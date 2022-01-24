Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prospect Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSC   AU000000PSC9

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

(PSC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/24 06:36:29 pm
0.855 AUD   --.--%
05:47pPROSPECT RESOURCES : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
01/21PROSPECT RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
01/20PROSPECT RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prospect Resources : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

01/24/2022 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX.PSC FRA.5E8

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 January 2022

For personal use only

Letter to Shareholders and Proxy Form in relation to

Extraordinary General Meeting

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX: PSC, FRA:5E8) (Prospect or the Company) is pleased to enclose the following documents in relation to its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting:

  • Letter to Shareholders;
  • Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting; and
  • Proxy Form.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Sam Hosack

Nicholas Rathjen

Managing Director

Head of Corporate Development

shosack@prospectresources.com.au

nrathjen@prospectresources.com.au

Prospect Resources Limited ACN 124 354 329 Level 2, 33 Richardson Street. West Perth WA 6005 E: info@prospectresources.com.au W: prospectresources.com.au

ASX.PSC FRA.5E8

For personal use only

25 January 2022

Dear Shareholder,

Extraordinary General Meeting - Letter to Shareholders

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX: PSC) ("Prospect Resources Limited" or the "Company")

advises that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Shareholders will be held at 10.00AM AWST on 25 February 2022 at Level 2, 40 Kings Park Road, West Perth 6005.

In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No.1) Act 2021 which came into force on 14 August 2021, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting ("Notice") to Shareholders. The Notice is being made available to Shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded online from the Company's website at: https://www.prospectresources.com.au/announcements.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, by the time this letter is received by Shareholders, circumstances may have changed but the Notice is given based on circumstances as at the date of this letter. Accordingly, should circumstances change, the Company will make an announcement on the ASX market announcements platform and on the Company's website at https://www.prospectresources.com.au/announcements.

Shareholders are urged to monitor the ASX announcements platform and the Company's website.

Your vote is important

The business of the EGM affects your shareholding, and your vote is important. To vote in person, attend the EGM on the date and at the place set out above. To vote by proxy please use one of the following methods:

Online Lodge the Proxy Form online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsahby following the instructions: Log into the Automic website using the holding details as shown on the Proxy Form. Click on 'View Meetings' - 'Vote'. To use the online lodgement facility, Shareholders will need their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) as shown on the front of the Proxy Form.

By post Completing the enclosed Proxy Form and posting it to:

Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001

By hand Completing the enclosed Proxy Form and delivering it by hand to:

Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Prospect Resources Limited ACN 124 354 329 Level 2, 33 Richardson Street. West Perth WA 6005 E: info@prospectresources.com.au W: prospectresources.com.au

For personal use only

Your Proxy instruction must be received not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Proxy Forms received later than this time will be invalid.

The Chair intends to vote all open proxies in favour of the resolution, where permitted.

Yours Faithfully,

Sam Hosack

Managing Director

Page 2 of 2

For personal use only

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 124 354 329

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Explanatory Memorandum

& Proxy Form

FOR THE PROPOSED SALE OF THE COMPANY'S INTERST IN THE ARCADIA LITHIUM PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY US$377.8 MILLION

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND THAT YOU VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE RESOLUTION TO BE CONSIDERED AT THE EGM

Time of the meeting:

10.00am (Perth time)

Date of the meeting:

Friday, 25 February 2022

Place of the meeting:

Level 2, 40 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 405 524 960.

Prospect Resources | Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum

0

For personal use only

Contents

Letter from Chairman

3

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

5

Explanatory Memorandum

7

Glossary

19

Proxy Form

21

Important Information for Shareholders about the EGM

Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, by the time this Notice of Meeting is received by Shareholders, circumstances may have changed, however, this Notice of Meeting is given based on circumstances as at 25 January 2022.

Accordingly, should circumstances change, the Company will make an announcement on the ASX

market announcements platform and on the Company's website at https://www.prospectresources.com.au/announcements. Shareholders are urged to monitor the ASX announcements platform and the Company's website.

Date, time and place

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 10.00am (Perth time) on Friday, 25 February 2022 at Level 2, 40 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005.

Your vote is important

The business of the Extraordinary General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on the date and at the time and place set out above.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please use one of the following methods:

Online Lodge the Proxy Form online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah by following the instructions: Login to the Automic website using the holding details as shown on the Proxy Form. Click on 'View Meetings' - 'Vote'. To use the online lodgement facility, Shareholders will need their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) as shown on the front of the Proxy Form.

For further information on the online proxy lodgement process please see the Online Proxy Lodgement Guide at https://www.automicgroup.com.au/virtualagms/

By post Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001

By hand Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Your Proxy Form must be received not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting.

Proxy Forms received later than this time will be invalid.

Prospect Resources | Extraordinary General Meeting - Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prospect Resources Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED
05:47pPROSPECT RESOURCES : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
01/21PROSPECT RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
01/20PROSPECT RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder from MS
PU
01/18Prospect Resources Limited - Update on Conditions Precedent to Transaction with Huayou
AQ
01/14Prospect Resources Limited - Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
2021Chinese Firm to Cough Up U.S.$400m for Arcadia Mine
AQ
2021PROSPECT RESOURCES : Response to ASX Query
PU
2021Prospect Resources Limited - Binding Agreements Executed for Sale of Arcadia Lithium Pr..
AQ
2021Prospect Resources Selling 87% Stake in Zimbabwe Lithium Project for $378 Million; Shar..
MT
2021Huayou Cobalt to Buy Zimbabwe Lithium Mine For $422 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 366 M 260 M 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prospect Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,86 AUD
Average target price 1,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Managers and Directors
Sam Hosack Managing Director & Director
Ian John Goldberg Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Mark Kenneth Wheatley Non-Executive Chairman
Duncan Harry Greaves Executive Director
Gerry Fahey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED8.18%266
BHP GROUP10.12%166 509
RIO TINTO PLC11.55%121 343
GLENCORE PLC9.36%72 779
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.71%56 555
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.08%34 349