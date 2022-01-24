Prospect Resources : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Contents
|
Letter from Chairman
|
3
|
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
|
5
|
Explanatory Memorandum
|
7
|
Glossary
|
19
|
Proxy Form
|
21
Important Information for Shareholders about the EGM
Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, by the time this Notice of Meeting is received by Shareholders, circumstances may have changed, however, this Notice of Meeting is given based on circumstances as at 25 January 2022.
Accordingly, should circumstances change, the Company will make an announcement on the ASX
market announcements platform and on the Company's website at https://www.prospectresources.com.au/announcements. Shareholders are urged to monitor the ASX announcements platform and the Company's website.
Date, time and place
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 10.00am (Perth time) on Friday, 25 February 2022 at Level 2, 40 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005.
Your vote is important
The business of the Extraordinary General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on the date and at the time and place set out above.
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, please use one of the following methods:
Online Lodge the Proxy Form online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah by following the instructions: Login to the Automic website using the holding details as shown on the Proxy Form. Click on 'View Meetings' - 'Vote'. To use the online lodgement facility, Shareholders will need their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) as shown on the front of the Proxy Form.
For further information on the online proxy lodgement process please see the Online Proxy Lodgement Guide at https://www.automicgroup.com.au/virtualagms/
By post Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001
By hand Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Your Proxy Form must be received not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting.
Proxy Forms received later than this time will be invalid.
