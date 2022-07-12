Prospect Resources : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PSC

|
|
Part 2 - All dividends / distributions
|
|
only
|
Part 2A - Basic details
|
|
|
|
|
Questio
|
Question
|
Answer
|
|
|
n No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.1
|
*Type of dividend/distribution
|
☐ Ordinary (must be cash) Please complete Part
|
|
|
Each form can only relate to one record date and
|
3A.
|
|
|
☒ Special (must be cash) Please complete Part
|
|
|
payment date but may have multiple types of payment
|
|
|
for example an ordinary and special dividend. Please
|
3B.
|
|
|
note that dividends/distributions on units in listed
|
|
|
☐ Scrip (must be scrip) Please complete Part 3C.
|
|
|
trusts, units in quoted ETFs or Managed Funds, and
|
use
|
|
preference securities are classified as "Ordinary".
|
|
|
|
|
2A.2
|
*The dividend/distribution:
|
☐ relates to a period of one month.
|
|
Tick one only to indicate length of period to which the
|
☐ relates to a period of one quarter.
|
|
dividend/distribution applies. ASX's system classifies
|
☐ relates to a period of six months.
|
|
interim/final dividends/distributions as six monthly if
|
|
both are paid. If a final only is paid it is classified as
|
☐ relates to a period of twelve months.
|
|
relating to a period of twelve months. Where a scrip
|
|
|
|
or special dividend/distribution is paid at the same
|
☒ does not relate to a specific period within
|
|
time as an ordinary dividend/distribution it has the
|
the financial year in which it was paid.
|
|
same period classification as the ordinary.
|
personal
|
|
If the dividend/distribution is special and/or scrip only
|
|
|
then "does not relate to a specific period within the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial year in which it was paid" may be applicable.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.3
|
*The dividend/distribution relates to the
|
N/A
|
|
|
financial reporting or payment period
|
|
|
|
ended/ending (date)
|
|
|
|
The period ended date must match the end date of
|
|
|
|
the reporting period of any Appendix 4D, 4E or 4F
|
|
|
|
lodged by the entity at the same time as this form and
|
|
|
|
which includes the details of the dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
announced in this form. For dividends/distributions on
|
|
|
|
units in listed trusts, units in quoted ETFs or Managed
|
|
|
|
Funds, and preference securities, the period
|
|
|
|
ended/ending date may correspond to the payment
|
|
|
|
date and may be a future date. If a special or scrip
|
|
|
|
dividend/distribution is notified at the same time as
|
|
|
|
another dividend/distribution which relates to a period
|
|
|
|
of one month, one quarter, six months or twelve
|
|
|
|
months then the special or scrip dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
will be characterised with the same period type and
|
|
|
|
will have the same period ended as that
|
|
|
|
dividend/distribution. If the dividend/distribution is
|
|
For
|
|
special and/or scrip only and "does not relate to a
|
|
|
specific period within the financial year in which it was
|
|
|
paid" has been ticked in Q2A.2, then a period ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date may not be applicable.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.4
|
*+Record date
|
28 July 2022
|
|
|
The record date must be at least four business days
|
|
|
|
from current date (refer Appendix 6A section 1).
|
|
|
|
Please note that the record date and ex date cannot
|
|
|
|
be changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later
|
|
|
|
than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the
|
|
|
|
previous ex date advised.
|
|
|
|
|