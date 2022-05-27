Log in
    PPP   CA74359L1058

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP.

(PPP)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/27 07:58:52 pm BST
0.4750 CAD   -2.06%
05/27PROSPECTOR METALS : Financial Reporting Document
PU
05/25Prospector Metals Completes Purchase of Leopard Lake Property in Ontario
MT
05/25PROSPECTOR METALS : Acquires Leopard Lake Property, Northwest Ontario
PU
Prospector Metals : Financial Reporting Document

05/27/2022 | 11:33pm BST
PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars

Notice to Reader

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

Note(s)

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

2,597,631

$

3,558,391

Amounts receivables

5

764,833

544,534

Investments

6

3,600,225

3,020,781

Tax credits receivable

-

-

Prepaid expenses

584,042

433,116

Total current assets

7,546,731

7,556,822

Non-current assets:

Bond

4

37,500

37,500

Exploration and evaluation assets

4

7,309,034

6,389,045

Property, plant and equipment

8

60,799

-

Total assets

$

14,954,064

$

13,983,367

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

335,670

$

495,321

Flow-through share premium

14

502,183

522,991

Total current liabilities

837,853

1,018,312

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

9

43,886,950

42,966,960

Subscription received

387,500

-

Contributed surplus

9

7,871,449

7,871,449

Deficit

(38,029,688)

(37,873,354)

Total shareholders' equity

14,116,211

12,965,055

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,954,064

$

13,983,367

Nature of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 17)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 27, 2022.

"Craig Roberts"

Director

"Hendrik Van Alphen"

Director

- The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements -

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Note

2022

2021

Expenses

Amortization

$

2,071

$

-

Consulting fees

293,311

152,938

Exploration and project evaluation

4

541,547

673,565

Investor relations

102,184

76,345

Listing and filing fees

11,190

32,564

Office and administrative

38,955

16,515

Professional fees

20,432

99,883

Rent

4,727

5,229

Travel

22,884

937

Loss before the undernoted

(1,037,301)

(1,057,976)

Other income (expenses)

Change in fair value of investments

6

579,444

(202,035)

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(28)

(2,272)

Interest income

4,198

3,780

Other income from settlement of flow-through

14

20,808

11,984

Part XII.6 tax accrual

(2,690)

-

Other income

4

279,235

-

Other income from Quebec Tax credit

-

509,355

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(156,334)

$

(732,620)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

48,491,185

32,255,116

- The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements -

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. (formerly Ethos Gold Corp.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital (Note 9)

Number of

Subscription

Share Option

Total shareholders'

shares

Amount

received

Reserves

Deficit

equity

Balance, December 31, 2020

31,630,672

$31,885,197

-

$

6,541,413

$

(32,356,938)

$ 6,069,672

Private placement, net of issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

Shares issue for property acquisition

2,300,000

1,310,000

-

-

-

1,310,000

Subscription received

-

-

1,197,530

-

-

1,197,530

Share issuance costs

-

(98,263)

-

-

-

(98,263)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(732,620)

(732,620)

Balance, March 31, 2021

33,930,672

$33,096,934

$ 1,197,530

$

6,541,413

$

(33,089,558)

$ 7,746,319

Balance, December 31, 2021

48,046,746

$

42,966,960

-

$ 7,871,449

$ (37,873,354)

$ 12,965,055

Shares issued for property acquisition

1,333,318

919,990

-

-

-

919,990

Subscription received

-

-

387,500

-

-

387,500

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(156,334)

(156,334)

Balance, March 31, 2022

49,380,064

$

43,886,950

$ 387,500

$

7,871,449

$

(38,029,688)

$ 14,116,211

- The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ethos Gold Corp. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 22:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
