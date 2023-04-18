Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ProSomnus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSA   US50535E1082

PROSOMNUS, INC.

(OSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:35:05 2023-04-14 pm EDT
5.165 USD   -0.67%
08:04aProSomnus® Announces Publication of Four Accepted Abstracts in the Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine in Advance of Annual Meeting
GL
07:17aRoth MKM Initiates ProSomnus at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
04/05ProSomnus Issued US Patent Covering Technology for Precision Sleep Apnea Devices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProSomnus® Announces Publication of Four Accepted Abstracts in the Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine in Advance of Annual Meeting

04/18/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Study results to be presented in oral and poster presentations at 2023 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine Annual Meeting

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the publication of four abstracts in the Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine. The abstracts can be found at https://aadsm.org/journal/abstracts_issue_102.php.

These data will be presented in oral and poster presentations at the 2023 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Annual Meeting, being held from May 19-21 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Titles of the accepted abstract presentations at AADSM are as follows:

TitlePrecision Vs. Traditional Oral Appliance Therapy: a Comparison of Therapeutic Efficacy
Abstract Number006
  
TitleComparison of Clinical Effectiveness And Patients’ Preference for Two Non-invasive Treatment Options for Patients Diagnosed with Moderate to Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The FLOSAT Study
Abstract Number008
  
TitleOAT Device Designs are Not the Same When It Comes to FDA Adverse Event Reports
Abstract Number011
  
TitleAdverse Event Reports for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation and Oral Appliance Therapy Devices: an FDA MAUDE Database Analysis
Abstract Number012

About ProSomnus
ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) precision intraoral medical devices offer effective, economical, and patient-preferred treatment for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million people in North America and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented, FDA-cleared devices are a less invasive and more comfortable alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to effective and patient-preferred outcomes. A growing body of research, including studies published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine and Military Medicine, suggests ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are an effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. Additional clinical research has shown that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices mitigate many of the side effects associated with alternative treatments and improve economics for payers and providers. With more than 200,000 devices delivered, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed Precision OAT in the U.S. ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, and are often covered by medical insurance, Medicare, and social health programs in key international markets. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

Investor Contact
Mike Cavanaugh
ICR Westwicke
Phone: +1.617.877.9641
Email: Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Elizabeth Coleman
ICR Westwicke
Phone: +1.203.682.4783
Email: Elizabeth.Coleman@westwicke.com


All news about PROSOMNUS, INC.
08:04aProSomnus® Announces Publication of Four Accepted Abstracts in the Journal of Dental Sl..
GL
07:17aRoth MKM Initiates ProSomnus at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
04/05ProSomnus Issued US Patent Covering Technology for Precision Sleep Apnea Devices
MT
04/05ProSomnus® Receives Additional U.S. Utility Patent Covering Iterative Titration Technol..
GL
04/05ProSomnus® Receives Additional U.S. Utility Patent Covering Iterative Titration Technol..
GL
04/03Craig-Hallum Initiates ProSomnus at Buy With $10 Price Target
MT
03/30ProSomnus, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30ProSomnus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
03/30ProSomnus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
03/21ProSomnus® Receives Patent Allowance Covering Automated Manufacturing Process for Compa..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSOMNUS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -18,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 84,6 M 84,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart PROSOMNUS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProSomnus, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,17 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 93,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonard Liptak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Dow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laing F. Rikkers Executive Chairman
Sung Kim Chief Technology Officer
Leonard M. Hedge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSOMNUS, INC.-7.10%85
STRYKER CORPORATION19.33%110 914
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.46%17 726
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC8.02%12 941
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.5.59%7 748
ENOVIS CORPORATION3.81%3 028
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer