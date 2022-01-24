Prospect Resources : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

25 January 2022

Dear Shareholder,

Extraordinary General Meeting - Letter to Shareholders

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX: PSC) ("Prospect Resources Limited" or the "Company")

advises that an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Shareholders will be held at 10.00AM AWST on 25 February 2022 at Level 2, 40 Kings Park Road, West Perth 6005.

In accordance with the Treasury Laws Amendment (2021 Measures No.1) Act 2021 which came into force on 14 August 2021, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting ("Notice") to Shareholders. The Notice is being made available to Shareholders electronically and can be viewed and downloaded online from the Company's website at: https://www.prospectresources.com.au/announcements.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, by the time this letter is received by Shareholders, circumstances may have changed but the Notice is given based on circumstances as at the date of this letter. Accordingly, should circumstances change, the Company will make an announcement on the ASX market announcements platform and on the Company's website at https://www.prospectresources.com.au/announcements.

Shareholders are urged to monitor the ASX announcements platform and the Company's website.

Your vote is important

The business of the EGM affects your shareholding, and your vote is important. To vote in person, attend the EGM on the date and at the place set out above. To vote by proxy please use one of the following methods:

Online Lodge the Proxy Form online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsahby following the instructions: Log into the Automic website using the holding details as shown on the Proxy Form. Click on 'View Meetings' - 'Vote'. To use the online lodgement facility, Shareholders will need their holder number (Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN)) as shown on the front of the Proxy Form.

By post Completing the enclosed Proxy Form and posting it to:

Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney NSW 2001

By hand Completing the enclosed Proxy Form and delivering it by hand to:

Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000