Prospect Commodities Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of trading of cashew in the business-to-business (B2B) market. The Company is a processor, exporter and supplier of natural cashew kernel and many types of flavored cashew kernel. It supplies variety of grades of cashew kernel into domestic market and international market. The Company also deals into by-products of cashew nuts like cashew husk / cashew husk pellets / cashew shell. It supplies different grades like W180, W210, W240, W320, split cashew, broken cashew of cashew Kernel with brand name DRIFRUTZ. Its cashew byproducts include Cashew Husk, Cashew Husk pellets, Cashew Nut Shell Liquid. Cashew Husk is a by-product of cashew nut kernels processing industry. Cashew Husk is processed with specialized machines to pellets from Cashew husk.