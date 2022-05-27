Prospector Metals : Financial Reporting Document
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars
Notice to Reader
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (
formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Note(s)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
2,597,631
$
3,558,391
Amounts receivables
5
764,833
544,534
Investments
6
3,600,225
3,020,781
Tax credits receivable
-
-
Prepaid expenses
584,042
433,116
Total current assets
7,546,731
7,556,822
Non-current assets:
Bond
4
37,500
37,500
Exploration and evaluation assets
4
7,309,034
6,389,045
Property, plant and equipment
8
60,799
-
Total assets
$
14,954,064
$
13,983,367
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
$
335,670
$
495,321
Flow-through share premium
14
502,183
522,991
Total current liabilities
837,853
1,018,312
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
9
43,886,950
42,966,960
Subscription received
387,500
-
Contributed surplus
9
7,871,449
7,871,449
Deficit
(38,029,688)
(37,873,354)
Total shareholders' equity
14,116,211
12,965,055
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,954,064
$
13,983,367
Nature of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 27, 2022.
"Craig Roberts"
Director
"Hendrik Van Alphen"
Director
- The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (
formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
Note
2022
2021
Expenses
Amortization
$
2,071
$
-
Consulting fees
293,311
152,938
Exploration and project evaluation
4
541,547
673,565
Investor relations
102,184
76,345
Listing and filing fees
11,190
32,564
Office and administrative
38,955
16,515
Professional fees
20,432
99,883
Rent
4,727
5,229
Travel
22,884
937
Loss before the undernoted
(1,037,301)
(1,057,976)
Other income (expenses)
Change in fair value of investments
6
579,444
(202,035)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(28)
(2,272)
Interest income
4,198
3,780
Other income from settlement of flow-through
14
20,808
11,984
Part XII.6 tax accrual
(2,690)
-
Other income
4
279,235
-
Other income from Quebec Tax credit
-
509,355
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(156,334)
$
(732,620)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
48,491,185
32,255,116
- The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (
formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital (Note 9)
Number of
Subscription
Share Option
Total shareholders'
shares
Amount
received
Reserves
Deficit
equity
Balance, December 31, 2020
31,630,672
$31,885,197
-
$
6,541,413
$
(32,356,938)
$ 6,069,672
Private placement, net of issuance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issue for property acquisition
2,300,000
1,310,000
-
-
-
1,310,000
Subscription received
-
-
1,197,530
-
-
1,197,530
Share issuance costs
-
(98,263)
-
-
-
(98,263)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(732,620)
(732,620)
Balance, March 31, 2021
33,930,672
$33,096,934
$ 1,197,530
$
6,541,413
$
(33,089,558)
$ 7,746,319
Balance, December 31, 2021
48,046,746
$
42,966,960
-
$ 7,871,449
$ (37,873,354)
$ 12,965,055
Shares issued for property acquisition
1,333,318
919,990
-
-
-
919,990
Subscription received
-
-
387,500
-
-
387,500
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(156,334)
(156,334)
Balance, March 31, 2022
49,380,064
$
43,886,950
$ 387,500
$
7,871,449
$
(38,029,688)
$ 14,116,211
- The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
