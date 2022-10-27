Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:55 2022-10-27 pm EDT
6.975 EUR   -3.79%
03:34pProSiebenSat.1 updates full-year outlook 2022 due to development of the macroeconomic environment / Non-cash impairment of assets within the cash-generating unit of NuCom Group
EQ
10/17German Regulator Reportedly Sees No Chance for RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Tie-Up
CI
10/05'Prosiebensat.1 Executive Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ProSiebenSat.1 updates full-year outlook 2022 due to development of the macroeconomic environment / Non-cash impairment of assets within the cash-generating unit of NuCom Group

10/27/2022 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous
ProSiebenSat.1 updates full-year outlook 2022 due to development of the macroeconomic environment / Non-cash impairment of assets within the cash-generating unit of NuCom Group

27-Oct-2022 / 21:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ProSiebenSat.1 updates full-year outlook 2022 due to development of the macroeconomic environment / Non-cash impairment of assets within the cash-generating unit of NuCom Group

Unterföhring, October 27, 2022. The macroeconomic environment in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland has been characterized as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war by persistently high inflation and increasing consumer restraint. Currently, the fourth quarter of 2022 therefore shows signs of a more pronounced weakened macroeconomic environment than initially reflected in the latest full-year outlook of ProSiebenSat.1 Group. Traditionally, the fourth quarter is the most important quarter of the year for ProSiebenSat.1 in terms of full-year revenues and contribution to earnings (Q4 2021: adjusted EBITDA of EUR 370 million).

Against this backdrop, ProSiebenSat.1 is updating its financial targets for the financial year 2022. The Group now expects revenues of around EUR 4.15 billion and adjusted EBITDA around EUR 650 million for the full-year. For the Group's adjusted EBITDA, these expectations include negative consolidation effects from the full acquisition of the streaming platform Joyn as well as positive effects from cost measures. At the same time, ProSiebenSat.1 assumes the Group’s high-margin advertising revenues in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland to be presumably down around EUR 130 million or around 17% year-on-year in the fourth quarter (previous year: EUR 776 million) and around EUR 160 million or around 7% down year-on-year for the full-year (previous year: EUR 2,233 million). This affects the Entertainment and Commerce & Ventures segments. Adjusted net income, adjusted operating free cash flow, P7S1 ROCE and leverage ratio1 will thus be below the most recently communicated targets, following the update of adjusted EBITDA expectations.

The now predicted persistently high inflation, the energy price crisis and the resulting reluctance to consume are also impacting the growth prospects of ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s Commerce & Ventures segment, as a large proportion of these businesses are directly dependent on macroeconomic developments due to their focus on end consumers. Against this backdrop ProSiebenSat.1 takes into account a one-time, non-cash impairment of assets, in particular of goodwill, of the cash-generating unit NuCom Group, reported in the Commerce & Ventures segment, in the amount of around EUR 300 million in the third quarter of 2022. This impairment has no impact on the Group's adjusted net income, which is the key indicator for the Group's dividend policy.

(1) Definition of key figures in Annual Report 2021 from p. 120.


Contact:
Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter
Head of Group Communications & Events

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7 · D-85774 Unterföhring
Phone +49 89 950 725 98
Mobile +49 17 283 527 03

Stefanie.Rupp@prosiebensat1.com

27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 9507-1463
Fax: +49 (0)89 9507-91463
E-mail: Dirk.Voigtlaender@ProSiebenSat1.com
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com
ISIN: DE000PSM7770
WKN: 777117
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1474037

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1474037  27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474037&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
03:34pProSiebenSat.1 updates full-year outlook 2022 due to development of the macroeconomic e..
EQ
10/17German Regulator Reportedly Sees No Chance for RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Tie-Up
CI
10/05'Prosiebensat.1 Executive Changes
CI
10/05Prosiebensat.1 Media Se Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/05PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
10/03ProSiebenSat.1 Media Appoints New Group CEO
MT
10/03Change in the chair of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
EQ
09/26Afr : ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
09/16PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
09/14PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 335 M 4 338 M 4 338 M
Net income 2022 291 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2022 1 693 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,64x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 1 616 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Duration : Period :
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,25 €
Average target price 12,02 €
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rainer Beaujean Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Marion Helmes Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-48.25%1 652
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-32.45%190 747
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.56%13 713
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.61%13 463
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-35.92%12 674
ITV PLC-37.86%3 194