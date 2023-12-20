Official PROSPECTOR CAPITAL CORP. press release

Prospector Capital Corp. (“Prospector”) (Nasdaq: PRSRU, PRSR and PRSRW) previously announced that it will issue, in connection with the consummation (the “Closing”) of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with LeddarTech Inc., a corporation existing under the laws of Canada (“LeddarTech”), and LeddarTech Holdings Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada and a wholly owned subsidiary of LeddarTech, as a dividend, to each holder on the date of the Closing (the “Closing Date”) of Class A ordinary shares of Prospector (the “Prospector Class A Shares”) that were included in the units issued in Prospector’s initial public offering and were not redeemed, as well as each holder of units of Prospector (the “Prospector Units”) which include Prospector Class A Shares that were not redeemed, one additional Prospector Class A Share for each such Prospector Class A Share or Prospector Unit held by such shareholder or unitholder on the Closing Date (such shares, the “Dividend Shares”). Prospector today announced that its board of directors has set a new record date for the Prospector Class A Shares as well as for the Prospector Units for the issuance of the Dividend Shares of December 21, 2023, the currently anticipated Closing Date, immediately after giving effect to (i) the redemption of Prospector Class A Shares previously submitted for redemption and (ii) the conversion of each Class B ordinary share of Prospector into 0.75 Prospector Class A Shares and 0.25 Prospector Sponsor Non-Voting Special Shares, a new class of shares in the capital of Prospector convertible into Prospector Class A Shares, on the same date (the “Record and Distribution Date”). The issuance of the Dividend Shares is subject to the consummation of the Business Combination on the same date. As previously announced, Prospector held an extraordinary general meeting (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) of its shareholders on December 13, 2023 where the shareholders voted to approve, among other things, the Business Combination. If the Business Combination is not consummated on December 21, 2023, the record date will automatically change to be on such later date on which the Business Combination is consummated, at the time described above.

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close as soon as practicable following the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, Prospector, LeddarTech and Newco have prepared, and Newco has filed with the SEC, the Registration Statement, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus. Prospector has mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders and will file other documents regarding the Business Combination with the SEC. This press release is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents Prospector or Newco may file with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT OR DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY PROSPECTOR OR NEWCO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and other documents filed with the SEC by Prospector or Newco through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Prospector, LeddarTech and Newco, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Business Combination. Information about the directors and executive officers of Prospector can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Business Combination, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and other relevant materials when they are filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the source indicated above.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Form 8-K may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including statements regarding the Business Combination involving Prospector, LeddarTech and Newco, and the ability to consummate the Business Combination. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely”, “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the Business Combination are not satisfied, including the failure to timely or at all obtain shareholder approval for the Business Combination or the failure to timely or at all obtain any required regulatory clearances, including under the HSR Act or of the Superior Court of Québec; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Business Combination and the ability of each of Prospector, LeddarTech and Newco to consummate the Business Combination; (iii) the possibility that other anticipated benefits of the Business Combination will not be realized, and the anticipated tax treatment of the Business Combination; (iv) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the Business Combination; (v) the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the Business Combination or other settlements or investigations may affect the timing or occurrence of the Business Combination or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (vi) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (vii) possible disruptions from the Business Combination that could harm LeddarTech’s business; (viii) the ability of LeddarTech to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (ix) potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the announcement or completion of the Business Combination; (x) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Business Combination that could affect LeddarTech’s financial performance; (xi) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (xii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak (including COVID-19), as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (xiii) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Prospector’s reports filed with the SEC, including Prospector’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, periodic Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, periodic Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Neither Prospector nor LeddarTech can give any assurance that the conditions to the Business Combination will be satisfied. Except as required by applicable law, neither Prospector nor LeddarTech undertakes any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Prospector Capital Corp.

Prospector is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on companies with advanced and highly differentiated solutions for the technology sector. The company is led by a team of experienced investors and executives focused on identifying and investing in high-growth companies with strong management teams and attractive market opportunities. Prospector’s securities are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “PRSR”, “PRSRU” and “PRSRW”.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Prospector or the combined entity, a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

