Prospect Resources : Letter to Shareholders Regarding Distribution Payment

Prospect Resources Limited ("PSC") - Distribution 2022

As announced to the ASX on 20 April 2022, PSC completed the sale of its 87% interest in the Arcadia Project for net proceeds of US$342.9 million.

The Board has determined to distribute most of these proceeds by way of a A$0.96 per share distribution ("Distribution"). The Distribution comprises an unfranked dividend component of A$0.77 per share ("Special Dividend") and, subject to shareholder approval, a capital reduction component of A$0.19 per share ("Capital Reduction"). The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to consider approval of the Capital Reduction is being held on 18 July 2022. For further information on the EGM, see the EGM materials which were dispatched to shareholders and announced to the ASX on 17 June 2022.

The proposed timeline for the Distribution is as follows:

If the Capital Reduction is approved by Shareholders at the EGM*

Following the EGM Announcement of voting result Tuesday, 19th July 2022 The Capital Reduction becomes effective Wednesday, 20th July 2022 Last day for trading on a 'cum Capital Reduction' basis* and 'cum Special Dividend' basis Thursday, 21st July 2022 Trading in Shares on an 'ex Capital Reduction' basis*, and 'ex Special Dividend' basis Friday, 22nd July 2022 Record Date for Capital Reduction* and Special Dividend Friday, 29th July 2022 Payment Date of Capital Reduction* and Special Dividend

If the Capital Reduction is not approved by Shareholders at the EGM, only the Special Dividend will be paid in accordance with the timetable above. Note that the timetable is indicative and is subject to change to the extent permitted under law and the ASX Listing Rules.

Payment will be made by Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) only. To ensure the prompt payment of the Distribution, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders ensure their bank and TFN/ABN details are up to date with the Company's share registry, Automic.

Instructions to Shareholders

If you are an Australian resident or an overseas resident with an Australian bank account, instructions on how to update your details online are set out below. Alternatively, you can use the enclosed form and return it to Automic as noted in the instructions in the form.

If you are an Overseas resident that does not have an Australian bank account, you will need to update your details by completing the enclosed Overseas EFT Form and returning it to Automic as noted in the instructions in the form. Alternatively, the form can be located on Automic's website here: https://automic.com.au/form/Overseas_EFT_Form.pdf.