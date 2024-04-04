ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
April 04, 2024 at 09:48 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
04.04.2024 / 15:47 CET/CEST
04.04.2024 / 15:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street:
Medienallee 7
Postal code:
85774
City:
Unterföhring Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Apr 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.17 %
9.74 %
9.91 %
233,000,000
Previous notification
0.94 %
9.77 %
10.71 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770
0
393,626
0.00 %
0.17 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Collar Buy Call
Multiple
Multiple
Cash or physical
21,207,888
9.10 %
Collar Sell Put
Multiple
Multiple
Cash or physical
21,207,888
9.10 %
Re-use Right
Any
Undetermined
Physical
21,207,888
9.10 %
Sell Put
20-Dec-2024
Multiple
Physical
26,200
0.01 %
Swap on Spot position
15-Dec-2025
Multiple
Cash
419,343
0.18 %
Swap on Spot position
17-Sep-2026
Multiple
Cash
128,824
0.06 %
Swap on Spot position
17-Mar-2025
Multiple
Cash
80,000
0.03 %
Swap on Spot position
28-Mar-2025
Multiple
Cash
61,165
0.03 %
Swap on Spot position
20-Nov-2028
Multiple
Cash
25,838
0.01 %
Swap on Spot position
07-Mar-2025
Multiple
Cash
77,961
0.03 %
Swap on Spot position
23-Dec-2024
Multiple
Cash
8,371
0.00 %
Vanilla Call
21-Jun-2024
Multiple
Physical
7,000
0.00 %
Vanilla Call
20-Dec-2024
Multiple
Physical
651,000
0.28 %
Total
22,693,590
9.74 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BNP PARIBAS SA
%
%
%
BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets
%
9.74 %
9.91 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The 3 first lines in 7.b.2. have not been aggregated in the total amount, as these instruments all relate to the same voting rights.
Date
04 Apr 2024
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the media sector. The Company's core business is advertising-financed free television (TV). Its TV stations include: SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold and ProSieben MAXX. The Company operates in three business segments, including Broadcasting German-Speaking segment, Digital and Adjacent segment as well as Content Production and Global Sales segment. The Broadcasting German-Speaking segment includes the TV activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The Digital and Adjacent segment bundles the business units Online Video, Online Games, Ventures and Commerce, as well as Music. The Content Production and Global Sales segment covers the international program production and distribution business. The Company operates as the parent company of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and operates ProSiebenSat.1 TV Germany GmbH, SevenOne Brands GmbH, SevenOne Media GmbH, Seven One AdFactory GmbH as subsidiaries.