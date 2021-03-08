Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProSight Global, Inc.    PROS

PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.

(PROS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PROS, IPHI and OBLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/08/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook") and Further Global Capital Management ("Further Global"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, affiliates of TowerBrook and Further Global will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PROS for $12.85 per share in cash. If you own PROS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pros/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-pros-iphi-and-obln-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301242751.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.
05:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds PROS, IPHI and OBLN Shareholders About ..
PR
03/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Pro..
PR
03/02PROSIGHT GLOBAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CRHM, VIE, PROS, and EXPC Shareholders ..
PR
02/23PROSIGHT GLOBAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds LCY, PROS, IPHI, and GXGX Shareholders ..
PR
02/22NEW DATA : After COVID, biggest threat to crane industry is lack of talent pipel..
PR
02/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds LCY, PROS, IPHI, and GXGX Shareholders ..
PR
02/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds LCY, PROS, IPHI, and GXGX Shareholders ..
PR
01/27PROSIGHT GLOBAL  : Truist Downgrades ProSight Global to Hold From Buy
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ