ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Acquisition of control as parent company following the demise of Mr. Silvio Berlusconi

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A.

City of registered office, country: Milano, Italy

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Jun 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 26.58 % 2.29 % 28.87 % 233000000 Previous notification 25.73 % 3.14 % 28.87 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 61929749 0.00 % 26.58 % Total 61929749 26.58 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (contingent right to recall) N/A N/A N/A 5332374 2.29 % Total 5332374 2.29 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % % MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 26.58 % % 28.87 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification of shareholdings with voting rights and instruments is made by the person listed under 3. in connection with the death of Mr. Silvio Berlusconi on June 12, 2023, as a result of which the person listed under 3. became the controlling parent company.

Date

13 Jul 2023

