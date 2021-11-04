Log in
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 12:52:38 pm
14.18 EUR   -4.38%
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english
DJ
10:44aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10:33aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

11/04/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 04.11.2021 / 17:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Rainer 
 
 Last name(s):  Beaujean 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000PSM7770 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 14.17 EUR     4690.270 EUR 
 
 14.175 EUR    3090.150 EUR 
 
 14.185 EUR    12766.500 EUR 
 
 14.19 EUR     10685.070 EUR 
 
 14.195 EUR    27538.300 EUR 
 
 14.20 EUR     27548.000 EUR 
 
 14.205 EUR    8366.745 EUR 
 
 14.21 EUR     16469.390 EUR 
 
 14.215 EUR    14257.645 EUR 
 
 14.22 EUR     5744.880 EUR 
 
 14.225 EUR    14253.450 EUR 
 
 14.23 EUR     3614.420 EUR 
 
 14.235 EUR    5807.880 EUR 
 
 14.24 EUR     3616.960 EUR 
 
 14.245 EUR    5897.430 EUR 
 
 14.25 EUR     3619.500 EUR 
 
 14.255 EUR    5901.570 EUR 
 
 14.26 EUR     3622.040 EUR 
 
 14.265 EUR    5948.505 EUR 
 
 14.27 EUR     3624.580 EUR 
 
 14.275 EUR    5809.925 EUR 
 
 14.28 EUR     3627.120 EUR 
 
 14.285 EUR    5813.995 EUR 
 
 14.29 EUR     914.560 EUR 
 
 14.295 EUR    21928.530 EUR 
 
 14.30 EUR     915.200 EUR 
 
 14.305 EUR    3104.185 EUR 
 
 14.315 EUR    2190.195 EUR 
 
 14.32 EUR     18444.160 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 14.2342538 EUR 249811.155 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/11/2021; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE 
              Medienallee 7 
              85774 Unterföhring 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.prosiebensat1.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70888 04.11.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246332&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

