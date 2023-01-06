Prospect Park Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. ‎‎(CSE:PPK) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of common shares (each, a “Common Share”) and the closing of the first tranche of the Offering.

Offering

The Company is pleased to announce the Offering of up to 30,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.01 per share for total gross proceeds of up to $300,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for operational, general and administrative purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in multiple tranches and the Company expects to complete subsequent tranches of the Private Placement on or before February 12, 2023.

In connection with the issue and sale of Common Shares to ‎‎subscribers introduced to the Company by a registered dealer or finder (in each case, a “Finder”), the Company ‎‎may deliver to such Finder a cash commission (a “Cash Commission”) equal to 6% of the aggregate gross ‎‎proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares to the referred subscriber under the Offering. No other fee or ‎commission is payable by the Company in connection with the completion of the Offering.

The Offering, including the First Tranche, is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

Closing of First Tranche

The Company is also pleased to announced the closing of the first tranche of the Offering pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 21,500,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.01 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $215,000 (the ‘First Tranche”). In connection with closing of the First Tranche, the Company paid a Finder a Cash Commission of $12,900.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to First Tranche are subject to a four-month hold in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

There can be no assurance any additional tranche of the Offering will be completed.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

