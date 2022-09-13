Advanced search
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:06 2022-09-13 am EDT
7.987 EUR   +1.69%
04:00aProsiebensat sees higher net income from 2024 after Joyn acquisition
RE
03:29aProSiebenSat.1 acquires 100% of the shares in the streaming platform Joyn and therefore adjusts the outlook
EQ
09/12PROSIEBENSAT.1 : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
Prosiebensat sees higher net income from 2024 after Joyn acquisition

09/13/2022 | 04:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of German media company ProSiebenSat.1 in front of its headquarters in Unterfoehring

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has adjusted its outlook after acquiring the remaining 50% of shares in Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery, the German media company said on Tuesday.

Despite negative adjusted EBITDA contributions from the first-time full consolidation in 2022 of around 25 million euros ($25 million) from the acquisition, the group said it expects adjusted net income in 2022 to be at the previous year's level and thus hardly changed compared to the previous expectation.

Prosiebensat expects no negative impact on dividend-relevant group adjusted net income as early as 2023 and "significantly positive contributions" to adjusted net income from 2024 onwards, it said.

($1 = 0.9858 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)


© Reuters 2022
