ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.11.2021 / 17:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Beaujean 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE b) LEI 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000PSM7770 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14.17 EUR 4690.270 EUR 14.175 EUR 3090.150 EUR 14.185 EUR 12766.500 EUR 14.19 EUR 10685.070 EUR 14.195 EUR 27538.300 EUR 14.20 EUR 27548.000 EUR 14.205 EUR 8366.745 EUR 14.21 EUR 16469.390 EUR 14.215 EUR 14257.645 EUR 14.22 EUR 5744.880 EUR 14.225 EUR 14253.450 EUR 14.23 EUR 3614.420 EUR 14.235 EUR 5807.880 EUR 14.24 EUR 3616.960 EUR 14.245 EUR 5897.430 EUR 14.25 EUR 3619.500 EUR 14.255 EUR 5901.570 EUR 14.26 EUR 3622.040 EUR 14.265 EUR 5948.505 EUR 14.27 EUR 3624.580 EUR 14.275 EUR 5809.925 EUR 14.28 EUR 3627.120 EUR 14.285 EUR 5813.995 EUR 14.29 EUR 914.560 EUR 14.295 EUR 21928.530 EUR 14.30 EUR 915.200 EUR 14.305 EUR 3104.185 EUR 14.315 EUR 2190.195 EUR 14.32 EUR 18444.160 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 14.2342538 EUR 249811.155 EUR e) Date of the transaction 04/11/2021; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Medienallee 7 85774 Unterföhring Germany Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

