Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Prospect Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSEC   US74348T1025

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PSEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Issuances in Prospect Capital Corporation Preferred Stock Offerings Exceed $350 Million Across Institutional, Registered Investment Advisor, Wirehouse, and Independent Private Wealth Investors

09/27/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today that Prospect’s preferred stock offerings (collectively, the "Preferred Stock") have exceeded $350 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

"Prospect's Preferred Stock continues to gain broad distribution traction across institutional, registered investment advisor, wirehouse, and independent private wealth investor channels, with significant demand due to the Preferred Stock's investor-friendly attributes that include credit support, liquidity, and income," said Grier Eliasek, President of Prospect.

PCS Capital Securities LLC (“PCS”) is a securities broker dealer and the dealer manager for the ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock.

This press release is for informational purposes and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by writing to PCS at 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30327.  

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:
Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectcap.com 
Telephone (212) 448-0702


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION
07:01aIssuances in Prospect Capital Corporation Preferred Stock Offerings Exceed $350 Million..
GL
09/27PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/24PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/24PROSPECT CAPITAL : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Rating of BBB (low), Stable Trend ..
AQ
09/23PROSPECT CAPITAL : Prices $300 Million of 3.437% Notes Due 2028
MT
09/23Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 3.437% Notes due 2028
GL
09/23Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 3.437% Notes Due 2028
CI
09/20PROSPECT CAPITAL : S&P Revises Prospect Capital Corp. Outlook To Stable From Negative On L..
MT
09/14PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/27PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 685 M - -
Net income 2022 287 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 9,02%
Capitalization 3 105 M 3 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Prospect Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,98 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Francis Barry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Grier Eliasek President, COO & Independent Director
Kristin Van Dask Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Al Faella Chief Technology Officer
Steven Elliott Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.50%3 105
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.95%8 957
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.34.84%6 367
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 318
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.11%2 634
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.15.46%1 910