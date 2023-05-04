UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - The streaming provider Joyn is now also launching in Austria with this brand. Joyn will replace the streaming app Zappn there in the future, the Seven.One Entertainment Group announced on Friday. As in Germany, Joyn in the neighboring country also relies on an extensive live TV offering and a large free, ad-financed streaming area.

"Other private providers as well as public service broadcasters have been involved from the start" - both in live streaming and on demand, the statement said. "In addition, Joyn in Austria offers a radio player that bundles the programs from all major private and public radio stations."

Joyn is also available in Austria via smartphones, tablets, web and smart TVs, it added. The new platform is the responsibility of the Group's Austrian subsidiary ProSiebenSat.1 Puls 4. "For us as a group, this is an important step to further expand our strong streaming offering under one brand in the German-speaking region," Seven.One Entertainment Group CEO Wolfgang Link said, according to the statement.

German streaming platform Joyn was founded in 2017 as a joint venture with Discovery. Joyn GmbH has been a wholly owned subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 since November 2022. According to the company, the Joyn app has been downloaded more than 35 million times on digital devices since 2017./bok/DP/zb