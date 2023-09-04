BONN (dpa-AFX) - Until now, the World Cup games of the German national basketball team have been shown exclusively on Telekom's MagentaSport channel. But that could change. After reaching the knockout round, Telekom says it is ready to resell live rights to the German selection's games. "We regularly exchange views with other media partners and free TV broadcasters on possible cooperation in sports rights, including in the case of the Basketball World Cup," a company spokesperson told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "If a cooperation makes sense for both sides, then exploitation of the content via other media partners may be moglich."

MagentaSport broadcasts the German matches free of charge and the other matches for a fee. Unlike last year, when RTL joined in from the quarter-finals onwards at the home European Championships, there are no signs of such a solution emerging yet for the World Cup in Asia. RTL has already cancelled. As things stand, ARD and ZDF are not expected to join either. ProSiebenSat.1 said on Monday: "We will not show any World Cup games."

In a statement over the weekend, Erste had said, "ARD and ZDF will of course also report on this World Cup in various formats and playout channels." 2023 "was already marked by various sporting highlights, such as the Women's World Cup, the Tour de France, the Special Olympics and the World Championships in Athletics in the summer, and ARD and ZDF have to set priorities in view of limited resources and programming capacities."

"We are the exclusive media rights holder for all World Cup matches in Germany and are free to decide on possible sublicensing," the Telekom spokesman said. The public broadcasters have already "acquired extensive post-production rights," he explained. We are also "working together" with other media partners. But live games are also possible, he added.

German basketball president Ingo Weiss had earlier said, "Basketball is available to a wide audience, because Magenta is free-to-air. Anyone who wants to watch it can do so in excellent quality." However, he said it was "a pity that ARD or ZDF don't report on it."/mrs/DP/ngu