    PSC   AU000000PSC9

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

(PSC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:52 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.9725 AUD   +0.78%
07/05PROSPECT RESOURCES : Letter to Shareholders Regarding Distribution Payment
PU
06/28China's Huayou faces clash with regulator over Zimbabwe lithium project
RE
06/17China's Sinomine invests $200 million in Zimbabwe lithium project
RE
Prospect Resources : Letter to Shareholders Regarding Distribution Payment

07/05/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
ASX.PSC FRA.5E8

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

6 July 2022

Letter to Shareholders Regarding Distribution Payment

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX: PSC, FRA:5E8) (Prospect or the Company) today despatched the following documents to Shareholders for which the Company's share registry (Automic) do not have one, or both, of bank details or TFN/ABN:

  • Letter to Shareholders; and ether,
  • EFT/TFN Form (Australian residents); or
  • Overseas EFT Form (Overseas residents).

As detailed in the Letter to Shareholders, Shareholders are encouraged to provide their details to Automic to ensure the prompt payment of the Distribution scheduled to be paid on 29 July 2022.

Authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Sam Hosack

Nicholas Rathjen

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Development

shosack@prospectresources.com.au

nrathjen@prospectresources.com.au

Prospect Resources Limited ACN 124 354 329 Level 2, 33 Richardson Street. West Perth WA 6005 E: info@prospectresources.com.au W: prospectresources.com.au

ASX.PSC FRA.5E8

30 June 2022

Dear Shareholder

Prospect Resources Limited ("PSC") - Distribution 2022

As announced to the ASX on 20 April 2022, PSC completed the sale of its 87% interest in the Arcadia Project for net proceeds of US$342.9 million.

The Board has determined to distribute most of these proceeds by way of a A$0.96 per share distribution ("Distribution"). The Distribution comprises an unfranked dividend component of A$0.77 per share ("Special Dividend") and, subject to shareholder approval, a capital reduction component of A$0.19 per share ("Capital Reduction"). The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to consider approval of the Capital Reduction is being held on 18 July 2022. For further information on the EGM, see the EGM materials which were dispatched to shareholders and announced to the ASX on 17 June 2022.

The proposed timeline for the Distribution is as follows:

If the Capital Reduction is approved by Shareholders at the EGM*

Following the EGM

Announcement of voting result

Tuesday, 19th July 2022

The Capital Reduction becomes effective

Wednesday, 20th July 2022

Last day for trading on a 'cum Capital Reduction' basis*

and 'cum Special Dividend' basis

Thursday, 21st July 2022

Trading in Shares on an 'ex Capital Reduction' basis*,

and 'ex Special Dividend' basis

Friday, 22nd July 2022

Record Date for Capital Reduction* and Special

Dividend

Friday, 29th July 2022

Payment Date of Capital Reduction* and Special

Dividend

  • If the Capital Reduction is not approved by Shareholders at the EGM, only the Special Dividend will be paid in accordance with the timetable above. Note that the timetable is indicative and is subject to change to the extent permitted under law and the ASX Listing Rules.

Payment will be made by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) only. To ensure the prompt payment of the Distribution, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders ensure their bank and TFN/ABN details are up to date with the Company's share registry, Automic.

Instructions to Shareholders

If you are an Australian resident or an overseas resident with an Australian bank account, instructions on how to update your details online are set out below. Alternatively, you can use the enclosed form and return it to Automic as noted in the instructions in the form.

If you are an Overseas resident that does not have an Australian bank account, you will need to update your details by completing the enclosed Overseas EFT Form and returning it to Automic as noted in the instructions in the form. Alternatively, the form can be located on Automic's website here: https://automic.com.au/form/Overseas_EFT_Form.pdf.

If you have recently updated your details, you do not need to do anything.

Updating your details online for Australian Resident or Overseas Resident with Australian Bank Account:

If you haven't already done so you need to register for an online account via the investor portal of the Company's share registry, Automic Group, and then update your bank and TFN/ABN details online to receive your Distribution in a timely and efficient manner.

Please follow the instructions below to access your holding statement and sign up for access to Automic Group's Investor Portal.

Sign up to access your account

  1. Enter the following address into your web browser: investor.automic.com.au/#/signup
  2. Select "Prospect Resources Limited" from the fund name drop down list.
  3. Enter your Holding Number (HIN or SRN). This can be found on correspondence such as a holding statement or proxy form from either Automic or your broker
  4. Enter your postcode OR if outside Australia, your country of residence.
  5. Tick the box "I'm not a robot", then select "Next".
  6. Set up your username and password details.

Important - update your bank & TFN details

Once you have created your account by following the instructions above, you will need to update your bank account detailsand Tax File Number (TFN)/Australian Business Number (ABN) informationby clicking "my details" under the "profile" section of your Investor Portal account.

If you have any problems setting up your account access, Automic is ready to help - please contact 1300 288 664 or on +61 (0)2 9698 5414 if calling from outside or Australia, or email at hello@automic.com.au.

Please note that you will need to ensure your details are updated online or forms are received by Automic Group no later than the Record Date of Friday 22 July 2022, to be included in the initial payment group.

Your prompt attention to this matter is greatly appreciated.

Yours sincerely,

Ian Goldberg

CFO and Joint Company Secretary

Prospect Resources Limited

For further information, please contact:

Sam Hosack

Nicholas Rathjen

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Development

shosack@prospectresources.com.au

nrathjen@prospectresources.com.au

Prospect Resources Limited ACN 124 354 329 Level 2, 33 Richardson Street. West Perth WA 6005 E: info@prospectresources.com.au W: prospectresources.com.au

Prospect Resources Limited | ABN 30 124 354 329

EMAIL ADDRESS:

DIRECT CREDITING INSTRUCTIONS

personalCTAX FILE NUMBER (TFN), AUSTRALIAN BUSINESS NUMBER (ABN)

DPLEASE SIGN HERE - This section must be signed for your instructions to be executed For

Privacy Clause: Automic Pty Ltd (ACN 152 260 814) trading as Automic Registry Services (Automic) advises that Chapter 2C of the Corporations Act 2001 requires information about you as a securityholder (including your name, address and details of the securities you hold) to be included in the public register of the entity in which you hold securities. Primarily, your personal information is used in order to provide a service to you. We may also disclose the information that is related to the primary purpose and it is reasonable for you to expect the information to be disclosed. You have a right to access your personal information, subject to certain exceptions allowed by law and we ask that you provide your request for access in writing (for security reasons). Our privacy policy is available on our website - www.automic.com.au

Section C - Please provide your contact details

Contact Name

Phone Number - Business Hours

Phone Number - After Hours

Email Address (For payments to foreign bank accounts it is mandatory to provide your email)

