  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSM   DE000PSM7770

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE

(PSM)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:03 2023-03-10 am EST
8.920 EUR   -0.67%
TV ratings: 'Der Quiz Champion' on ZDF wins the most viewers
DP
WDH/ProSiebenSat.1 wants to grant Berlusconi's MFE Supervisory Board seats
DP
Pro7 top management grants Berlusconi's MFE supervisory board seats
DP
WDH/ProSiebenSat.1 wants to grant Berlusconi's MFE Supervisory Board seats

03/12/2023 | 11:42am EDT
(The notification has been partially reworded. This clarifies that the Annual General Meeting decides on the composition of the Supervisory Board).

UNTERFÖHRING (dpa-AFX) - Television group ProSiebenSat.1 is opening up for cooperation with Silvio Berlusconi's media empire MFE, according to a report by "Business Insider." The Munich-based company wanted to grant the Italian media group Media For Europe (MFE) seats on the supervisory board, "Business Insider" reported over the weekend, citing group circles. For example, the Italians wanted to send umbrella manager Katharina Behrends to ProSiebenSat1's supervisory board. Should MFE, which claims two positions for itself, want to fill the second seat with a more independent representative, his support by the Munich-based company would also be very likely. The choice of MFE manager Behrends is considered a foregone conclusion at ProSiebenSat1. A total of four positions on the supervisory body will be decided.

MFE is the largest shareholder in ProSiebenSat.1. The second-largest owner is the Czech holding company PPF, controlled by Renata Kellnerova. The latter also lays claim to a seat. According to the report, however, the German group does not support this. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) decides on the composition of the Supervisory Board. Proposals are usually made by the Supervisory Board in the course of the invitation to the AGM. Shareholders themselves can also make proposals.

A spokeswoman for ProSiebenSat1 declined to comment on Supervisory Board positions on Saturday. The new Supervisory Board members will be discussed when the invitation to the AGM is issued, she said.

The relationship between ProSiebenSat.1 and MFE has long been considered undercooled. MFE, owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is aiming for a European broadcasting group. Former ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Rainer Beaujean, among others, had reservations about this. Beaujean surprisingly resigned from his post last fall.

Bert Habets, the new CEO in office since November, plans to present the new corporate strategy soon. According to the report, it should become clear that the Group's DNA lies in entertainment. The streaming offering is to be greatly expanded. The ProSiebenSat1 spokeswoman confirmed that the new corporate strategy is to be published shortly.

PPF had increased its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 to 10.1 percent, according to its own statements on Tuesday. The holding company also wants to be represented on the supervisory board and has already contacted the company about this, a statement added. PPF believes that ProSiebenSat1 should "ensure fair representation of all major shareholders on the Supervisory Board."/sl/uvo/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
