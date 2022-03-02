Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prospect Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSC   AU000000PSC9

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

(PSC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 06:15:49 pm
0.895 AUD   +2.29%
05:58pPROSPECT RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - PSC
PU
02/25PROSPECT RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - PSC
PU
02/08PROSPECT RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prospect Resources : Application for quotation of securities - PSC

03/02/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PSC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,891,437

28/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

124354329

1.3

ASX issuer code

PSC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PSCAD : OPTION EXPIRING 05-NOV-2023 EX $0.24

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PSC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

275,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

28/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

275,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.24000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PSCAD : OPTION EXPIRING 05-NOV-2023 EX $0.24

personal

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PSC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,250,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

28/2/2022

For

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prospect Resources Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:58:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED
05:58pPROSPECT RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - PSC
PU
02/25PROSPECT RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - PSC
PU
02/08PROSPECT RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
02/08PROSPECT RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - PSC
PU
01/28Prospect resources limited - shareholder queries on proposed distribution post completi..
AQ
01/27PROSPECT RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2021
PU
01/24PROSPECT RESOURCES : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
01/21PROSPECT RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
01/20PROSPECT RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
01/18Prospect Resources Limited - Update on Conditions Precedent to Transaction with Huayou
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 376 M 273 M 273 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prospect Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,88 AUD
Average target price 1,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Managers and Directors
Sam Hosack Managing Director & Director
Ian John Goldberg Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Mark Kenneth Wheatley Non-Executive Chairman
Duncan Harry Greaves Executive Director
Gerry Fahey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED6.29%263
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.51%69 699
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.40%55 530
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.84%16 084
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.32.99%13 834
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED30.67%6 500