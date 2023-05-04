Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
05/04/2023
7.558 EUR   +0.59%
Streaming provider Joyn is now also launching in Austria

05/04/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - The streaming provider Joyn is now also launching in Austria with this brand. Joyn will replace the streaming app Zappn there in the future, the Seven.One Entertainment Group announced on Friday. As in Germany, Joyn in the neighboring country also relies on an extensive live TV offering and a large free, ad-financed streaming area.

"Other private providers as well as public service broadcasters have been involved from the start" - both in live streaming and on demand, the statement said. "In addition, Joyn in Austria offers a radio player that bundles the programs from all major private and public radio stations."

Joyn is also available in Austria via smartphones, tablets, web and smart TVs, it added. The new platform is the responsibility of the Group's Austrian subsidiary ProSiebenSat.1 Puls 4. "For us as a group, this is an important step to further expand our strong streaming offering under one brand in the German-speaking region," Seven.One Entertainment Group CEO Wolfgang Link said, according to the statement.

German streaming platform Joyn was founded in 2017 as a joint venture with Discovery. Joyn GmbH has been a wholly owned subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 since November 2022. According to the company, the Joyn app has been downloaded more than 35 million times on digital devices since 2017./bok/DP/zb


Financials
Sales 2023 4 003 M 4 404 M 4 404 M
Net income 2023 219 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2023 1 617 M 1 780 M 1 780 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,45x
Yield 2023 6,24%
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 7 284
Free-Float 68,7%
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,56 €
Average target price 9,32 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bert Habets Group CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Ralf Peter Gierig Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Wiele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christine Scheffler Member-Management Board
Lawrence A. Aidem Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE-9.49%1 881
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)15.79%184 252
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.67%16 418
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL35.60%15 018
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.26%9 047
ITV PLC3.54%3 925
