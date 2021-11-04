ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.11.2021 / 17:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Beaujean
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.17 EUR 4690.270 EUR
14.175 EUR 3090.150 EUR
14.185 EUR 12766.500 EUR
14.19 EUR 10685.070 EUR
14.195 EUR 27538.300 EUR
14.20 EUR 27548.000 EUR
14.205 EUR 8366.745 EUR
14.21 EUR 16469.390 EUR
14.215 EUR 14257.645 EUR
14.22 EUR 5744.880 EUR
14.225 EUR 14253.450 EUR
14.23 EUR 3614.420 EUR
14.235 EUR 5807.880 EUR
14.24 EUR 3616.960 EUR
14.245 EUR 5897.430 EUR
14.25 EUR 3619.500 EUR
14.255 EUR 5901.570 EUR
14.26 EUR 3622.040 EUR
14.265 EUR 5948.505 EUR
14.27 EUR 3624.580 EUR
14.275 EUR 5809.925 EUR
14.28 EUR 3627.120 EUR
14.285 EUR 5813.995 EUR
14.29 EUR 914.560 EUR
14.295 EUR 21928.530 EUR
14.30 EUR 915.200 EUR
14.305 EUR 3104.185 EUR
14.315 EUR 2190.195 EUR
14.32 EUR 18444.160 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.2342538 EUR 249811.155 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
04/11/2021; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
70888 04.11.2021
