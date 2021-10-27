PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K 10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS • Third quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39 • Third quarter net income of $128.6 million • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) during the third quarter 2021 • Deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter 2021 • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $317.1 million • Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.73%(1) • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of third quarter average interest-earning assets • Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.42% • Returns (annualized) on third quarter average common equity of 8.07% and average tangible common equity of 16.72%(1) • Repurchased 767,134 shares during the third quarter 2021 • Increase in dividend of 6.1% to $0.52 for the fourth quarter 2021 HOUSTON, October 27, 2021. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $128.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.42%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) and deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of third quarter average interest-earning assets. "I am pleased to report that the Board of Directors has voted to increase the fourth quarter dividend to $0.52 a share, a 6.1% increase from the third quarter. The increase represents the confidence the Board has in Prosperity's continuing success. Additionally, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its stock during the third quarter 2021 at an average price of $67.87," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Prosperity Bank was ranked by Forbes as the 2nd Best Bank in America for 2021 and has been in the Top 10 of Forbes' list since 2010," continued Zalman. ______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. Page 1 "The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to benefit by companies relocating from states with higher taxes and more regulation. Texas is projected to increase jobs by 493,000 in 2021. This increase, combined with people moving to the state, requires additional housing and infrastructure, a driver for loans and increased business opportunities. We are seeing higher prices for most crops and higher oil prices, which should help local economies. Inflation continues to be higher than we would like, but we hope that it will moderate next year as the Federal Reserve begins tapering its asset purchases as expected. We believe there are also signs that inventories are starting to increase and supply chains are improving, although it will take some time to stabilize and return to normal," added Zalman. "Prosperity continues to exhibit solid operating metrics in net income, return on tangible equity and return on assets, and maintain sound credit quality, with low nonperforming assets. Net interest margins have been stressed throughout the low-rate environment, however we believe this should improve if interest rates rise as projected," stated Zalman. "We look forward to continuing to build our company through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, when they make sense and are appropriately accretive to earnings. Thank you to our customers for their loyalty and business and to our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million or 1.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in loan income and loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expenses. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.6 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.0 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $6.8 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 1.4%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.42%, 8.07% and 16.72%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.34%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $248.6 million compared with $258.1 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.5 million or 3.7%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $248.6 million compared with $245.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 1.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance, partially offset by a $6.8 million decrease in loan discount accretion. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.57% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest income was $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $34.9 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $279 thousand or 0.8%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $911 thousand or 2.6% to $34.6 million compared with $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This change was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income and decrease in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees. ______________ (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $63.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $75.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Page 2 Noninterest expense was $119.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $117.9 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.9 million or 1.6%. This increase wasprimarily due to an increase insalaries and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $4.6 million or 4.0% to $119.8 million compared with $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits andgains on sale of other real estate of $1.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021. Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net income was $392.5 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $391.8 million(6) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $697 thousand or 0.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $4.20 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 0.7%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.47%, 8.32% and 17.53%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.52%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $748.5 million compared with $773.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $24.6 million or 3.2%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.20% compared with 3.69% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, lower rates on investment securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. Noninterest income was $104.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $95.0 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.2 million or9.7%. This increase was primarily due to lower net loss on write-down of assets, an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income and an increase in other noninterest income. Noninterest expense was $354.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $377.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $22.9 million or 6.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020 and net gains on sale of other real estate of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. Balance Sheet Information At September 30, 2021, Prosperity had $36.512 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.315 billion or 10.0% compared with $33.198 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans at September 30, 2021 were $18.958 billion, a decrease of $1.838 billion or 8.8%, compared with $20.796 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate, PPP and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $294.1 million or 1.5% from $19.252 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $414.1 million decrease in PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company had $365.8 million of PPP loans compared to $1.394 billion of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and $780.0 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) from $16.376 billion at June 30, 2021. As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $604.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $115.3 million) or 2.9% of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $359.6 million were production loans and $245.1 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $258.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds. Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At September 30, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $407.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $5.7 million) or 2.1% of total loans, an increase of $20.8 million or 5.4%, compared with $386.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $198.2 million Page 3 (excluding PPP loans totaling $49.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans, a decrease of $16.9 million or 7.9%, compared with $215.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.9 million) at September 30, 2020. Deposits at September 30, 2021 were $29.452 billion, an increase of $2.992 billion or 11.3%, compared with $26.459 billion at September 30, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) from $29.110 billion at June 30, 2021. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021, compared with $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020, and $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 compared with $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 compared with 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 and 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $20.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs were $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 included $4.6 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $3.1 million, of which $2.2 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $944 thousand was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $14.3 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve. Net charge-offs were $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $12.7 million related to resolved PCD loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $12.9 million, of which $9.9 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $3.0 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $19.9 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve. Dividend Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on January 3, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021. Stock Repurchase Program On January 26, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.65 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2022, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.87 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. COVID-19 Pandemic Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of September 30, 2021, the states of Texas and Oklahoma have lifted their respective restrictions on all business and activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time. Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of September 30, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 3,233 loans totaling $365.8 million. Page 4 Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals.Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $79.5 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements. Conference Call Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0916027. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $36.512 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management. Prosperity currently operates 273 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other Page 5 than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Harvard Weimar Sanger The Woodlands Yoakum Utica Tower Waxahachie The Woodlands-College Park Yorktown Yale Dallas/Fort Worth Area Weatherford The Woodlands-I-45 Dallas The Woodlands-Research Forest West Texas Area Other Tulsa Area Locations 14th Street Plano East Texas Area Abilene Owasso Abrams Centre Athens Other Houston Area Antilley Road Addison Blooming Grove Locations Barrow Street Allen Canton Angleton Cypress Street Balch Springs Carthage Bay City Judge Ely Camp Wisdom Corsicana Beaumont Mockingbird Carrollton Crockett Cleveland Cedar Hill Eustace East Bernard Lubbock Coppell Gilmer El Campo 4th Street East Plano Grapeland Dayton 66th Street Euless Gun Barrel City Galveston 82nd Street Frisco Jacksonville Groves 86th Street Frisco Warren Kerens Hempstead 98th Street Frisco-West Longview Hitchcock Avenue Q - - - Page 7 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Loans held for sale $ 10,197 $ 9,080 $ 20,991 $ 46,777 $ 51,694 Loans held for investment 16,949,486 17,147,146 17,345,506 17,357,788 18,013,333 Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 1,998,049 2,095,559 2,272,389 2,842,379 2,730,614 Total loans 18,957,732 19,251,785 19,638,886 20,246,944 20,795,641 Investment securities(A) 12,629,368 11,918,691 10,088,002 8,542,820 7,431,495 Federal funds sold 237 281 8,986 553 56,469 Allowance for credit losses (287,187 ) (302,884 ) (307,210 ) (316,068 ) (323,635 ) Cash and due from banks 1,055,386 1,059,879 1,947,235 1,342,996 1,031,193 Goodwill 3,231,636 3,231,636 3,231,636 3,231,636 3,231,692 Core deposit intangibles, net 64,539 67,417 70,304 73,235 76,478 Other real estate owned 150 144 462 10,593 11,548 Fixed assets, net 322,799 324,502 326,970 323,572 325,994 Other assets 537,459 548,473 553,147 602,994 560,724 Total assets $ 36,512,119 $ 36,099,924 $ 35,558,418 $ 34,059,275 $ 33,197,599 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 10,326,489 $ 10,099,149 $ 9,820,445 $ 9,151,233 $ 8,998,328 Interest-bearing deposits 19,125,163 19,011,092 18,942,660 18,209,259 17,460,878 Total deposits 29,451,652 29,110,241 28,763,105 27,360,492 26,459,206 Other borrowings - - - - 2,570 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 440,969 433,069 377,106 389,583 380,274 Subordinated notes - - - - 125,146 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 244,110 216,330 166,414 148,584 165,579 Total liabilities 30,166,678 29,789,587 29,336,572 27,928,606 27,162,722 Shareholders' equity(B) 6,345,441 6,310,337 6,221,846 6,130,669 6,034,877 Total liabilities and equity $ 36,512,119 $ 36,099,924 $ 35,558,418 $ 34,059,275 $ 33,197,599 (A) Includes $2,483, $1,394, $970, $974 and $(442) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (B) Includes $1,961, $1,101, $766, $769 and $(349) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Page 8 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Income Statement Data Interest income: Loans $ 213,821 $ 216,803 $ 233,075 $ 241,625 $ 244,255 $ 663,699 $ 734,270 Securities(C) 46,217 43,708 38,677 36,721 38,033 128,602 130,091 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 302 340 351 301 144 993 902 Total interest income 260,340 260,851 272,103 278,647 282,432 793,294 865,263 Interest expense: Deposits 11,578 15,288 17,362 19,757 22,458 44,228 82,745 Other borrowings - - - 33 52 - 3,517 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 195 164 159 224 309 518 1,403 Subordinated notes and trust preferred - - - 999 1,500 - 4,499 Total interest expense 11,773 15,452 17,521 21,013 24,319 44,746 92,164 Net interest income 248,567 245,399 254,582 257,634 258,113 748,548 773,099 Provision for credit losses - - - - 10,000 - 20,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 248,567 245,399 254,582 257,634 248,113 748,548 753,099 Noninterest income: Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees 7,962 6,560 6,687 8,051 7,156 21,209 22,244 Credit card, debit card and ATM card income 8,837 8,918 8,031 8,193 8,315 25,786 23,052 Service charges on deposit accounts 6,115 6,062 5,978 6,046 5,920 18,155 17,814 Trust income 2,467 2,276 2,837 2,192 2,502 7,580 7,406 Mortgage income 1,396 2,914 3,307 3,989 2,958 7,617 6,788 Brokerage income 861 795 711 642 628 2,367 1,862 Bank owned life insurance income 1,325 1,294 1,292 1,252 1,449 3,911 4,502 Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets 255 (244 ) (79 ) (675 ) (528 ) (68 ) (4,858 ) Other noninterest income 5,427 6,981 5,244 6,857 6,524 17,652 16,177 Total noninterest income 34,645 35,556 34,008 36,547 34,924 104,209 94,987 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 78,412 75,611 80,037 77,809 75,068 234,060 231,459 Net occupancy and equipment 8,165 8,046 7,833 8,223 8,644 24,044 26,814 Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization 9,103 8,718 8,233 8,442 8,776 26,054 31,887 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 2,497 2,670 2,670 2,670 2,512 7,837 7,191 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,878 2,887 2,931 3,243 3,270 8,696 9,926 Depreciation 4,524 4,513 4,540 4,261 4,605 13,577 13,971 Communications 3,013 2,982 2,899 2,931 3,027 8,894 9,546 Other real estate expense 30 198 244 279 258 472 344 Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate 4 (1,839 ) (887 ) (195 ) (137 ) (2,722 ) (263 ) Merger related expenses - - - - - - 8,018 Other noninterest expense 11,189 11,405 10,576 12,542 11,896 33,170 38,135 Total noninterest expense 119,815 115,191 119,076 120,205 117,919 354,082 377,028 Income before income taxes 163,397 165,764 169,514 173,976 165,118 498,675 471,058 Provision for income taxes 34,807 35,153 36,205 36,885 35,054 106,165 79,245 Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 391,813 (C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Page 9 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Profitability Net income (D) (E) $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 391,813 Basic earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.41 $ 1.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 4.23 $ 4.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.41 $ 1.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 4.23 $ 4.20 Return on average assets (F) 1.42 % 1.45 % 1.54 % 1.63 % 1.58 % 1.47 % 1.62 % (J) Return on average common equity (F) 8.07 % 8.31 % 8.60 % 8.98 % 8.64 % 8.32 % 8.78 % (J) Return on average tangible common equity(F)(G) 16.72 % 17.49 % 18.43 % 19.57 % 19.19 % 17.53 % 19.77 % (J) Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E)(H) 3.10 % 3.11 % 3.41 % 3.49 % 3.57 % 3.20 % 3.69 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) 42.34 % 40.96 % 41.25 % 40.77 % 40.17 % 41.52 % 43.19 % (K) Liquidity and Capital Ratios Equity to assets 17.38 % 17.48 % 17.50 % 18.00 % 18.18 % 17.38 % 18.18 % Common equity tier 1 capital 14.84 % 15.26 % 14.60 % 13.74 % 13.17 % 14.84 % 13.17 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.84 % 15.26 % 14.60 % 13.74 % 13.17 % 14.84 % 13.17 % Total risk-based capital 15.20 % 15.71 % 15.07 % 14.23 % 14.28 % 15.20 % 14.28 % Tier 1 leverage capital 9.55 % 9.50 % 9.68 % 9.67 % 9.57 % 9.55 % 9.57 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G) 9.18 % 9.18 % 9.05 % 9.19 % 9.12 % 9.18 % 9.12 % Other Data Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 92,683 92,935 92,854 92,559 92,656 92,823 93,226 Diluted 92,683 92,935 92,854 92,559 92,656 92,823 93,226 Period end shares outstanding 92,160 92,935 92,929 92,571 92,562 92,160 92,562 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 $ 1.47 $ 1.38 Book value per common share $ 68.85 $ 67.90 $ 66.95 $ 66.23 $ 65.20 $ 68.85 $ 65.20 Tangible book value per common share (G) $ 33.09 $ 32.40 $ 31.42 $ 30.53 $ 29.46 $ 33.09 $ 29.46 Common Stock Market Price High $ 72.97 $ 78.06 $ 83.02 $ 70.38 $ 60.63 $ 83.02 $ 75.22 Low $ 64.40 $ 69.83 $ 66.45 $ 50.43 $ 48.80 $ 64.40 $ 42.02 Period end closing price $ 71.13 $ 71.80 $ 76.16 $ 69.36 $ 51.83 $ 71.13 $ 51.83 Employees - FTE (excluding overtime) 3,625 3,724 3,724 3,756 3,716 3,625 3,716 Number of banking centers 273 274 275 275 275 273 275 (D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows: Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Loan discount accretion ASC 310-20 $3,761 $9,731 $13,313 $13,514 $16,729 $26,805 $57,191 ASC 310-30 $1,618 $2,462 $3,027 $2,545 $5,805 $7,107 $18,091 Securities net amortization $136 $171 $111 $66 $116 $418 $513 Time deposits amortization $201 $327 $507 $790 $1,240 $1,035 $5.303 (E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.4%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 16.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. Page 10 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (L) Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (L) Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (L) Interest-earning assets: Loans held for sale $ 11,714 $ 91 3.08% $ 13,716 $ 109 3.19% $ 50,606 $ 420 3.30% Loans held for investment 17,102,998 199,019 4.62% 17,305,259 200,817 4.65% 18,267,559 225,596 4.91% Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 1,836,252 14,711 3.18% 1,984,305 15,877 3.21% 2,279,461 18,239 3.18% Total Loans 18,950,964 213,821 4.48% 19,303,280 216,803 4.50% 20,597,626 244,255 4.72% Investment securities 12,184,964 46,217 1.50% (M) 11,180,948 43,708 1.57% (M) 7,603,762 38,033 1.99% (M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets 734,787 302 0.16% 1,221,993 340 0.11% 618,228 144 0.09% Total interest-earning assets 31,870,715 260,340 3.24% 31,706,221 260,851 3.30% 28,819,616 282,432 3.90% Allowance for credit losses (301,011 ) (306,059 ) (321,424 ) Noninterest-earning assets 4,728,965 4,695,860 4,482,646 Total assets $ 36,298,669 $ 36,096,022 $ 32,980,838 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,089,678 $ 3,614 0.24% $ 6,281,068 $ 5,471 0.35% $ 5,221,722 $ 5,028 0.38% Savings and money market deposits 9,944,664 4,522 0.18% 9,872,624 5,490 0.22% 8,937,751 7,833 0.35% Certificates and other time deposits 2,897,123 3,442 0.47% 2,980,186 4,327 0.58% 3,103,290 9,597 1.23% Other borrowings - - - - - - 13,898 52 1.49% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 448,338 195 0.17% 383,975 164 0.17% 378,888 309 0.32% Subordinated notes - - - - - - 125,256 1,500 4.76% Total interest-bearing liabilities 19,379,803 11,773 0.24% (N) 19,517,853 15,452 0.32% (N) 17,780,805 24,319 0.54% (N) Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 10,286,062 10,062,085 8,980,814 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 229,502 198,748 167,532 Total liabilities 29,925,314 29,808,633 26,959,098 Shareholders' equity 6,373,355 6,287,389 6,021,740 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 36,298,669 $ 36,096,022 $ 32,980,838 Net interest income and margin $ 248,567 3.09% $ 245,399 3.10% $ 258,113 3.56% Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation: Tax equivalent adjustment 551 586 658 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) $ 249,118 3.10% $ 245,985 3.11% $ 258,771 3.57% (L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16%, 0.21% and 0.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Page 11 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (O) Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (O) Interest-earning assets: Loans held for sale $ 19,507 $ 439 3.01% $ 60,256 $ 1,575 3.49% Loans held for investment 17,228,462 613,813 4.76% 17,890,010 690,175 5.15% Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 2,061,432 49,447 3.21% 1,749,568 42,520 3.25% Total loans 19,309,401 663,699 4.60% 19,699,834 734,270 4.98% Investment securities 10,849,373 128,602 1.58% (P) 8,029,097 130,091 2.16% (P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets 1,151,647 993 0.12% 339,229 902 0.36% Total interest-earning assets 31,310,421 793,294 3.39% 28,068,160 865,263 4.12% Allowance for credit losses (307,500 ) (325,036 ) Noninterest-earning assets 4,644,874 4,540,440 Total assets $ 35,647,795 $ 32,283,564 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,160,988 $ 15,028 0.33% $ 5,054,320 $ 16,745 0.44% Savings and money market deposits 9,747,706 15,765 0.22% 8,481,852 30,700 0.48% Certificates and other time deposits 2,969,151 13,435 0.60% 3,243,564 35,300 1.45% Other borrowings - - - 439,018 3,517 1.07% Securities sold under repurchase agreements 403,254 518 0.17% 370,225 1,403 0.51% Subordinated notes - - - 125,475 4,499 4.79% Total interest-bearing liabilities 19,281,099 44,746 0.31% (Q) 17,714,454 92,164 0.69% (Q) Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 9,855,599 8,354,410 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 24,321 Other liabilities 194,347 239,747 Total liabilities 29,360,992 26,332,932 Shareholders' equity 6,286,803 5,950,632 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 35,647,795 $ 32,283,564 Net interest income and margin $ 748,548 3.20% $ 773,099 3.68% Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,772 2,071 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) $ 750,320 3.20% $ 775,170 3.69% (O) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.21% and 0.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Page 12 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 YIELD TREND (R) Interest-Earning Assets: Loans held for sale 3.08 % 3.19 % 2.90 % 3.23 % 3.30 % Loans held for investment 4.62 % 4.65 % 5.02 % 4.95 % 4.91 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 3.18 % 3.21 % 3.23 % 3.20 % 3.18 % Total loans 4.48 % 4.50 % 4.80 % 4.72 % 4.72 % Investment securities (S) 1.50 % 1.57 % 1.71 % 1.83 % 1.99 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 3.24 % 3.30 % 3.64 % 3.76 % 3.90 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.24 % 0.35 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.38 % Savings and money market deposits 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.30 % 0.35 % Certificates and other time deposits 0.47 % 0.58 % 0.76 % 0.98 % 1.23 % Other borrowings - - - 5.39 % 1.49 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.32 % Subordinated notes - - - 4.87 % 4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.24 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.46 % 0.54 % Net Interest Margin 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.40 % 3.48 % 3.56 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent) 3.10 % 3.11 % 3.41 % 3.49 % 3.57 % (R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Page 13 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Balance Sheet Averages Loans held for sale $ 11,714 $ 13,716 $ 33,327 $ 42,856 $ 50,606 Loans held for investment 17,102,998 17,305,259 17,279,066 17,700,756 18,267,559 Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 1,836,252 1,984,305 2,369,601 2,603,455 2,279,461 Total Loans 18,950,964 19,303,280 19,681,994 20,347,067 20,597,626 Investment securities 12,184,964 11,180,948 9,148,841 8,001,679 7,603,762 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 734,787 1,221,993 1,506,645 1,094,487 618,228 Total interest-earning assets 31,870,715 31,706,221 30,337,480 29,443,233 28,819,616 Allowance for credit losses (301,011 ) (306,059 ) (315,590 ) (322,138 ) (321,424 ) Cash and due from banks 570,765 521,737 308,787 289,579 267,887 Goodwill 3,231,637 3,231,637 3,233,231 3,231,850 3,231,976 Core deposit intangibles, net 65,955 68,830 71,763 74,919 78,269 Other real estate 279 3,001 6,385 14,573 8,061 Fixed assets, net 323,584 326,570 326,004 325,485 325,958 Other assets 536,745 544,085 576,300 633,405 570,495 Total assets $ 36,298,669 $ 36,096,022 $ 34,544,360 $ 33,690,906 $ 32,980,838 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 10,286,062 $ 10,062,085 $ 9,206,791 $ 9,103,742 $ 8,980,814 Interest-bearing demand deposits 6,089,678 6,281,068 6,112,469 5,545,298 5,221,722 Savings and money market deposits 9,944,664 9,872,624 9,420,064 9,170,179 8,937,751 Certificates and other time deposits 2,897,123 2,980,186 3,031,621 3,047,475 3,103,290 Total deposits 29,217,527 29,195,963 27,770,945 26,866,694 26,243,577 Other borrowings - - - 2,435 13,898 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 448,338 383,975 376,662 376,779 378,888 Subordinated notes - - - 81,570 125,256 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 229,502 198,748 169,138 224,907 167,532 Shareholders' equity 6,373,355 6,287,389 6,197,668 6,108,574 6,021,740 Total liabilities and equity $ 36,298,669 $ 36,096,022 $ 34,544,360 $ 33,690,906 $ 32,980,838 Page 14 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Period End Balances Loan Portfolio Commercial and industrial $ 1,841,899 9.7 % $ 2,021,951 10.5 % $ 2,104,116 10.7 % $ 2,210,003 10.9 % $ 2,171,302 10.5 % Warehouse purchase program 1,998,049 10.6 % 2,095,559 10.9 % 2,272,389 11.6 % 2,842,379 14.0 % 2,730,614 13.1 % Construction, land development and other land loans 2,269,417 12.0 % 2,147,474 11.2 % 2,031,355 10.4 % 1,956,960 9.7 % 2,081,762 10.0 % 1-4 family residential 4,709,468 24.8 % 4,531,589 23.5 % 4,310,437 21.9 % 4,253,331 21.0 % 4,189,852 20.1 % Home equity 746,426 3.9 % 637,431 3.3 % 554,278 2.8 % 504,207 2.5 % 477,552 2.3 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential) 5,550,841 29.3 % 5,681,184 29.5 % 5,858,475 29.8 % 6,078,764 30.0 % 6,179,901 29.7 % Agriculture (includes farmland) 631,497 3.3 % 590,135 3.1 % 571,783 2.9 % 581,352 2.9 % 598,972 2.9 % Consumer and other 274,980 1.5 % 264,652 1.4 % 293,023 1.5 % 344,028 1.7 % 367,231 1.8 % Energy 569,314 3.0 % 501,821 2.6 % 503,947 2.6 % 512,735 2.5 % 604,698 2.9 % Paycheck Protection Program 365,841 1.9 % 779,989 4.0 % 1,139,083 5.8 % 963,185 4.8 % 1,393,757 6.7 % Total loans $ 18,957,732 $ 19,251,785 $ 19,638,886 $ 20,246,944 $ 20,795,641 Deposit Types Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 10,326,489 35.0 % $ 10,099,149 34.7 % $ 9,820,445 34.1 % $ 9,151,233 33.4 % $ 8,998,328 34.0 % Interest-bearing DDA 6,088,923 20.7 % 6,185,115 21.2 % 6,158,641 21.4 % 5,899,051 21.6 % 5,297,802 20.0 % Money market 6,864,664 23.3 % 6,706,252 23.0 % 6,714,889 23.4 % 6,381,014 23.3 % 6,324,127 23.9 % Savings 3,293,850 11.2 % 3,160,606 10.9 % 3,083,447 10.7 % 2,863,086 10.5 % 2,772,492 10.5 % Certificates and other time deposits 2,877,726 9.8 % 2,959,119 10.2 % 2,985,683 10.4 % 3,066,108 11.2 % 3,066,457 11.6 % Total deposits $ 29,451,652 $ 29,110,241 $ 28,763,105 $ 27,360,492 $ 26,459,206 Loan to Deposit Ratio 64.4 % 66.1 % 68.3 % 74.0 % 78.6 % Page 15 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Single family residential construction $ 659,248 29.0 % $ 624,954 29.1 % $ 590,223 29.1 % $ 579,761 29.6 % $ 654,933 31.5 % Land development 92,623 4.1 % 97,709 4.6 % 97,267 4.8 % 103,307 5.3 % 114,937 5.5 % Raw land 315,803 13.9 % 245,484 11.4 % 243,394 12.0 % 247,628 12.7 % 240,154 11.5 % Residential lots 195,201 8.6 % 165,645 7.7 % 176,884 8.6 % 158,441 8.1 % 137,615 6.6 % Commercial lots 169,189 7.5 % 153,714 7.2 % 137,512 6.8 % 114,427 5.8 % 109,569 5.3 % Commercial construction and other 837,436 36.9 % 860,069 40.0 % 786,192 38.7 % 753,587 38.5 % 825,053 39.6 % Net unaccreted discount (83 ) (101 ) (117 ) (191 ) (499 ) Total construction loans $ 2,269,417 $ 2,147,474 $ 2,031,355 $ 1,956,960 $ 2,081,762 Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2021 Houston Dallas Austin OK City Tulsa Other (T) Total Collateral Type Shopping center/retail $ 344,431 $ 287,295 $ 43,715 $ 16,729 $ 28,842 $ 316,601 $ 1,037,613 Commercial and industrial buildings 159,540 83,393 19,884 20,930 18,037 158,211 459,995 Office buildings 122,714 471,358 28,437 72,232 4,783 77,257 776,781 Medical buildings 105,696 23,741 2,617 23,053 39,699 65,846 260,652 Apartment buildings 259,581 145,045 37,544 15,854 35,052 179,293 672,369 Hotel 74,641 77,389 42,971 29,372 - 152,221 376,594 Other 75,713 68,519 18,409 8,442 3,769 72,250 247,102 Total $ 1,142,316 $ 1,156,740 $ 193,577 $ 186,612 $ 130,182 $ 1,021,679 $ 3,831,106 (U) Acquired Loans Non-PCD Loans PCD Loans Total Acquired Loans Balance at Acquisition Date Balance at Jun 30, 2021 Balance at Sep 30, 2021 Balance at Acquisition Date Balance at Jun 30, 2021 Balance at Sep 30, 2021 Balance at Acquisition Date Balance at Jun 30, 2021 Balance at Sep 30, 2021 Loan marks: Acquired banks (V) $ 345,599 $ 16,535 $ 12,774 $ 320,052 $ 8,695 $ 5,569 $ 665,651 $ 25,230 $ 18,343 Acquired portfolio loan balances: Acquired banks (V) 12,286,159 2,913,494 2,585,926 689,573 144,694 89,833 12,975,732 (W) 3,058,188 2,675,759 Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 11,940,560 $ 2,896,959 $ 2,573,152 $ 369,521 $ 135,999 $ 84,264 $ 12,310,081 $ 3,032,958 $ 2,657,416 (T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.551 billion as of September 30, 2021. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) Actual principal balances acquired. Page 16 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 35,035 $ 32,880 $ 43,025 $ 47,185 $ 57,412 $ 35,035 $ 57,412 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due 1,038 330 313 1,699 462 1,038 462 Total nonperforming loans 36,073 33,210 43,338 48,884 57,874 36,073 57,874 Repossessed assets 326 310 362 93 120 326 120 Other real estate 150 144 462 10,593 11,548 150 11,548 Total nonperforming assets $ 36,549 $ 33,664 $ 44,162 $ 59,570 $ 69,542 $ 36,549 $ 69,542 Nonperforming assets: Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 8,199 $ 8,613 $ 11,290 $ 16,176 $ 17,273 $ 8,199 $ 17,273 Construction, land development and other land loans 803 1,423 1,692 1,566 2,633 803 2,633 1-4 family residential (includes home equity) 11,117 11,681 11,920 25,830 29,953 11,117 29,953 Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential) 15,691 11,266 16,896 12,315 16,069 15,691 16,069 Agriculture (includes farmland) 643 661 803 2,075 1,931 643 1,931 Consumer and other 96 20 1,561 1,608 1,683 96 1,683 Total $ 36,549 $ 33,664 $ 44,162 $ 59,570 $ 69,542 $ 36,549 $ 69,542 Number of loans/properties 155 152 167 208 198 155 198 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 287,187 $ 302,884 $ 307,210 $ 316,068 $ 323,635 $ 287,187 $ 323,635 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 3,763 $ 3,529 $ 1,584 $ 4,085 $ 8,344 $ 8,876 $ 20,522 Construction, land development and other land loans (4 ) (105 ) (5 ) (110 ) 478 (114 ) 460 1-4 family residential (includes home equity) 66 (6 ) 47 1,982 252 107 308 Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential) 11,180 517 6,589 626 676 18,286 595 Agriculture (includes farmland) (63 ) (9 ) 33 (4 ) (17 ) (39 ) (21 ) Consumer and other 755 400 610 988 837 1,765 2,508 Total $ 15,697 $ 4,326 $ 8,858 $ 7,567 $ 10,570 $ 28,881 $ 24,372 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.12 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.19 % 0.33 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.33 % 0.09 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.56 % 1.56 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.56 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G) 1.73 % 1.85 % 1.89 % 1.92 % 1.94 % 1.73 % 1.94 % Page 17 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit: Net income $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 391,813 Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(X) - - - - - - 6,334 Less: NOL tax benefit (Y) - - - - - - (20,145 ) Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y) $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 378,002 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 92,683 92,935 92,854 92,559 92,656 92,823 93,226 Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.07 NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (0.22 ) Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y) $ 1.39 $ 1.41 $ 1.44 $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 4.23 $ 4.05 Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit: Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y) $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 378,002 Average total assets $ 36,298,669 $ 36,096,022 $ 34,544,360 $ 33,690,906 $ 32,980,838 $ 35,647,795 $ 32,283,564 Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y) 1.42 % 1.45 % 1.54 % 1.63 % 1.58 % 1.47 % 1.56 % Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit: Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y) $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 378,002 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,373,355 $ 6,287,389 $ 6,197,668 $ 6,108,574 $ 6,021,740 $ 6,286,803 $ 5,950,632 Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y) 8.07 % 8.31 % 8.60 % 8.98 % 8.64 % 8.32 % 8.47 % Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 391,813 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,373,355 $ 6,287,389 $ 6,197,668 $ 6,108,574 $ 6,021,740 $ 6,286,803 $ 5,950,632 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (3,297,592 ) (3,300,467 ) (3,304,994 ) (3,306,769 ) (3,310,245 ) (3,300,990 ) (3,307,925 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,075,763 $ 2,986,922 $ 2,892,674 $ 2,801,805 $ 2,711,495 $ 2,985,813 $ 2,642,707 Return on average tangible common equity(F) 16.72 % 17.49 % 18.43 % 19.57 % 19.19 % 17.53 % 19.77 % (X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%. (Y) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act. Page 18 Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit: Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y) $ 128,590 $ 130,611 $ 133,309 $ 137,091 $ 130,064 $ 392,510 $ 378,002 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,373,355 $ 6,287,389 $ 6,197,668 $ 6,108,574 $ 6,021,740 $ 6,286,803 $ 5,950,632 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (3,297,592 ) (3,300,467 ) (3,304,994 ) (3,306,769 ) (3,310,245 ) (3,300,990 ) (3,307,925 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,075,763 $ 2,986,922 $ 2,892,674 $ 2,801,805 $ 2,711,495 $ 2,985,813 $ 2,642,707 Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y) 16.72 % 17.49 % 18.43 % 19.57 % 19.19 % 17.53 % 19.07 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Shareholders' equity $ 6,345,441 $ 6,310,337 $ 6,221,846 $ 6,130,669 $ 6,034,877 $ 6,345,441 $ 6,034,877 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (3,296,175 ) (3,299,053 ) (3,301,940 ) (3,304,871 ) (3,308,170 ) (3,296,175 ) 3,308,170 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,049,266 $ 3,011,284 $ 2,919,906 $ 2,825,798 $ 2,726,707 $ 3,049,266 $ 2,726,707 Period end shares outstanding 92,160 92,935 92,929 92,571 92,562 92,160 92,562 Tangible book value per share $ 33.09 $ 32.40 $ 31.42 $ 30.53 $ 29.46 $ 33.09 29.46 Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio: Tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,049,266 $ 3,011,284 $ 2,919,906 $ 2,825,798 $ 2,726,707 $ 3,049,266 $ 2,726,707 Total assets $ 36,512,119 $ 36,099,924 $ 35,558,418 $ 34,059,275 $ 33,197,599 $ 36,512,119 $ 33,197,599 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (3,296,175 ) (3,299,053 ) (3,301,940 ) (3,304,871 ) (3,308,170 ) (3,296,175 ) (3,308,170 ) Tangible assets $ 33,215,944 $ 32,800,871 $ 32,256,478 $ 30,754,404 $ 29,889,429 $ 33,215,944 $ 29,889,429 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio 9.18 % 9.18 % 9.05 % 9.19 % 9.12 % 9.18 % 9.12 % Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans: Allowance for credit losses $ 287,187 $ 302,884 $ 307,210 $ 316,068 $ 323,635 $ 287,187 $ 323,635 Total loans $ 18,957,732 $ 19,251,785 $ 19,638,886 $ 20,246,944 $ 20,795,641 $ 18,957,732 $ 20,795,641 Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans (1,998,049 ) (2,095,559 ) (2,272,389 ) (2,842,379 ) (2,730,614 ) (1,998,049 ) (2,730,614 ) Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans (365,841 ) (779,989 ) (1,139,083 ) (963,185 ) (1,393,757 ) (365,841 ) (1,393,757 ) Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans $ 16,593,842 $ 16,376,237 $ 16,227,414 $ 16,441,380 $ 16,671,270 $ 16,593,842 $ 16,671,270 Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans 1.73 % 1.85 % 1.89 % 1.92 % 1.94 % 1.73 % 1.94 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes: Noninterest expense $ 119,815 $ 115,191 $ 119,076 $ 120,205 $ 117,919 $ 354,082 $ 377,028 Net interest income $ 248,567 $ 245,399 $ 254,582 $ 257,634 $ 258,113 $ 748,548 $ 773,099 Noninterest income 34,645 35,556 34,008 36,547 34,924 104,209 94,987 Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets 255 (244 ) (79 ) (675 ) (528 ) (68 ) (4,858 ) Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities 34,390 35,800 34,087 37,222 35,452 104,277 99,845 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes $ 282,957 $ 281,199 $ 288,669 $ 294,856 $ 293,565 $ 852,825 $ 872,944 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes 42.34 % 40.96 % 41.25 % 40.77 % 40.17 % 41.52 % 43.19 % Page 19 Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets, taxes and merger related expenses: Noninterest expense $ 119,815 $ 115,191 $ 119,076 $ 120,205 $ 117,919 $ 354,082 $ 377,028 Less: merger related expenses - - - - - - 8,018 Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses $ 119,815 $ 115,191 $ 119,076 $ 120,205 $ 117,919 $ 354,082 $ 369,010 Net interest income $ 248,567 $ 245,399 $ 254,582 $ 257,634 $ 258,113 $ 748,548 $ 773,099 Noninterest income 34,645 35,556 34,008 36,547 34,924 104,209 94,987 Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets 255 (244 ) (79 ) (675 ) (528 ) (68 ) (4,858 ) Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes 34,390 35,800 34,087 37,222 35,452 104,277 99,845 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes $ 282,957 $ 281,199 $ 288,669 $ 294,856 $ 293,565 $ 852,825 $ 872,944 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses 42.34 % 40.96 % 41.25 % 40.77 % 40.17 % 41.52 % 42.27 % Page 20 Attachments Original document

