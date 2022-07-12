Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Prospect Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSC   AU000000PSC9

PROSPECT RESOURCES LIMITED

(PSC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-12 am EDT
0.9800 AUD   -0.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prospect Resources : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PSC

07/12/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 3.20.4, 3.21, 15.3

Appendix 3A.1

Notification of dividend / distribution

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Please note that two or more corporate actions on the same security may not run with different record dates if the timetables result in overlapping (but not identical) ex-periods. It is permissible to run different corporate actions with the same record date except in the case of consolidations or splits which cannot run at the same time as any other corporate action for that entity.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form.

**Denotes information that must be provided on or before business day 0 of the relevant Appendix 6A or Appendix 7A timetable.

The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Where a dividend/distribution is announced at the same time as Appendix 4D, 4E or 4F the online form relating to the dividend/distribution should be submitted after the Appendix 4D, 4E or 4F and before other material such as media releases or analyst presentations. Refer to Guidance Note 14 ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Prospect Resources Limited

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 124 354 329

One of ABN/ARSN/ARBN/ACN or other registration

type and number (if "other" please specify what type of

registration number has been provided).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

1.4

*The announcement is

New announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

Update/amendment to previous

announcement

Cancellation of previous announcement

Note: An entity announcing the cancellation, deferral

or reduction of a previously announced dividend or

distribution on a quoted security must include in the

announcement an explanation satisfactory to ASX of

the entity's reasons for doing so (see rule 3.21). In the

case of a cancellation, this explanation may be

included in the 'Reason for cancellation' in the

response to Q1.4c below or in a separate

announcement to the market. In the case of a deferral

or reduction, this explanation may be included in the

'Reason for update' in the response to Q1.4a below or

in a separate announcement to the market.

Note that this requirement only applies to actual

dividends/ distributions that the entity has announced

it will pay. It does not apply to an estimated

dividend/distribution on units of listed trusts, units of

quoted ETFs or Managed Funds, or preference

securities provided in response to Q2A.9 where the

final dividend/distribution has yet to be announced.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.1

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.4a

*Reason for update

As a result of the reduction in the capital

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reduction from $0.19 to $0.17 per share

reason must be provided for an update.

(see Updated Appendix 3A.4) the dividend

only

is increased from $0.77 to $0.79 per share

to retain an overall cash distribution of

$0.96 per share. The timeline has also

been updated.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

17 June 2022

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

use

If information has previously been provided in Part 3D

of the form "Preference security distribution rate

details" please also confirm whether the rate changes

remain in place for the security or are also cancelled.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

12 July 2022

The date of lodgement of the form by the entity via

personalFor

ASX Online.

1.6

*Applicable ASX +security code and

ASX +security code: PSC

description for dividend / distribution

+Security description: Ordinary Fully Paid

Please select the security to which the notification

applies. Only one security can be selected for each

form.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 2

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.1

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 2 - All dividends / distributions

only

Part 2A - Basic details

Questio

Question

Answer

n No.

2A.1

*Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary (must be cash) Please complete Part

Each form can only relate to one record date and

3A.

Special (must be cash) Please complete Part

payment date but may have multiple types of payment

for example an ordinary and special dividend. Please

3B.

note that dividends/distributions on units in listed

Scrip (must be scrip) Please complete Part 3C.

trusts, units in quoted ETFs or Managed Funds, and

use

preference securities are classified as "Ordinary".

2A.2

*The dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of one month.

Tick one only to indicate length of period to which the

relates to a period of one quarter.

dividend/distribution applies. ASX's system classifies

relates to a period of six months.

interim/final dividends/distributions as six monthly if

both are paid. If a final only is paid it is classified as

relates to a period of twelve months.

relating to a period of twelve months. Where a scrip

or special dividend/distribution is paid at the same

does not relate to a specific period within

time as an ordinary dividend/distribution it has the

the financial year in which it was paid.

same period classification as the ordinary.

personal

If the dividend/distribution is special and/or scrip only

then "does not relate to a specific period within the

financial year in which it was paid" may be applicable.

2A.3

*The dividend/distribution relates to the

N/A

financial reporting or payment period

ended/ending (date)

The period ended date must match the end date of

the reporting period of any Appendix 4D, 4E or 4F

lodged by the entity at the same time as this form and

which includes the details of the dividend/distribution

announced in this form. For dividends/distributions on

units in listed trusts, units in quoted ETFs or Managed

Funds, and preference securities, the period

ended/ending date may correspond to the payment

date and may be a future date. If a special or scrip

dividend/distribution is notified at the same time as

another dividend/distribution which relates to a period

of one month, one quarter, six months or twelve

months then the special or scrip dividend/distribution

will be characterised with the same period type and

will have the same period ended as that

dividend/distribution. If the dividend/distribution is

For

special and/or scrip only and "does not relate to a

specific period within the financial year in which it was

paid" has been ticked in Q2A.2, then a period ended

date may not be applicable.

2A.4

*+Record date

28 July 2022

The record date must be at least four business days

from current date (refer Appendix 6A section 1).

Please note that the record date and ex date cannot

be changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later

than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the

previous ex date advised.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 3

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.1

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5

*Ex date

27 July 2022

The ex date is one business day before record date

(i.e. business day 3 if the record date is business day

4). Refer to Appendix 6A section 1. Securities will

trade "ex" dividend/distribution from the ex date.

Please note that the record date and ex date cannot

be changed (even to postpone it or cancel it) any later

than 12 noon Sydney time on the day before the

previous ex date advised.

2A.6

*Payment date

4 August 2022

The payment date must be after the record date. If

the entity has a dividend or distribution plan, the

payment date must be at least 2 business days after

the record date. Refer to Appendix 6A section 1. For

a scrip dividend/distribution this date will be the same

as the issue date referred to in Q3C.4 of this form.

2A.7

*Are any of the below approvals required

No

for the dividend/distribution before

business day 0 of the timetable?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

• Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

• Another approval/condition external to

the entity required to be given/met

before business day 0 of the timetable

for the dividend/distribution.

If any of the above approvals apply to the

dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the

timetable, please answer 'yes' and provide details at

Q2A.7a. If "no" go to Q2A.8.

The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant

approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an

ex market in the securities. If the entity wishes to

disclose approvals or conditions which are to be

resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further

information".

2A.7a

Approvals

Select appropriate approval from drop down box as applicable. More than one approval can be selected. This question refers only to events which take place before business day 0 of the timetable. The purpose of the question is to confirm that relevant approvals are received prior to ASX establishing an ex market in the securities. The "Date for determination" is the date that you expect to know if the approval is given for example the date of the security holder meeting in the case of security holder approval or the date of the court hearing in the case of court approval. If the entity wishes to disclose approvals or conditions which are to be resolved at a later date it should use Part 5 "Further information".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 4

For personal use only

This appendix is available as an online form

Appendix 3A.1

Notification of dividend / distribution

*Approval/condition

*Date for

*Is the date

**Approval

Comments

determination

estimated or

received/

actual?

condition

met?

Only answer this

question when

you know the

outcome of the

approval -

please advise on

or before

business day 0

of the relevant

Appendix 6A or

Appendix 7A

timetable.

+Security holder

Estimated

Yes

approval

OR

No

Actual

Court approval

Estimated

Yes

OR

No

Actual

Lodgement of court

Estimated

Yes

order with +ASIC

OR

No

Actual

ACCC approval

Estimated

Yes

OR

No

Actual

FIRB approval

Estimated

Yes

OR

No

Actual

Other (please

Estimated

Yes

specify in

OR

No

comment section)

Actual

2A.8

*Currency in which the dividend/distribution

AUD

is made ("primary currency")

Primary currency will be the currency in which all other

questions relating to the dividend/distribution will

appear excepting those relating to payment in a

different currency. For dividends/distributions paid in a

currency other than AUD please answer 2A.9a-2A.9c.

If the primary currency is NZD please also complete

Part 3F.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

5 June 2021

Page 5

