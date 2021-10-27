Log in
    PB   US7436061052

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(PB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/26 04:10:00 pm
75.99 USD   +0.84%
06:41a PROSPERITY BANCSHARES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38a PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
06:38a Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.®

REPORTS THIRD QUARTER

2021 EARNINGS

Third quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39

Third quarter net income of $128.6 million

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) during the third quarter 2021

Deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter 2021

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $317.1 million

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.73%(1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of third quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.42%

Returns (annualized) on third quarter average common equity of 8.07% and average tangible common equity of 16.72%(1)

Repurchased 767,134 shares during the third quarter 2021

Increase in dividend of 6.1% to $0.52 for the fourth quarter 2021

HOUSTON, October 27, 2021. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $128.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.42%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) and deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am pleased to report that the Board of Directors has voted to increase the fourth quarter dividend to $0.52 a share, a 6.1% increase from the third quarter. The increase represents the confidence the Board has in Prosperity's continuing success. Additionally, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its stock during the third quarter 2021 at an average price of $67.87," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity Bank was ranked by Forbes as the 2nd Best Bank in America for 2021 and has been in the Top 10 of Forbes' list since 2010," continued Zalman.

______________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Page 1

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to benefit by companies relocating from states with higher taxes and more regulation. Texas is projected to increase jobs by 493,000 in 2021. This increase, combined with people moving to the state, requires additional housing and infrastructure, a driver for loans and increased business opportunities. We are seeing higher prices for most crops and higher oil prices, which should help local economies. Inflation continues to be higher than we would like, but we hope that it will moderate next year as the Federal Reserve begins tapering its asset purchases as expected. We believe there are also signs that inventories are starting to increase and supply chains are improving, although it will take some time to stabilize and return to normal," added Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to exhibit solid operating metrics in net income, return on tangible equity and return on assets, and maintain sound credit quality, with low nonperforming assets. Net interest margins have been stressed throughout the low-rate environment, however we believe this should improve if interest rates rise as projected," stated Zalman.

"We look forward to continuing to build our company through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, when they make sense and are appropriately accretive to earnings. Thank you to our customers for their loyalty and business and to our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million or 1.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in loan income and loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expenses. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.6 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.0 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $6.8 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 1.4%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.42%, 8.07% and 16.72%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.34%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $248.6 million compared with $258.1 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.5 million or 3.7%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $248.6 million compared with $245.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 1.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance, partially offset by a $6.8 million decrease in loan discount accretion.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.57% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income was $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $34.9 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $279 thousand or 0.8%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $911 thousand or 2.6% to $34.6 million compared with $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This change was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income and decrease in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees.

______________

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $63.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $75.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Page 2

Noninterest expense was $119.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $117.9 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.9 million or 1.6%. This increase wasprimarily due to an increase insalaries and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $4.6 million or 4.0% to $119.8 million compared with $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits andgains on sale of other real estate of $1.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net income was $392.5 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $391.8 million(6) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $697 thousand or 0.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $4.20 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 0.7%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.47%, 8.32% and 17.53%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.52%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $748.5 million compared with $773.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $24.6 million or 3.2%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.20% compared with 3.69% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, lower rates on investment securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $104.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $95.0 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.2 million or9.7%. This increase was primarily due to lower net loss on write-down of assets, an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $354.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $377.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $22.9 million or 6.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020 and net gains on sale of other real estate of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2021, Prosperity had $36.512 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.315 billion or 10.0% compared with $33.198 billion at September 30, 2020.

Loans at September 30, 2021 were $18.958 billion, a decrease of $1.838 billion or 8.8%, compared with $20.796 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate, PPP and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $294.1 million or 1.5% from $19.252 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $414.1 million decrease in PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company had $365.8 million of PPP loans compared to $1.394 billion of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and $780.0 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) from $16.376 billion at June 30, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $604.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $115.3 million) or 2.9% of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $359.6 million were production loans and $245.1 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $258.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At September 30, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $407.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $5.7 million) or 2.1% of total loans, an increase of $20.8 million or 5.4%, compared with $386.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $198.2 million

Page 3

(excluding PPP loans totaling $49.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans, a decrease of $16.9 million or 7.9%, compared with $215.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.9 million) at September 30, 2020.

Deposits at September 30, 2021 were $29.452 billion, an increase of $2.992 billion or 11.3%, compared with $26.459 billion at September 30, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) from $29.110 billion at June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021, compared with $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020, and $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 compared with $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 compared with 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 and 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $20.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 included $4.6 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $3.1 million, of which $2.2 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $944 thousand was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $14.3 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $12.7 million related to resolved PCD loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $12.9 million, of which $9.9 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $3.0 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $19.9 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on January 3, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately

4.65 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2022, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.87 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of September 30, 2021, the states of Texas and Oklahoma have lifted their respective restrictions on all business and activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of September 30, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 3,233 loans totaling $365.8 million.

Page 4

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals.Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $79.5 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0916027.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $36.512 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 273 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other

Page 5

than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Page 6

Bryan/College Station Area

Garland

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University

Bryan

Grapevine

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway

Bryan-East

Kiest

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland

Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Teague

Nederland

Wadley

Caldwell

McKinney

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street

College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg

Crescent Point

McKinney Redbud

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa

Hearne

North Carrolton

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview

Huntsville

Oak Cliff

Tomball

Grant

Madisonville

Park Cities

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway

Navasota

Plano

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway

New Waverly

Plano-West

Aldine

Wharton

Rock Prairie

Preston Forest

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area

Southwest Parkway

Preston Parker

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations

Tower Point

Preston Royal

Beltway

Big Spring

Wellborn Road

Red Oak

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield

Richardson

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood

Central Texas Area

Richardson-West

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco

Austin

Rosewood Court

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche

Allandale

The Colony

Eastex

Northwest

Early

Cedar Park

Tollroad

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada

Congress

Trinity Mills

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman

Lakeway

Turtle Creek

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland

Liberty Hill

West 15th Plano

Gessner

Littlefield

Northland

West Allen

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel

Oak Hill

Westmoreland

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview

Research Blvd

Wylie

Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo

Westlake

Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton

Fort Worth

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder

Other Central Texas Area

Haltom City

Medical Center

Locations

Hulen

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma

Bastrop

Keller

Northside

Locations

Central Oklahoma Area

Canyon Lake

Museum Place

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City

Dime Box

Renaissance Square

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street

Dripping Springs

Roanoke

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway

Elgin

Stockyards

River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240

Flatonia

Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial

Georgetown

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

SW Medical Center

Edna

Gruene

Locations

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area

Kingsland

Arlington

The Plaza

Gonzales

Locations

La Grange

Azle

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond

Lexington

Ennis

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman

New Braunfels

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis

Pleasanton

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area

Round Rock

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa

San Antonio

Grand Prairie

Port Lavaca

Garnett

Schulenburg

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard

Seguin

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial

Smithville

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan

Thorndale

Runaway Bay

Taft

S. Harvard

Weimar

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45

Dallas

The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations

14th Street Plano

East Texas Area

Abilene

Owasso

Abrams Centre

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road

Addison

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street

Allen

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street

Balch Springs

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely

Camp Wisdom

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird

Carrollton

Crockett

Cleveland

Cedar Hill

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock

Coppell

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street

East Plano

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street

Euless

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street

Frisco

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street

Frisco Warren

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street

Frisco-West

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q

- - -

Page 7

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)

Loans held for sale

$

10,197

$

9,080

$

20,991

$

46,777

$

51,694

Loans held for investment

16,949,486

17,147,146

17,345,506

17,357,788

18,013,333

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,998,049

2,095,559

2,272,389

2,842,379

2,730,614

Total loans

18,957,732

19,251,785

19,638,886

20,246,944

20,795,641

Investment securities(A)

12,629,368

11,918,691

10,088,002

8,542,820

7,431,495

Federal funds sold

237

281

8,986

553

56,469

Allowance for credit losses

(287,187

)

(302,884

)

(307,210

)

(316,068

)

(323,635

)

Cash and due from banks

1,055,386

1,059,879

1,947,235

1,342,996

1,031,193

Goodwill

3,231,636

3,231,636

3,231,636

3,231,636

3,231,692

Core deposit intangibles, net

64,539

67,417

70,304

73,235

76,478

Other real estate owned

150

144

462

10,593

11,548

Fixed assets, net

322,799

324,502

326,970

323,572

325,994

Other assets

537,459

548,473

553,147

602,994

560,724

Total assets

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,326,489

$

10,099,149

$

9,820,445

$

9,151,233

$

8,998,328

Interest-bearing deposits

19,125,163

19,011,092

18,942,660

18,209,259

17,460,878

Total deposits

29,451,652

29,110,241

28,763,105

27,360,492

26,459,206

Other borrowings

-

-

-

-

2,570

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

440,969

433,069

377,106

389,583

380,274

Subordinated notes

-

-

-

-

125,146

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947

29,947

29,947

29,947

29,947

Other liabilities

244,110

216,330

166,414

148,584

165,579

Total liabilities

30,166,678

29,789,587

29,336,572

27,928,606

27,162,722

Shareholders' equity(B)

6,345,441

6,310,337

6,221,846

6,130,669

6,034,877

Total liabilities and equity

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

(A) Includes $2,483, $1,394, $970, $974 and $(442) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(B) Includes $1,961, $1,101, $766, $769 and $(349) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Page 8

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Income Statement Data

Interest income:

Loans

$

213,821

$

216,803

$

233,075

$

241,625

$

244,255

$

663,699

$

734,270

Securities(C)

46,217

43,708

38,677

36,721

38,033

128,602

130,091

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

302

340

351

301

144

993

902

Total interest income

260,340

260,851

272,103

278,647

282,432

793,294

865,263

Interest expense:

Deposits

11,578

15,288

17,362

19,757

22,458

44,228

82,745

Other borrowings

-

-

-

33

52

-

3,517

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

195

164

159

224

309

518

1,403

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

-

-

-

999

1,500

-

4,499

Total interest expense

11,773

15,452

17,521

21,013

24,319

44,746

92,164

Net interest income

248,567

245,399

254,582

257,634

258,113

748,548

773,099

Provision for credit losses

-

-

-

-

10,000

-

20,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

248,567

245,399

254,582

257,634

248,113

748,548

753,099

Noninterest income:

Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

7,962

6,560

6,687

8,051

7,156

21,209

22,244

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,837

8,918

8,031

8,193

8,315

25,786

23,052

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,115

6,062

5,978

6,046

5,920

18,155

17,814

Trust income

2,467

2,276

2,837

2,192

2,502

7,580

7,406

Mortgage income

1,396

2,914

3,307

3,989

2,958

7,617

6,788

Brokerage income

861

795

711

642

628

2,367

1,862

Bank owned life insurance income

1,325

1,294

1,292

1,252

1,449

3,911

4,502

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

255

(244

)

(79

)

(675

)

(528

)

(68

)

(4,858

)

Other noninterest income

5,427

6,981

5,244

6,857

6,524

17,652

16,177

Total noninterest income

34,645

35,556

34,008

36,547

34,924

104,209

94,987

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and benefits

78,412

75,611

80,037

77,809

75,068

234,060

231,459

Net occupancy and equipment

8,165

8,046

7,833

8,223

8,644

24,044

26,814

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

9,103

8,718

8,233

8,442

8,776

26,054

31,887

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,497

2,670

2,670

2,670

2,512

7,837

7,191

Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,878

2,887

2,931

3,243

3,270

8,696

9,926

Depreciation

4,524

4,513

4,540

4,261

4,605

13,577

13,971

Communications

3,013

2,982

2,899

2,931

3,027

8,894

9,546

Other real estate expense

30

198

244

279

258

472

344

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate

4

(1,839

)

(887

)

(195

)

(137

)

(2,722

)

(263

)

Merger related expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,018

Other noninterest expense

11,189

11,405

10,576

12,542

11,896

33,170

38,135

Total noninterest expense

119,815

115,191

119,076

120,205

117,919

354,082

377,028

Income before income taxes

163,397

165,764

169,514

173,976

165,118

498,675

471,058

Provision for income taxes

34,807

35,153

36,205

36,885

35,054

106,165

79,245

Net income available to common shareholders

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

391,813

(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Page 9

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Profitability

Net income (D) (E)

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

391,813

Basic earnings per share

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

4.23

$

4.20

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

4.23

$

4.20

Return on average assets (F)

1.42

%

1.45

%

1.54

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.47

%

1.62

%

(J)

Return on average common equity (F)

8.07

%

8.31

%

8.60

%

8.98

%

8.64

%

8.32

%

8.78

%

(J)

Return on average tangible common equity(F)(G)

16.72

%

17.49

%

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

17.53

%

19.77

%

(J)

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E)(H)

3.10

%

3.11

%

3.41

%

3.49

%

3.57

%

3.20

%

3.69

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

42.34

%

40.96

%

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

41.52

%

43.19

%

(K)

Liquidity and Capital Ratios

Equity to assets

17.38

%

17.48

%

17.50

%

18.00

%

18.18

%

17.38

%

18.18

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

14.84

%

15.26

%

14.60

%

13.74

%

13.17

%

14.84

%

13.17

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

14.84

%

15.26

%

14.60

%

13.74

%

13.17

%

14.84

%

13.17

%

Total risk-based capital

15.20

%

15.71

%

15.07

%

14.23

%

14.28

%

15.20

%

14.28

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.55

%

9.50

%

9.68

%

9.67

%

9.57

%

9.55

%

9.57

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.18

%

9.18

%

9.05

%

9.19

%

9.12

%

9.18

%

9.12

%

Other Data

Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share

Basic

92,683

92,935

92,854

92,559

92,656

92,823

93,226

Diluted

92,683

92,935

92,854

92,559

92,656

92,823

93,226

Period end shares outstanding

92,160

92,935

92,929

92,571

92,562

92,160

92,562

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.46

$

1.47

$

1.38

Book value per common share

$

68.85

$

67.90

$

66.95

$

66.23

$

65.20

$

68.85

$

65.20

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

33.09

$

32.40

$

31.42

$

30.53

$

29.46

$

33.09

$

29.46

Common Stock Market Price

High

$

72.97

$

78.06

$

83.02

$

70.38

$

60.63

$

83.02

$

75.22

Low

$

64.40

$

69.83

$

66.45

$

50.43

$

48.80

$

64.40

$

42.02

Period end closing price

$

71.13

$

71.80

$

76.16

$

69.36

$

51.83

$

71.13

$

51.83

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)

3,625

3,724

3,724

3,756

3,716

3,625

3,716

Number of banking centers

273

274

275

275

275

273

275

(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Loan discount accretion

ASC 310-20

$3,761

$9,731

$13,313

$13,514

$16,729

$26,805

$57,191

ASC 310-30

$1,618

$2,462

$3,027

$2,545

$5,805

$7,107

$18,091

Securities net amortization

$136

$171

$111

$66

$116

$418

$513

Time deposits amortization

$201

$327

$507

$790

$1,240

$1,035

$5.303

(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.4%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 16.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.

(F) Interim periods annualized.

(G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Page 10

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans held for sale

$

11,714

$

91

3.08%

$

13,716

$

109

3.19%

$

50,606

$

420

3.30%

Loans held for investment

17,102,998

199,019

4.62%

17,305,259

200,817

4.65%

18,267,559

225,596

4.91%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,836,252

14,711

3.18%

1,984,305

15,877

3.21%

2,279,461

18,239

3.18%

Total Loans

18,950,964

213,821

4.48%

19,303,280

216,803

4.50%

20,597,626

244,255

4.72%

Investment securities

12,184,964

46,217

1.50%

(M)

11,180,948

43,708

1.57%

(M)

7,603,762

38,033

1.99%

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

734,787

302

0.16%

1,221,993

340

0.11%

618,228

144

0.09%

Total interest-earning assets

31,870,715

260,340

3.24%

31,706,221

260,851

3.30%

28,819,616

282,432

3.90%

Allowance for credit losses

(301,011

)

(306,059

)

(321,424

)

Noninterest-earning assets

4,728,965

4,695,860

4,482,646

Total assets

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

32,980,838

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,089,678

$

3,614

0.24%

$

6,281,068

$

5,471

0.35%

$

5,221,722

$

5,028

0.38%

Savings and money market deposits

9,944,664

4,522

0.18%

9,872,624

5,490

0.22%

8,937,751

7,833

0.35%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,897,123

3,442

0.47%

2,980,186

4,327

0.58%

3,103,290

9,597

1.23%

Other borrowings

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,898

52

1.49%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

448,338

195

0.17%

383,975

164

0.17%

378,888

309

0.32%

Subordinated notes

-

-

-

-

-

-

125,256

1,500

4.76%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,379,803

11,773

0.24%

(N)

19,517,853

15,452

0.32%

(N)

17,780,805

24,319

0.54%

(N)

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,286,062

10,062,085

8,980,814

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947

29,947

29,947

Other liabilities

229,502

198,748

167,532

Total liabilities

29,925,314

29,808,633

26,959,098

Shareholders' equity

6,373,355

6,287,389

6,021,740

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

32,980,838

Net interest income and margin

$

248,567

3.09%

$

245,399

3.10%

$

258,113

3.56%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

Tax equivalent adjustment

551

586

658

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)

$

249,118

3.10%

$

245,985

3.11%

$

258,771

3.57%

(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16%, 0.21% and 0.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Page 11

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(O)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans held for sale

$

19,507

$

439

3.01%

$

60,256

$

1,575

3.49%

Loans held for investment

17,228,462

613,813

4.76%

17,890,010

690,175

5.15%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,061,432

49,447

3.21%

1,749,568

42,520

3.25%

Total loans

19,309,401

663,699

4.60%

19,699,834

734,270

4.98%

Investment securities

10,849,373

128,602

1.58%

(P)

8,029,097

130,091

2.16%

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,151,647

993

0.12%

339,229

902

0.36%

Total interest-earning assets

31,310,421

793,294

3.39%

28,068,160

865,263

4.12%

Allowance for credit losses

(307,500

)

(325,036

)

Noninterest-earning assets

4,644,874

4,540,440

Total assets

$

35,647,795

$

32,283,564

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,160,988

$

15,028

0.33%

$

5,054,320

$

16,745

0.44%

Savings and money market deposits

9,747,706

15,765

0.22%

8,481,852

30,700

0.48%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,969,151

13,435

0.60%

3,243,564

35,300

1.45%

Other borrowings

-

-

-

439,018

3,517

1.07%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

403,254

518

0.17%

370,225

1,403

0.51%

Subordinated notes

-

-

-

125,475

4,499

4.79%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,281,099

44,746

0.31%

(Q)

17,714,454

92,164

0.69%

(Q)

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,855,599

8,354,410

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947

24,321

Other liabilities

194,347

239,747

Total liabilities

29,360,992

26,332,932

Shareholders' equity

6,286,803

5,950,632

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

35,647,795

$

32,283,564

Net interest income and margin

$

748,548

3.20%

$

773,099

3.68%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,772

2,071

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)

$

750,320

3.20%

$

775,170

3.69%

(O) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.21% and 0.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Page 12

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

YIELD TREND (R)

Interest-Earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

3.08

%

3.19

%

2.90

%

3.23

%

3.30

%

Loans held for investment

4.62

%

4.65

%

5.02

%

4.95

%

4.91

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.18

%

3.21

%

3.23

%

3.20

%

3.18

%

Total loans

4.48

%

4.50

%

4.80

%

4.72

%

4.72

%

Investment securities (S)

1.50

%

1.57

%

1.71

%

1.83

%

1.99

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.16

%

0.11

%

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.09

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.24

%

3.30

%

3.64

%

3.76

%

3.90

%

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.24

%

0.35

%

0.39

%

0.38

%

0.38

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.18

%

0.22

%

0.25

%

0.30

%

0.35

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.47

%

0.58

%

0.76

%

0.98

%

1.23

%

Other borrowings

-

-

-

5.39

%

1.49

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.24

%

0.32

%

Subordinated notes

-

-

-

4.87

%

4.76

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.24

%

0.32

%

0.38

%

0.46

%

0.54

%

Net Interest Margin

3.09

%

3.10

%

3.40

%

3.48

%

3.56

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.10

%

3.11

%

3.41

%

3.49

%

3.57

%

(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Page 13

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Averages

Loans held for sale

$

11,714

$

13,716

$

33,327

$

42,856

$

50,606

Loans held for investment

17,102,998

17,305,259

17,279,066

17,700,756

18,267,559

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,836,252

1,984,305

2,369,601

2,603,455

2,279,461

Total Loans

18,950,964

19,303,280

19,681,994

20,347,067

20,597,626

Investment securities

12,184,964

11,180,948

9,148,841

8,001,679

7,603,762

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

734,787

1,221,993

1,506,645

1,094,487

618,228

Total interest-earning assets

31,870,715

31,706,221

30,337,480

29,443,233

28,819,616

Allowance for credit losses

(301,011

)

(306,059

)

(315,590

)

(322,138

)

(321,424

)

Cash and due from banks

570,765

521,737

308,787

289,579

267,887

Goodwill

3,231,637

3,231,637

3,233,231

3,231,850

3,231,976

Core deposit intangibles, net

65,955

68,830

71,763

74,919

78,269

Other real estate

279

3,001

6,385

14,573

8,061

Fixed assets, net

323,584

326,570

326,004

325,485

325,958

Other assets

536,745

544,085

576,300

633,405

570,495

Total assets

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,286,062

$

10,062,085

$

9,206,791

$

9,103,742

$

8,980,814

Interest-bearing demand deposits

6,089,678

6,281,068

6,112,469

5,545,298

5,221,722

Savings and money market deposits

9,944,664

9,872,624

9,420,064

9,170,179

8,937,751

Certificates and other time deposits

2,897,123

2,980,186

3,031,621

3,047,475

3,103,290

Total deposits

29,217,527

29,195,963

27,770,945

26,866,694

26,243,577

Other borrowings

-

-

-

2,435

13,898

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

448,338

383,975

376,662

376,779

378,888

Subordinated notes

-

-

-

81,570

125,256

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947

29,947

29,947

29,947

29,947

Other liabilities

229,502

198,748

169,138

224,907

167,532

Shareholders' equity

6,373,355

6,287,389

6,197,668

6,108,574

6,021,740

Total liabilities and equity

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

Page 14

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Period End Balances

Loan Portfolio

Commercial and industrial

$

1,841,899

9.7

%

$

2,021,951

10.5

%

$

2,104,116

10.7

%

$

2,210,003

10.9

%

$

2,171,302

10.5

%

Warehouse purchase program

1,998,049

10.6

%

2,095,559

10.9

%

2,272,389

11.6

%

2,842,379

14.0

%

2,730,614

13.1

%

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,269,417

12.0

%

2,147,474

11.2

%

2,031,355

10.4

%

1,956,960

9.7

%

2,081,762

10.0

%

1-4 family residential

4,709,468

24.8

%

4,531,589

23.5

%

4,310,437

21.9

%

4,253,331

21.0

%

4,189,852

20.1

%

Home equity

746,426

3.9

%

637,431

3.3

%

554,278

2.8

%

504,207

2.5

%

477,552

2.3

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,550,841

29.3

%

5,681,184

29.5

%

5,858,475

29.8

%

6,078,764

30.0

%

6,179,901

29.7

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

631,497

3.3

%

590,135

3.1

%

571,783

2.9

%

581,352

2.9

%

598,972

2.9

%

Consumer and other

274,980

1.5

%

264,652

1.4

%

293,023

1.5

%

344,028

1.7

%

367,231

1.8

%

Energy

569,314

3.0

%

501,821

2.6

%

503,947

2.6

%

512,735

2.5

%

604,698

2.9

%

Paycheck Protection Program

365,841

1.9

%

779,989

4.0

%

1,139,083

5.8

%

963,185

4.8

%

1,393,757

6.7

%

Total loans

$

18,957,732

$

19,251,785

$

19,638,886

$

20,246,944

$

20,795,641

Deposit Types

Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

10,326,489

35.0

%

$

10,099,149

34.7

%

$

9,820,445

34.1

%

$

9,151,233

33.4

%

$

8,998,328

34.0

%

Interest-bearing DDA

6,088,923

20.7

%

6,185,115

21.2

%

6,158,641

21.4

%

5,899,051

21.6

%

5,297,802

20.0

%

Money market

6,864,664

23.3

%

6,706,252

23.0

%

6,714,889

23.4

%

6,381,014

23.3

%

6,324,127

23.9

%

Savings

3,293,850

11.2

%

3,160,606

10.9

%

3,083,447

10.7

%

2,863,086

10.5

%

2,772,492

10.5

%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,877,726

9.8

%

2,959,119

10.2

%

2,985,683

10.4

%

3,066,108

11.2

%

3,066,457

11.6

%

Total deposits

$

29,451,652

$

29,110,241

$

28,763,105

$

27,360,492

$

26,459,206

Loan to Deposit Ratio

64.4

%

66.1

%

68.3

%

74.0

%

78.6

%

Page 15

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Single family residential construction

$

659,248

29.0

%

$

624,954

29.1

%

$

590,223

29.1

%

$

579,761

29.6

%

$

654,933

31.5

%

Land development

92,623

4.1

%

97,709

4.6

%

97,267

4.8

%

103,307

5.3

%

114,937

5.5

%

Raw land

315,803

13.9

%

245,484

11.4

%

243,394

12.0

%

247,628

12.7

%

240,154

11.5

%

Residential lots

195,201

8.6

%

165,645

7.7

%

176,884

8.6

%

158,441

8.1

%

137,615

6.6

%

Commercial lots

169,189

7.5

%

153,714

7.2

%

137,512

6.8

%

114,427

5.8

%

109,569

5.3

%

Commercial construction and other

837,436

36.9

%

860,069

40.0

%

786,192

38.7

%

753,587

38.5

%

825,053

39.6

%

Net unaccreted discount

(83

)

(101

)

(117

)

(191

)

(499

)

Total construction loans

$

2,269,417

$

2,147,474

$

2,031,355

$

1,956,960

$

2,081,762

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2021

Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type

Shopping center/retail

$

344,431

$

287,295

$

43,715

$

16,729

$

28,842

$

316,601

$

1,037,613

Commercial and industrial buildings

159,540

83,393

19,884

20,930

18,037

158,211

459,995

Office buildings

122,714

471,358

28,437

72,232

4,783

77,257

776,781

Medical buildings

105,696

23,741

2,617

23,053

39,699

65,846

260,652

Apartment buildings

259,581

145,045

37,544

15,854

35,052

179,293

672,369

Hotel

74,641

77,389

42,971

29,372

-

152,221

376,594

Other

75,713

68,519

18,409

8,442

3,769

72,250

247,102

Total

$

1,142,316

$

1,156,740

$

193,577

$

186,612

$

130,182

$

1,021,679

$

3,831,106

(U)

Acquired Loans

Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Jun 30, 2021

Balance at

Sep 30, 2021

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Jun 30, 2021

Balance at

Sep 30, 2021

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Jun 30, 2021

Balance at

Sep 30, 2021

Loan marks:

Acquired banks (V)

$

345,599

$

16,535

$

12,774

$

320,052

$

8,695

$

5,569

$

665,651

$

25,230

$

18,343

Acquired portfolio loan balances:

Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159

2,913,494

2,585,926

689,573

144,694

89,833

12,975,732

(W)

3,058,188

2,675,759

Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

11,940,560

$

2,896,959

$

2,573,152

$

369,521

$

135,999

$

84,264

$

12,310,081

$

3,032,958

$

2,657,416

(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.551 billion as of September 30, 2021.

(V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(W) Actual principal balances acquired.

Page 16

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans

$

35,035

$

32,880

$

43,025

$

47,185

$

57,412

$

35,035

$

57,412

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

1,038

330

313

1,699

462

1,038

462

Total nonperforming loans

36,073

33,210

43,338

48,884

57,874

36,073

57,874

Repossessed assets

326

310

362

93

120

326

120

Other real estate

150

144

462

10,593

11,548

150

11,548

Total nonperforming assets

$

36,549

$

33,664

$

44,162

$

59,570

$

69,542

$

36,549

$

69,542

Nonperforming assets:

Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

8,199

$

8,613

$

11,290

$

16,176

$

17,273

$

8,199

$

17,273

Construction, land development and other land loans

803

1,423

1,692

1,566

2,633

803

2,633

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,117

11,681

11,920

25,830

29,953

11,117

29,953

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

15,691

11,266

16,896

12,315

16,069

15,691

16,069

Agriculture (includes farmland)

643

661

803

2,075

1,931

643

1,931

Consumer and other

96

20

1,561

1,608

1,683

96

1,683

Total

$

36,549

$

33,664

$

44,162

$

59,570

$

69,542

$

36,549

$

69,542

Number of loans/properties

155

152

167

208

198

155

198

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

287,187

$

302,884

$

307,210

$

316,068

$

323,635

$

287,187

$

323,635

Net charge-offs (recoveries):

Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

3,763

$

3,529

$

1,584

$

4,085

$

8,344

$

8,876

$

20,522

Construction, land development and other land loans

(4

)

(105

)

(5

)

(110

)

478

(114

)

460

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

66

(6

)

47

1,982

252

107

308

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

11,180

517

6,589

626

676

18,286

595

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(63

)

(9

)

33

(4

)

(17

)

(39

)

(21

)

Consumer and other

755

400

610

988

837

1,765

2,508

Total

$

15,697

$

4,326

$

8,858

$

7,567

$

10,570

$

28,881

$

24,372

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

0.12

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.22

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.19

%

0.33

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.33

%

0.09

%

0.18

%

0.15

%

0.21

%

0.20

%

0.17

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.51

%

1.57

%

1.56

%

1.56

%

1.56

%

1.51

%

1.56

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.73

%

1.85

%

1.89

%

1.92

%

1.94

%

1.73

%

1.94

%

Page 17

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:

Net income

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

391,813

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(X)

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,334

Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(20,145

)

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

378,002

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

92,683

92,935

92,854

92,559

92,656

92,823

93,226

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.07

NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.22

)

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

4.23

$

4.05

Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

378,002

Average total assets

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

35,647,795

$

32,283,564

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)

1.42

%

1.45

%

1.54

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

378,002

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,373,355

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

6,286,803

$

5,950,632

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)

8.07

%

8.31

%

8.60

%

8.98

%

8.64

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:

Net income

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

391,813

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,373,355

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

6,286,803

$

5,950,632

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,297,592

)

(3,300,467

)

(3,304,994

)

(3,306,769

)

(3,310,245

)

(3,300,990

)

(3,307,925

)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,075,763

$

2,986,922

$

2,892,674

$

2,801,805

$

2,711,495

$

2,985,813

$

2,642,707

Return on average tangible common equity(F)

16.72

%

17.49

%

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

17.53

%

19.77

%

(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.

(Y) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.

Page 18

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

392,510

$

378,002

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,373,355

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

6,286,803

$

5,950,632

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,297,592

)

(3,300,467

)

(3,304,994

)

(3,306,769

)

(3,310,245

)

(3,300,990

)

(3,307,925

)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,075,763

$

2,986,922

$

2,892,674

$

2,801,805

$

2,711,495

$

2,985,813

$

2,642,707

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)

16.72

%

17.49

%

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

17.53

%

19.07

%

Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:

Shareholders' equity

$

6,345,441

$

6,310,337

$

6,221,846

$

6,130,669

$

6,034,877

$

6,345,441

$

6,034,877

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,296,175

)

(3,299,053

)

(3,301,940

)

(3,304,871

)

(3,308,170

)

(3,296,175

)

3,308,170

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,049,266

$

3,011,284

$

2,919,906

$

2,825,798

$

2,726,707

$

3,049,266

$

2,726,707

Period end shares outstanding

92,160

92,935

92,929

92,571

92,562

92,160

92,562

Tangible book value per share

$

33.09

$

32.40

$

31.42

$

30.53

$

29.46

$

33.09

29.46

Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,049,266

$

3,011,284

$

2,919,906

$

2,825,798

$

2,726,707

$

3,049,266

$

2,726,707

Total assets

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

36,512,119

$

33,197,599

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,296,175

)

(3,299,053

)

(3,301,940

)

(3,304,871

)

(3,308,170

)

(3,296,175

)

(3,308,170

)

Tangible assets

$

33,215,944

$

32,800,871

$

32,256,478

$

30,754,404

$

29,889,429

$

33,215,944

$

29,889,429

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

9.18

%

9.18

%

9.05

%

9.19

%

9.12

%

9.18

%

9.12

%

Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:

Allowance for credit losses

$

287,187

$

302,884

$

307,210

$

316,068

$

323,635

$

287,187

$

323,635

Total loans

$

18,957,732

$

19,251,785

$

19,638,886

$

20,246,944

$

20,795,641

$

18,957,732

$

20,795,641

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(1,998,049

)

(2,095,559

)

(2,272,389

)

(2,842,379

)

(2,730,614

)

(1,998,049

)

(2,730,614

)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans

(365,841

)

(779,989

)

(1,139,083

)

(963,185

)

(1,393,757

)

(365,841

)

(1,393,757

)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

$

16,593,842

$

16,376,237

$

16,227,414

$

16,441,380

$

16,671,270

$

16,593,842

$

16,671,270

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

1.73

%

1.85

%

1.89

%

1.92

%

1.94

%

1.73

%

1.94

%

Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:

Noninterest expense

$

119,815

$

115,191

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

354,082

$

377,028

Net interest income

$

248,567

$

245,399

$

254,582

$

257,634

$

258,113

$

748,548

$

773,099

Noninterest income

34,645

35,556

34,008

36,547

34,924

104,209

94,987

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets

255

(244

)

(79

)

(675

)

(528

)

(68

)

(4,858

)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities

34,390

35,800

34,087

37,222

35,452

104,277

99,845

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes

$

282,957

$

281,199

$

288,669

$

294,856

$

293,565

$

852,825

$

872,944

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes

42.34

%

40.96

%

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

41.52

%

43.19

%

Page 19

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets, taxes and merger related expenses:

Noninterest expense

$

119,815

$

115,191

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

354,082

$

377,028

Less: merger related expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,018

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$

119,815

$

115,191

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

354,082

$

369,010

Net interest income

$

248,567

$

245,399

$

254,582

$

257,634

$

258,113

$

748,548

$

773,099

Noninterest income

34,645

35,556

34,008

36,547

34,924

104,209

94,987

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets

255

(244

)

(79

)

(675

)

(528

)

(68

)

(4,858

)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes

34,390

35,800

34,087

37,222

35,452

104,277

99,845

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes

$

282,957

$

281,199

$

288,669

$

294,856

$

293,565

$

852,825

$

872,944

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses

42.34

%

40.96

%

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

41.52

%

42.27

%

Page 20

