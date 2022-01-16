Log in
    PGL   AU0000046740

PROSPA GROUP LIMITED

(PGL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Prospa : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PGL

01/16/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

PROSPA GROUP LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

PGL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,208

24/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PROSPA GROUP LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

625648722

1.3

ASX issuer code

PGL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

PGLAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

PGL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

15,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

24/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

24/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,208

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prospa Group Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 155 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 -5,60 M -4,04 M -4,04 M
Net Debt 2022 409 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 -23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 94,3 M 94,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Gregory Moshal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross Aucutt Chief Financial Officer
Gail Maria Pemberton-Burke Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Shai Haim Chief Technology Officer
Simon Griffin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSPA GROUP LIMITED11.11%94
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED12.24%63 572
ORIX CORPORATION8.84%26 779
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL4.91%26 635
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.03%8 510
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-0.72%8 042