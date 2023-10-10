UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - TV station ProSieben will show games of the North American basketball league NBA on free TV starting next season. The sports division "ran" will regularly broadcast games of the world's best basketball league around German superstars and world champions Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) and Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers), the station announced on Tuesday. ProSieben and ProSieben Maxx will show more than 50 NBA games on TV and via online stream, according to the statement. Among them are games of the regular season, some subsequent playoff duels and the finals.

The station group and the NBA have "reached a corresponding long-term and comprehensive agreement on their partnership," according to the statement. The exact term was not specified. Two games per week are to be shown on a regular basis, station boss Daniel Rosemann was quoted as saying. To kick things off, the station will broadcast the opening duel of the season between the champion Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on the night of October 24-25./sfx/DP/ngu