Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:12:25 2023-04-20 am EDT
10.22 EUR   +1.27%
02:34aProsiebensat 1 Media : SevenVentures invests in emerging food start-up KoRo
PU
04/19Berlusconi-owned MFE sees higher 2023 profits after last year's drop
RE
04/18Ratings: ZDF crime series 'In the Shadow of Fear' leads the way
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ProSiebenSat 1 Media : SevenVentures invests in emerging food start-up KoRo

04/20/2023 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Contact person
  • Corporate Communications |
    Patrick Schmid
    Communication Commerce & Ventures
    Phone: +49 [0]89 9507-2446Patrick.Schmid@prosiebensat1.com
  • Corporate Communications |
    Hannah Knarr
    Communication Commerce & Ventures
    Phone: +49 [0] 175 1815767Hannah.Knarr@prosiebensat1.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
02:34aProsiebensat 1 Media : SevenVentures invests in emerging food start-up KoRo
PU
04/19Berlusconi-owned MFE sees higher 2023 profits after last year's drop
RE
04/18Ratings: ZDF crime series 'In the Shadow of Fear' leads the way
DP
04/16TV ratings: Beatrice Egli ahead of 'DSDS' finale - ZDF crime thriller wins
DP
04/15TV ratings: 'Der Alte' on ZDF gets most viewers
DP
04/13TV ratings: Nearly six million watch 'Aktenzeichen XY'
DP
04/12TV ratings: No five-star ratings for Tim Raue
DP
04/11TV ratings/Unusual: 'Tatort' only lands in second place
DP
04/10TV ratings: Over six million watch Corinna Harfouch's 'Tatort' debut
DP
04/09ZDF crime thriller ahead in TV ratings
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 173 M 4 574 M 4 574 M
Net income 2022 49,4 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 620 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,0x
Yield 2022 6,38%
Capitalization 2 283 M 2 503 M 2 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 996
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,09 €
Average target price 9,72 €
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE20.84%2 503
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)13.66%180 397
FORMULA ONE GROUP23.37%17 062
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL33.65%14 807
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.45%9 386
ITV PLC7.00%4 013
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer