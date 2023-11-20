Unterföhring, November 20, 2023. SevenVentures, the investment arm of ProSiebenSat.1 and part of the Group's Commerce & Ventures segment, is taking a single-digit million stake in Matsmart-Motatos via a media-for-equity investment. SevenVentures will thus become the company`s long-term strategic media partner. The investment is focused on further strengthening Matsmart-Motatos in the German speaking region. The Swedish start-up is developing into an aspiring e-commerce company dedicated to fighting food waste. Matsmart-Motatos sells food online at reduced prices, helping large manufacturers to bring their surplus stock to consumers in a sustainable way.

This year, SevenVentures is increasingly investing in start-ups in the food industry, thereby further expanding its broad expertise in this area. With these various investments, SevenVentures is underlining its competence in sustainably building up consumer-oriented start-ups through individually tailored media-investments and significantly increasing their brand awareness via ProSiebenSat.1's TV and digital reach. In this way, SevenVentures supports Matsmart-Motatos in taking the next step in its development: creating more awareness in the German speaking region and further increasing brand recognition.

Florian Hirschberger, CEO SevenVentures: "Our media investment in Matsmart-Motatos is an excellent example of the implementation of our strategy. We are investing in an internationally successful company with an innovative and sustainable business model. TV presence will have a decisive impact for brand awareness and recognition - two vital elements for growing Matsmart-Motatos' sustainable e-commerce business. We are very glad to use ProSiebenSat.1's reach to support Matsmart's vision in tackling the problem of foodwaste."

Peter Beckius, CEO Matsmart: "The German market is where we see our biggest growth potential going forward and naturally, it is also the market to which we will direct the majority of our investments. To match our ambitious targets, we are happy to have found strong partners. We are looking forward to great results coming from the collaboration with SevenVentures."

Matsmart-Motatos offers a platform that enables customers to purchase high-quality food at reduced prices. The company wants to reduce waste and have a positive impact on the environment. To this aim, products with a short expiry date are saved from destruction and made accessible to consumers. Since it was founded in 2014, Matsmart-Motatos has successfully returned more than 60,000 tonnes of food and consumer goods to the cycle.

About SevenVentures:

SevenVentures is the leading TV media investor and, as a company in the Commerce & Ventures segment of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, the optimal partner for high-growth consumer-oriented companies, especially from the consumer goods, retail and services sectors, that have the potential to achieve sustainable success through the use of TV advertising: In return for shares in their equity (media-for-equity) or revenue shares (media-for-revenue), companies receive advertising time on ProSiebenSat.1 stations in particular. In the Commerce & Ventures segment, ProSiebenSat.1 bundles the Group's minority and majority investment areas. In addition to SevenVentures with the SevenAccelerator, this also includes the investment unit SevenGrowth and the companies of NuCom Group.

About Matsmart-Motatos:

Matsmart-Motatos is the fast-growing impact D2C e-commerce battling global food waste by driving change within the food industry. Matsmart-Motatos sells food and consumer products online, helping the big producers of FMCG offload their surplus inventory, reducing waste in the value chain and making their businesses more sustainable. Launched in Sweden in 2014, the company currently operates in five markets: Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.