    PSEC   US74348T1025

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

(PSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.810 USD   +0.39%
PROSPECT CAPITAL RESCHEDULES THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO TUESDAY, MAY 10, AT 4 : 00 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
PROSPECT CAPITAL RESCHEDULES THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO TUESDAY, MAY 10, AT 4 : 00 p.m. Eastern Time
AQ
Prospect Capital Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
Prospect Capital Reschedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call to Tuesday, May 10, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

05/09/2022 | 07:04am EDT
NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (the “Company”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call was originally scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, but was rescheduled. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 5381428.

The Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the close of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the close of the markets.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website, www.prospectstreet.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the conference call.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectcap.com
Telephone (212) 448-0702


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 711 M - -
Net income 2022 621 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,73x
Yield 2022 9,22%
Capitalization 3 056 M 3 056 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 72,3%
