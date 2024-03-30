1,591,900 Equity Shares of Prospect Commodities Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.
Details:
In addition to 20.00% (8,18,100) of the post-Issue shareholding of our Company shall be locked-in for three years as the minimum Promoters? contribution, the balance Pre-Issue Paid-up Equity Share Capital i.e. 15,91,900 Equity Shares, would be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment in the proposed Initial Public Offering as provided in clause (b) of Regulations 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.