/30PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/30Barclays lowers ProSiebenSat.1 target to 9 euros - 'Equal Weight'
DP
05/30PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
05/29PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Credit Suisse keeps a Sell rating
MD
05/29TV ratings: The 'Tatort' in the Ersten gets the most viewers
DP
05/28TV ratings: Crime thriller 'Ostfriesenfeuer' ahead by a wide margin
DP
05/26Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
05/26PROSIEBENSAT.1 : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 997 M 4 285 M 4 285 M
Net income 2023 197 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2023 1 610 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,00x
Yield 2023 4,35%
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 898 M 1 898 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 284
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,82 €
Average target price 9,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Martin Mildner Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-6.37%1 898
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.62%160 474
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.22%16 371
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-6.04%10 435
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.14%9 307
ITV PLC-5.43%3 544
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer