    PSEC   US74348T1025

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
7.630 USD   -1.55%
Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Increase in Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock Offering to $1.5 Billion

06/09/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today that Prospect has increased the size of its ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock being raised in the private wealth, institutional, and Registered Investment Advisor channels from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. Approximately $565 million has been raised in this offering to date, with approximately $935 million now available for sale.

The combination of this offering with Prospect’s other preferred stock offerings (collectively, the "Preferred Stock") have exceeded $700 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

“Prospect’s non-traded preferred stock offers investors recurring cash income with a stable stated value, ongoing liquidity, management alignment, leverage caps, and over $4 billion of junior common equity credit support." said Grier Eliasek, President of Prospect. "Each of the institutional, registered investment advisor, wirehouse, independent private wealth, and international investor channels have invested in Prospect’s preferred stock. With multiple liquidity events occurring with products in the nontraded registered marketplace in mid-2022, we welcome interest from any such investors and their advisors in Prospect's preferred stock offerings.”

Preferred Capital Securities LLC (“PCS”) is a securities broker dealer and the dealer manager for the ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock. PCS has raised approximately $3 billion in non-traded preferred stock since its formation in 2011.

This press release is for informational purposes and is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by writing to PCS at 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, GA 30327.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:
Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectcap.com
Telephone (212) 448-0702 


