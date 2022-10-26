Prosperity Bancshares : Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas - Form 8-K 10/26/2022 | 06:38am EDT Send by mail :

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas • Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Lubbock, Texas HOUSTON, October 26, 2022. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $135.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 7.2%, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.45%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) during the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.06% of third quarter average interest-earning assets. "This is an exciting time for Prosperity. On October 11, 2022, we announced the signing of definitive merger agreements with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. On a pro forma basis, we will have over $6 billion in assets located in our West Texas market, and the number one market share in the combined Midland and Odessa markets and the number three market share in Lubbock," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. ______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. Page 1 "We also recently announced that the Board of Directors voted to increase the fourth quarter 2022 dividend to $0.55 a share. This represents a 6.0% increase in dividends declared in 2022 compared with 2021. The increase reflects the confidence the Board has in the continuing success of our company and in the communities we serve," continued Zalman. "With the Federal Reserve continuing to raise rates, our net interest margin continues to increase, which improves our earnings. This trend should continue as our assets reprice over time. We saw strong loan growth for the quarter, with loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increasing 12.5% on an annualized basis. Our asset quality continues to be one of the best in banking with nonperforming assets of 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets as of September 30, 2022," added Zalman. "Individuals and businesses continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma because of lower tax rates and a pro-business political environment," stated Zalman. "We are excited with our performance and the recently announced merger transactions and look forward to continuing to build our company. I want to thank our customers for their business and loyalty and our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net income was $135.8 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.6 million(3) for the same period in 2021, an increase of $7.2 million or 5.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $13.9 million), a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $135.8 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.5 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $7.3 million or 5.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in loan interest income and securities interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.45%, 8.24% and 16.44%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 41.38%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $260.7 million compared with $248.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $12.1 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and average rates on investment securities and an increase in the average balance on loans held for investment, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $13.9 million, and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $260.7 million compared with $248.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $12.2 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with 3.10% for the same period in 2021 and 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to higher average balances and average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Noninterest income was $34.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $34.6 million for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $34.7 million compared with $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million or 7.7%, primarily due to decreases in net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and other noninterest income. ______________ (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $997 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $5.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Page 2 Noninterest expense was$122.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $119.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.4 million or 2.0%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expensedecreased $664 thousandto $122.2 million compared with $122.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net income was $386.6 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $392.5 million(6) for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $4.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $4.23 for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.37%, 7.88% and 15.83%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 42.70%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $749.1 million compared with $748.5 million for the prior year, an increase of $546 thousand. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 2.99% compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $27.4 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $36.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and rates on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. Noninterest income was $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $104.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or3.1%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income. Noninterest expense was $364.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $354.1 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $10.9 million or 3.1%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate and an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense. Balance Sheet Information At September 30, 2022, Prosperity had $37.844 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.331 billion or 3.6%, compared with $36.512 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans at September 30, 2022 were $18.506 billion, a decrease of $451.4 million or 2.4%, compared with $18.958 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans. Linked quarter loans increased $297.4 million or 1.6% (6.5% annualized) from $18.209 billion at June 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at September 30, 2022 were $17.575 billion compared to $16.594 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $980.7 million or 5.9%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) from $17.044 billion at June 30, 2022. As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $410.1 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $4.7 million) or 2.2% of total loans, of which $190.3 million were production loans and $219.7 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans at September 30, 2021, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $463.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million as of September 30, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds. Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $29.300 billion, a decrease of $151.6 million or 0.5%, compared with $29.452 billion at September 30, 2021. Linked quarter deposits decreased $565.5 million or 1.9% from $29.866 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Prosperity generally experiences seasonality with its public fund deposits, as public fund customers use the tax dollars they receive in December and January throughout the year, resulting in lower deposit balances in the second and third quarters of the year. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $122.0 million. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $19.9 million or 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2022 compared with $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021 and $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022. Page 3 The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $312.1 millionat September 30, 2022compared with $317.1 million atSeptember 30, 2021 and $313.9 million at June 30, 2022. There was no provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $282.2 million or 1.52% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared with $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 and $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 and 1.67%(1) at June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $16 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve. Net charge-offs were $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $2.0 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period. Dividend Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on January 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5.8%, from the prior quarter. Stock Repurchase Program On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.61 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Under its 2022 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A., ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.121 billion, total loans of $1.589 billion and total deposits of $1.781 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of First Bancshares. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays could occur. Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.305 billion, total loans of $933.5 million and total deposits of $1.174 billion. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Lone Star. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays could occur. Page 4 Conference Call Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7408913. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® As of September 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.844 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management. Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's Page 5 operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, First Bancshares, Lone Star or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of a party to terminate the merger agreement with First Bancshares or Lone Star, as applicable, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Prosperity, First Bancshares or Lone Star, delays in completing either of the transactions, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of each of the transactions) or First Bancshares shareholder approval or Lone Star shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transactions on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally, or specifically in the West Texas area and the West, North and Central Texas area where First Bancshares and Lone Star, respectively, do a majority of their respective business and Prosperity has a significant presence, the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions, Prosperity's ability to complete the acquisition and integration of First Bancshares and of Lone Star successfully, and the dilution caused by Prosperity's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transactions. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Additional Information about the First Bancshares Merger and Where to Find It In connection with the proposed merger of First Bancshares into Prosperity, Prosperity will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of First Bancshares. The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of First Bancshares seeking their approval of the proposed transaction. WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, FIRST BANCSHARES AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., 310 West Wall Street, Suite 1200, Midland, Texas 79701, Attention: Ken Burgess, (844) 322-8392. Additional Information about the Lone Star Merger and Where to Find It In connection with the proposed merger of Lone Star into Prosperity, Prosperity will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Lone Star. The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of Lone Star seeking their approval of the proposed transaction. WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, LONE STAR AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Page 6 Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., 6220 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79424, Attention: Alan Lackey, (806) 771-7717. Participants in the Solicitation Prosperity, First Bancshares and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of First Bancshares in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Prosperity, Lone Star and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Lone Star in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Additional information about Prosperity and its directors and executive officers may be found in the definitive proxy statement of Prosperity relating to its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022, and other documents filed by Prosperity with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above. No Offer or Solicitation This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law. Page 7 Bryan/College Station Area Garland Palestine Magnolia Texas Tech Student Union Bryan Grapevine Rusk Magnolia Parkway Bryan-29th Street Grapevine Main Seven Points Mont Belvieu Midland Bryan-East Kiest Teague Nederland Wadley Bryan-North Lake Highlands Tyler-Beckham Needville Wall Street Caldwell McKinney Tyler-South Broadway Rosenberg College Station McKinney Eldorado Tyler-University Shadow Creek Odessa Crescent Point McKinney Redbud Winnsboro Spring Grandview Hearne North Carrolton Tomball Grant Huntsville Park Cities Houston Area Waller Kermit Highway Madisonville Plano Houston West Columbia Parkway Navasota Plano-West Aldine Wharton New Waverly Preston Forest Alief Winnie Other West Texas Area Rock Prairie Preston Parker Bellaire Wirt Locations Southwest Parkway Preston Royal Beltway Big Spring Tower Point Red Oak Clear Lake South Texas Area - Brownfield Wellborn Road Richardson Copperfield Corpus Christi Brownwood Richardson-West Cypress Calallen Cisco Central Texas Area Rosewood Court Downtown Carmel Comanche Austin The Colony Eastex Northwest Early Allandale Tollroad Fairfield Saratoga Floydada Cedar Park Trinity Mills First Colony Timbergate Gorman Congress Turtle Creek Fry Road Water Street Levelland Lakeway West 15th Plano Gessner Littlefield Liberty Hill West Allen Gladebrook Victoria Merkel Northland Westmoreland Grand Parkway Victoria Main Plainview Oak Hill Wylie Heights Victoria-Navarro San Angelo Research Blvd Highway 6 West Victoria-North Slaton Westlake Fort Worth Little York Victoria Salem Snyder Haltom City Medical Center Other Central Texas Area Hulen Memorial Drive Other South Texas Area Oklahoma Locations Keller Northside Locations Central Oklahoma Area Bastrop Museum Place Pasadena Alice Oklahoma City Canyon Lake Renaissance Square Pecan Grove Aransas Pass 23rd Street Dime Box Roanoke Pin Oak Beeville Expressway Dripping Springs Stockyards River Oaks Colony Creek I-240 Elgin Sugar Land Cuero Memorial Flatonia Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area SW Medical Center Edna Georgetown Locations Tanglewood Goliad Other Central Oklahoma Area Gruene Arlington The Plaza Gonzales Locations Kingsland Azle Uptown Hallettsville Edmond La Grange Ennis Waugh Drive Kingsville Norman Lexington Gainesville Westheimer Mathis New Braunfels Glen Rose West University Padre Island Tulsa Area Pleasanton Granbury Woodcreek Palacios Tulsa Round Rock Grand Prairie Port Lavaca Garnett San Antonio Jacksboro Katy Portland Harvard Schulenburg Mesquite Cinco Ranch Rockport Memorial Seguin Muenster Katy-Spring Green Sinton Sheridan Smithville Runaway Bay Taft S. Harvard Thorndale Sanger The Woodlands Yoakum Utica Tower Weimar Waxahachie The Woodlands-College Park Yorktown Yale Weatherford The Woodlands-I-45 Dallas/Fort Worth Area The Woodlands-Research Forest West Texas Area Other Tulsa Area Locations Dallas East Texas Area Abilene Owasso 14th Street Plano Athens Other Houston Area Antilley Road Abrams Centre Blooming Grove Locations Barrow Street Addison Canton Angleton Cypress Street Allen Carthage Bay City Judge Ely Balch Springs Corsicana Beaumont Mockingbird Camp Wisdom Crockett Cleveland Carrollton Eustace East Bernard Lubbock Cedar Hill Gilmer El Campo 4th Street Coppell Grapeland Dayton 66th Street East Plano Gun Barrel City Galveston 82nd Street Euless Jacksonville Groves 86th Street Frisco Kerens Hempstead 98th Street Frisco Warren Longview Hitchcock Avenue Q Frisco-West Mount Vernon Liberty North University - - - Page 8 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Balance Sheet Data (at period end) Loans held for sale $ 2,871 $ 3,350 $ 2,810 $ 7,274 $ 10,197 Loans held for investment 17,580,653 17,067,871 16,720,173 16,833,171 16,949,486 Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 922,764 1,137,623 1,344,541 1,775,699 1,998,049 Total loans 18,506,288 18,208,844 18,067,524 18,616,144 18,957,732 Investment securities(A) 14,806,487 14,912,313 14,798,127 12,818,901 12,629,368 Federal funds sold 244 201 274 241 237 Allowance for credit losses on loans (282,179 ) (283,959 ) (285,163 ) (286,380 ) (287,187 ) Cash and due from banks 602,152 393,716 1,560,321 2,547,739 1,055,386 Goodwill 3,231,636 3,231,636 3,231,636 3,231,636 3,231,636 Core deposit intangibles, net 53,906 56,483 59,064 61,684 64,539 Other real estate owned 1,758 1,555 1,705 622 150 Fixed assets, net 337,099 335,939 336,075 319,799 322,799 Other assets 586,111 530,528 501,623 523,584 537,459 Total assets $ 37,843,502 $ 37,387,256 $ 38,271,186 $ 37,833,970 $ 36,512,119 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 11,154,143 $ 11,032,184 $ 10,776,652 $ 10,750,034 $ 10,326,489 Interest-bearing deposits 18,145,952 18,833,434 20,291,658 20,021,728 19,125,163 Total deposits 29,300,095 29,865,618 31,068,310 30,771,762 29,451,652 Other borrowings 1,165,000 300,000 - - - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 454,304 481,785 440,891 448,099 440,969 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 282,514 188,079 227,614 156,926 244,110 Total liabilities 31,231,860 30,865,429 31,766,762 31,406,734 30,166,678 Shareholders' equity(B) 6,611,642 6,521,827 6,504,424 6,427,236 6,345,441 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,843,502 $ 37,387,256 $ 38,271,186 $ 37,833,970 $ 36,512,119 (A) Includes $(296), $1,517, $2,115, $2,290 and $2,483 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (B) Includes $(234), $1,198 $1,671, $1,809 and $1,961 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Page 9 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Income Statement Data Interest income: Loans $ 210,268 $ 192,770 $ 193,025 $ 206,209 $ 213,821 $ 596,063 $ 663,699 Securities(C) 68,761 64,111 55,011 46,857 46,217 187,883 128,602 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 525 925 847 563 302 2,297 993 Total interest income 279,554 257,806 248,883 253,629 260,340 786,243 793,294 Interest expense: Deposits 14,669 8,641 8,754 8,685 11,578 32,064 44,228 Other borrowings 3,719 450 - - - 4,169 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 487 244 185 184 195 916 518 Total interest expense 18,875 9,335 8,939 8,869 11,773 37,149 44,746 Net interest income 260,679 248,471 239,944 244,760 248,567 749,094 748,548 Provision for credit losses - - - - - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 260,679 248,471 239,944 244,760 248,567 749,094 748,548 Noninterest income: Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees 8,887 8,484 8,124 8,401 7,962 25,495 21,209 Credit card, debit card and ATM card income 8,889 8,880 8,179 8,894 8,837 25,948 25,786 Service charges on deposit accounts 6,222 6,365 6,211 6,237 6,115 18,798 18,155 Trust income 3,174 2,875 2,703 2,698 2,467 8,752 7,580 Mortgage income 340 502 455 685 1,396 1,297 7,617 Brokerage income 940 917 892 953 861 2,749 2,367 Bank owned life insurance income 1,214 1,293 1,283 1,317 1,325 3,790 3,911 Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets 50 1,108 689 1,165 255 1,847 (68 ) Other noninterest income 4,972 7,170 6,586 5,407 5,427 18,728 17,652 Total noninterest income 34,688 37,594 35,122 35,757 34,645 107,404 104,209 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 79,578 80,371 79,411 76,496 78,412 239,360 234,060 Net occupancy and equipment 8,412 8,039 7,848 8,140 8,165 24,299 24,044 Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization 9,516 9,246 8,849 9,050 9,103 27,611 26,054 Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance 2,807 2,851 2,850 2,801 2,497 8,508 7,837 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,577 2,581 2,620 2,855 2,878 7,778 8,696 Depreciation 4,436 4,539 4,547 4,518 4,524 13,522 13,577 Communications 3,374 3,206 2,919 3,134 3,013 9,499 8,894 Other real estate expense 198 195 214 24 30 607 472 Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate (213 ) 14 (621 ) 2 4 (820 ) (2,722 ) Other noninterest expense 11,529 11,836 11,213 12,518 11,189 34,578 33,170 Total noninterest expense 122,214 122,878 119,850 119,538 119,815 364,942 354,082 Income before income taxes 173,153 163,187 155,216 160,979 163,397 491,556 498,675 Provision for income taxes 37,333 34,697 32,890 34,192 34,807 104,920 106,165 Net income available to common shareholders $ 135,820 $ 128,490 $ 122,326 $ 126,787 $ 128,590 $ 386,636 $ 392,510 (C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450, $12,857, $16,006 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, and $34,254 and $42,421 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Page 10 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Profitability Net income (D) (E) $ 135,820 $ 128,490 $ 122,326 $ 126,787 $ 128,590 $ 386,636 $ 392,510 Basic earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.40 $ 1.33 $ 1.38 $ 1.39 $ 4.22 $ 4.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.40 $ 1.33 $ 1.38 $ 1.39 $ 4.22 $ 4.23 Return on average assets (F) 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.37 % 1.47 % Return on average common equity (F) 8.24 % 7.84 % 7.54 % 7.91 % 8.07 % 7.88 % 8.32 % Return on average tangible common equity(F)(G) 16.44 % 15.73 % 15.30 % 16.26 % 16.72 % 15.83 % 17.53 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E)(H) 3.11 % 2.97 % 2.88 % 2.97 % 3.10 % 2.99 % 3.20 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) 41.38 % 43.12 % 43.68 % 42.79 % 42.34 % 42.70 % 41.52 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios Equity to assets 17.47 % 17.44 % 17.00 % 16.99 % 17.38 % 17.47 % 17.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital 15.44 % (J) 15.26 % (J) 15.32 % (J) 15.10 % 14.84 % 15.44 % (J) 14.84 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.44 % (J) 15.26 % (J) 15.32 % (J) 15.10 % 14.84 % 15.44 % (J) 14.84 % Total risk-based capital 16.09 % (J) 15.91 % (J) 15.99 % (J) 15.45 % 15.20 % 16.09 % (J) 15.20 % Tier 1 leverage capital 9.94 % (J) 9.58 % (J) 9.44 % (J) 9.62 % 9.55 % 9.94 % (J) 9.55 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G) 9.62 % 9.48 % 9.19 % 9.07 % 9.18 % 9.62 % 9.18 % Other Data Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 91,209 91,772 92,161 92,162 92,683 91,710 92,823 Diluted 91,209 91,772 92,161 92,162 92,683 91,710 92,823 Period end shares outstanding 91,210 91,196 92,160 92,170 92,160 91,210 92,160 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 1.56 $ 1.47 Book value per common share $ 72.49 $ 71.51 $ 70.58 $ 69.73 $ 68.85 $ 72.49 $ 68.85 Tangible book value per common share (G) $ 36.47 $ 35.46 $ 34.87 $ 34.00 $ 33.09 $ 36.47 $ 33.09 Common Stock Market Price High $ 77.93 $ 73.50 $ 80.46 $ 78.67 $ 72.97 $ 80.46 $ 83.02 Low $ 65.37 $ 64.69 $ 69.08 $ 68.53 $ 64.40 $ 64.69 $ 64.40 Period end closing price $ 66.68 $ 68.27 $ 69.38 $ 72.35 $ 71.13 $ 66.68 $ 71.13 Employees - FTE (excluding overtime) 3,592 3,576 3,595 3,704 3,625 3,592 3,625 Number of banking centers 272 272 272 273 273 272 273 (D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows: Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Loan discount accretion ASC 310-20 $912 $(265) $4,674 $4,635 $3,761 $5,321 $26,805 ASC 310-30 $322 $324 $521 $731 $1,618 $1,167 $7,107 Securities net amortization $40 $12 $52 $139 $136 $104 $418 Time deposits amortization $68 $84 $100 $127 $201 $252 $1,035 (E) Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.2% and 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, and 21.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period. Page 11 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (K) Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (K) Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (K) Interest-earning assets: Loans held for sale $ 4,136 $ 57 5.47% $ 3,199 $ 40 5.02% $ 11,714 $ 91 3.08% Loans held for investment 17,275,866 199,417 4.58% 16,799,609 182,286 4.35% 17,102,998 199,019 4.62% Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 938,589 10,794 4.56% 1,257,521 10,444 3.33% 1,836,252 14,711 3.18% Total Loans 18,218,591 210,268 4.58% 18,060,329 192,770 4.28% 18,950,964 213,821 4.48% Investment securities 14,962,847 68,761 1.82% (L) 14,989,666 64,111 1.72% (L) 12,184,964 46,217 1.50% (L) Federal funds sold and other earning assets 87,859 525 2.37% 540,907 925 0.69% 734,787 302 0.16% Total interest-earning assets 33,269,297 279,554 3.33% 33,590,902 257,806 3.08% 31,870,715 260,340 3.24% Allowance for credit losses on loans (283,244 ) (284,550 ) (301,011 ) Noninterest-earning assets 4,480,512 4,448,060 4,728,965 Total assets $ 37,466,565 $ 37,754,412 $ 36,298,669 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,155,511 $ 2,345 0.15% $ 6,437,614 $ 2,154 0.13% $ 6,089,678 $ 3,614 0.24% Savings and money market deposits 10,172,986 9,479 0.37% 10,702,273 4,473 0.17% 9,944,664 4,522 0.18% Certificates and other time deposits 2,185,529 2,845 0.52% 2,409,663 2,014 0.34% 2,897,123 3,442 0.47% Other borrowings 577,828 3,719 2.55% 112,582 450 1.60% - - - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 473,584 487 0.41% 463,108 244 0.21% 448,338 195 0.17% Total interest-bearing liabilities 19,565,438 18,875 0.38% (M) 20,125,240 9,335 0.19% (M) 19,379,803 11,773 0.24% (M) Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 11,048,856 10,855,802 10,286,062 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 231,812 186,344 229,502 Total liabilities 30,876,053 31,197,333 29,925,314 Shareholders' equity 6,590,512 6,557,079 6,373,355 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,466,565 $ 37,754,412 $ 36,298,669 Net interest income and margin $ 260,679 3.11% $ 248,471 2.97% $ 248,567 3.09% Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation: Tax equivalent adjustment 458 445 551 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) $ 261,137 3.11% $ 248,916 2.97% $ 249,118 3.10% (K) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (L) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (M) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.24%, 0.12% and 0.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Page 12 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (N) Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (N) Interest-earning assets: Loans held for sale $ 3,980 $ 137 4.60% $ 19,507 $ 439 3.01% Loans held for investment 16,931,422 564,736 4.46% 17,228,462 613,813 4.76% Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 1,153,762 31,190 3.61% 2,061,432 49,447 3.21% Total loans 18,089,164 596,063 4.41% 19,309,401 663,699 4.60% Investment securities 14,579,521 187,883 1.72% (O) 10,849,373 128,602 1.58% (O) Federal funds sold and other earning assets 913,923 2,297 0.34% 1,151,647 993 0.12% Total interest-earning assets 33,582,608 786,243 3.13% 31,310,421 793,294 3.39% Allowance for credit losses on loans (284,486 ) (307,500 ) Noninterest-earning assets 4,462,318 4,644,874 Total assets $ 37,760,440 $ 35,647,795 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,453,810 $ 6,951 0.14% $ 6,160,988 $ 15,028 0.33% Savings and money market deposits 10,579,351 17,978 0.23% 9,747,706 15,765 0.22% Certificates and other time deposits 2,409,251 7,135 0.40% 2,969,151 13,435 0.60% Other borrowings 232,253 4,169 2.40% - - - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 462,994 916 0.26% 403,254 518 0.17% Total interest-bearing liabilities 20,137,659 37,149 0.25% (P) 19,281,099 44,746 0.31% (P) Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 10,848,605 9,855,599 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 198,196 194,347 Total liabilities 31,214,407 29,360,992 Shareholders' equity 6,546,033 6,286,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 37,760,440 $ 35,647,795 Net interest income and margin $ 749,094 2.98% $ 748,548 3.20% Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,375 1,772 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) $ 750,469 2.99% $ 750,320 3.20% (N) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (O) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $34,254 and $42,421 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (P) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16% and 0.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Page 13 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 YIELD TREND (Q) Interest-Earning Assets: Loans held for sale 5.47 % 5.02 % 3.52 % 3.20 % 3.08 % Loans held for investment 4.58 % 4.35 % 4.44 % 4.53 % 4.62 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 4.56 % 3.33 % 3.18 % 3.12 % 3.18 % Total loans 4.58 % 4.28 % 4.35 % 4.40 % 4.48 % Investment securities (R) 1.82 % 1.72 % 1.62 % 1.46 % 1.50 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 2.37 % 0.69 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Total interest-earning assets 3.33 % 3.08 % 2.98 % 3.07 % 3.24 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.24 % Savings and money market deposits 0.37 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.18 % Certificates and other time deposits 0.52 % 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.47 % Other borrowings 2.55 % 1.60 % - - - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 0.41 % 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.38 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.24 % Net Interest Margin 3.11 % 2.97 % 2.87 % 2.96 % 3.09 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent) 3.11 % 2.97 % 2.88 % 2.97 % 3.10 % (Q) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (R) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450, $12,857, $16,006 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Page 14 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Balance Sheet Averages Loans held for sale $ 4,136 $ 3,199 $ 4,611 $ 8,794 $ 11,714 Loans held for investment 17,275,866 16,799,609 16,712,690 16,830,163 17,102,998 Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program 938,589 1,257,521 1,268,715 1,772,971 1,836,252 Total Loans 18,218,591 18,060,329 17,986,016 18,611,928 18,950,964 Investment securities 14,962,847 14,989,666 13,772,974 12,751,857 12,184,964 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 87,859 540,907 2,135,503 1,393,859 734,787 Total interest-earning assets 33,269,297 33,590,902 33,894,493 32,757,644 31,870,715 Allowance for credit losses on loans (283,244 ) (284,550 ) (285,692 ) (287,191 ) (301,011 ) Cash and due from banks 302,479 309,223 326,552 329,406 570,765 Goodwill 3,231,637 3,231,637 3,231,637 3,231,637 3,231,637 Core deposit intangibles, net 55,158 57,728 60,346 63,091 65,955 Other real estate 1,652 1,639 1,893 321 279 Fixed assets, net 336,657 336,242 327,297 321,524 323,584 Other assets 552,929 511,591 510,944 530,603 536,745 Total assets $ 37,466,565 $ 37,754,412 $ 38,067,470 $ 36,947,035 $ 36,298,669 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 11,048,856 $ 10,855,802 $ 10,636,624 $ 10,587,441 $ 10,286,062 Interest-bearing demand deposits 6,155,511 6,437,614 6,775,114 6,196,283 6,089,678 Savings and money market deposits 10,172,986 10,702,273 10,870,461 10,286,650 9,944,664 Certificates and other time deposits 2,185,529 2,409,663 2,637,529 2,766,123 2,897,123 Total deposits 29,562,882 30,405,352 30,919,728 29,836,497 29,217,527 Other borrowings 577,828 112,582 - - - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 473,584 463,108 452,054 432,981 448,338 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 29,947 Other liabilities 231,812 186,344 176,360 234,746 229,502 Shareholders' equity 6,590,512 6,557,079 6,489,381 6,412,864 6,373,355 Total liabilities and equity $ 37,466,565 $ 37,754,412 $ 38,067,470 $ 36,947,035 $ 36,298,669 Page 15 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Period End Balances Loan Portfolio Commercial and industrial $ 2,188,029 11.8 % $ 2,155,727 11.8 % $ 2,007,783 11.1 % $ 2,050,631 11.0 % $ 1,841,899 9.7 % Warehouse purchase program 922,764 5.0 % 1,137,623 6.2 % 1,344,541 7.4 % 1,775,699 9.5 % 1,998,049 10.6 % Construction, land development and other land loans 2,659,552 14.4 % 2,460,526 13.5 % 2,327,837 12.9 % 2,299,715 12.4 % 2,269,417 12.0 % 1-4 family residential 5,447,993 29.4 % 5,156,200 28.3 % 4,970,620 27.5 % 4,860,419 26.1 % 4,709,468 24.8 % Home equity 943,197 5.1 % 932,725 5.1 % 870,130 4.8 % 808,289 4.4 % 746,426 3.9 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential) 4,966,243 26.8 % 4,967,662 27.3 % 5,150,555 28.5 % 5,251,368 28.2 % 5,550,841 29.3 % Agriculture (includes farmland) 670,603 3.6 % 665,960 3.7 % 617,418 3.4 % 620,338 3.3 % 631,497 3.3 % Consumer and other 288,834 1.6 % 274,532 1.5 % 246,433 1.4 % 288,496 1.6 % 274,980 1.5 % Energy 410,069 2.2 % 430,339 2.4 % 445,949 2.5 % 491,305 2.6 % 569,314 3.0 % Paycheck Protection Program 9,004 0.1 % 27,550 0.2 % 86,258 0.5 % 169,884 0.9 % 365,841 1.9 % Total loans $ 18,506,288 $ 18,208,844 $ 18,067,524 $ 18,616,144 $ 18,957,732 Deposit Types Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 11,154,143 38.1 % $ 11,032,184 36.9 % $ 10,776,652 34.7 % $ 10,750,034 34.9 % $ 10,326,489 35.0 % Interest-bearing DDA 6,027,157 20.6 % 6,331,314 21.2 % 6,603,934 21.2 % 6,741,092 21.9 % 6,088,923 20.7 % Money market 6,438,787 22.0 % 6,646,726 22.3 % 7,603,329 24.5 % 7,178,904 23.3 % 6,864,664 23.3 % Savings 3,563,776 12.1 % 3,597,820 12.0 % 3,543,300 11.4 % 3,401,727 11.1 % 3,293,850 11.2 % Certificates and other time deposits 2,116,232 7.2 % 2,257,574 7.6 % 2,541,095 8.2 % 2,700,005 8.8 % 2,877,726 9.8 % Total deposits $ 29,300,095 $ 29,865,618 $ 31,068,310 $ 30,771,762 $ 29,451,652 Loan to Deposit Ratio 63.2 % 61.0 % 58.2 % 60.5 % 64.4 % Page 16 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Single family residential construction $ 1,004,000 37.8 % $ 911,443 37.0 % $ 816,072 35.0 % $ 728,393 31.7 % $ 659,248 29.0 % Land development 145,303 5.5 % 133,398 5.4 % 103,853 4.5 % 99,099 4.3 % 92,623 4.1 % Raw land 343,066 12.9 % 316,750 12.9 % 310,987 13.4 % 322,673 14.0 % 315,803 13.9 % Residential lots 237,714 8.9 % 223,703 9.1 % 212,029 9.1 % 206,978 9.0 % 195,201 8.6 % Commercial lots 181,679 6.8 % 184,794 7.5 % 183,760 7.9 % 184,901 8.0 % 169,189 7.5 % Commercial construction and other 747,803 28.1 % 690,453 28.1 % 701,148 30.1 % 757,687 33.0 % 837,436 36.9 % Net unaccreted discount (13 ) (15 ) (12 ) (16 ) (83 ) Total construction loans $ 2,659,552 $ 2,460,526 $ 2,327,837 $ 2,299,715 $ 2,269,417 Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2022 Houston Dallas Austin OK City Tulsa Other (S) Total Collateral Type Shopping center/retail $ 422,432 $ 257,332 $ 50,427 $ 18,868 $ 27,159 $ 276,875 $ 1,053,093 Commercial and industrial buildings 160,956 78,735 18,646 32,753 16,267 166,892 474,249 Office buildings 92,541 322,061 26,391 68,836 4,378 64,189 578,396 Medical buildings 82,266 20,237 2,525 20,961 39,028 51,973 216,990 Apartment buildings 79,475 64,631 12,259 13,995 8,239 147,840 326,439 Hotel 92,257 68,683 44,188 28,364 - 131,290 364,782 Other 73,549 76,947 32,797 7,512 2,593 71,337 264,735 Total $ 1,003,476 $ 888,626 $ 187,233 $ 191,289 $ 97,664 $ 910,396 $ 3,278,684 (T) Acquired Loans Non-PCD Loans PCD Loans Total Acquired Loans Balance at Acquisition Date Balance at Jun 30, 2022 Balance at Sep 30, 2022 Balance at Acquisition Date Balance at Jun 30, 2022 Balance at Sep 30, 2022 Balance at Acquisition Date Balance at Jun 30, 2022 Balance at Sep 30, 2022 Loan marks: Acquired banks (U) $ 345,599 $ 3,734 $ 2,836 $ 320,052 $ 3,993 $ 3,671 $ 665,651 $ 7,727 $ 6,507 Acquired portfolio loan balances: Acquired banks (U) 12,286,159 1,559,270 1,410,748 689,573 68,125 66,613 12,975,732 (V) 1,627,395 1,477,361 Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 11,940,560 $ 1,555,536 $ 1,407,912 $ 369,521 $ 64,132 $ 62,942 $ 12,310,081 $ 1,619,668 $ 1,470,854 (S) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (T) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.966 billion as of September 30, 2022. (U) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (V) Actual principal balances acquired. Page 17 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 17,729 $ 20,619 $ 21,765 $ 26,269 $ 35,035 $ 17,729 $ 35,035 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due 378 13 3,695 887 1,038 378 1,038 Total nonperforming loans 18,107 20,632 25,460 27,156 36,073 18,107 36,073 Repossessed assets 13 - 19 310 326 13 326 Other real estate 1,758 1,555 1,705 622 150 1,758 150 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,878 $ 22,187 $ 27,184 $ 28,088 $ 36,549 $ 19,878 $ 36,549 Nonperforming assets: Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 2,376 $ 2,964 $ 4,403 $ 6,150 $ 8,199 $ 2,376 $ 8,199 Construction, land development and other land loans 1,712 1,866 1,761 1,841 803 1,712 803 1-4 family residential (includes home equity) 13,986 14,335 11,899 11,990 11,117 13,986 11,117 Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential) 1,364 2,448 7,685 7,276 15,691 1,364 15,691 Agriculture (includes farmland) 434 567 1,402 816 643 434 643 Consumer and other 6 7 34 15 96 6 96 Total $ 19,878 $ 22,187 $ 27,184 $ 28,088 $ 36,549 $ 19,878 $ 36,549 Number of loans/properties 150 160 147 157 155 150 155 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 282,179 $ 283,959 $ 285,163 $ 286,380 $ 287,187 $ 282,179 $ 287,187 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ (15 ) $ (197 ) $ 14 $ 177 $ 3,763 $ (198 ) $ 8,876 Construction, land development and other land loans (4 ) (5 ) 430 (162 ) (4 ) 421 (114 ) 1-4 family residential (includes home equity) (202 ) (32 ) 87 (72 ) 66 (147 ) 107 Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential) 757 395 (366 ) (10 ) 11,180 786 18,286 Agriculture (includes farmland) 119 (9 ) (103 ) (102 ) (63 ) 7 (39 ) Consumer and other 1,125 1,052 1,155 976 755 3,332 1,765 Total $ 1,780 $ 1,204 $ 1,217 $ 807 $ 15,697 $ 4,201 $ 28,881 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.19 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.33 % 0.03 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.52 % 1.56 % 1.58 % 1.54 % 1.51 % 1.52 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G) 1.61 % 1.67 % 1.71 % 1.72 % 1.73 % 1.61 % 1.73 % Page 18 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Three Months Ended Year-to-Date Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 135,820 $ 128,490 $ 122,326 $ 126,787 $ 128,590 $ 386,636 $ 392,510 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,590,512 $ 6,557,079 $ 6,489,381 $ 6,412,864 $ 6,373,355 $ 6,546,033 $ 6,286,803 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (3,286,795 ) (3,289,365 ) (3,291,983 ) (3,294,728 ) (3,297,592 ) (3,289,362 ) (3,300,990 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,303,717 $ 3,267,714 $ 3,197,398 $ 3,118,136 $ 3,075,763 $ 3,256,671 $ 2,985,813 Return on average tangible common equity(F) 16.44 % 15.73 % 15.30 % 16.26 % 16.72 % 15.83 % 17.53 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Shareholders' equity $ 6,611,642 $ 6,521,827 $ 6,504,424 $ 6,427,236 $ 6,345,441 $ 6,611,642 $ 6,345,441 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (3,285,541 ) (3,288,119 ) (3,290,700 ) (3,293,320 ) (3,296,175 ) (3,285,541 ) (3,296,175 ) Tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,326,101 $ 3,233,708 $ 3,213,724 $ 3,133,916 $ 3,049,266 $ 3,326,101 $ 3,049,266 Period end shares outstanding 91,210 91,196 92,160 92,170 92,160 91,210 92,160 Tangible book value per share $ 36.47 $ 35.46 $ 34.87 $ 34.00 $ 33.09 $ 36.47 $ 33.09 Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio: Tangible shareholders' equity $ 3,326,101 $ 3,233,708 $ 3,213,724 $ 3,133,916 $ 3,049,266 $ 3,326,101 $ 3,049,266 Total assets $ 37,843,502 $ 37,387,256 $ 38,271,186 $ 37,833,970 $ 36,512,119 $ 37,843,502 $ 36,512,119 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (3,285,541 ) (3,288,119 ) (3,290,700 ) (3,293,320 ) (3,296,175 ) (3,285,541 ) (3,296,175 ) Tangible assets $ 34,557,961 $ 34,099,137 $ 34,980,486 $ 34,540,650 $ 33,215,944 $ 34,557,961 $ 33,215,944 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio 9.62 % 9.48 % 9.19 % 9.07 % 9.18 % 9.62 % 9.18 % Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans: Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 282,179 $ 283,959 $ 285,163 $ 286,380 $ 287,187 $ 282,179 $ 287,187 Total loans $ 18,506,288 $ 18,208,844 $ 18,067,524 $ 18,616,144 $ 18,957,732 $ 18,506,288 $ 18,957,732 Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans (922,764 ) (1,137,623 ) (1,344,541 ) (1,775,699 ) (1,998,049 ) (922,764 ) (1,998,049 ) Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans (9,004 ) (27,550 ) (86,258 ) (169,884 ) (365,841 ) (9,004 ) (365,841 ) Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans $ 17,574,520 $ 17,043,671 $ 16,636,725 $ 16,670,561 $ 16,593,842 $ 17,574,520 $ 16,593,842 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans 1.61 % 1.67 % 1.71 % 1.72 % 1.73 % 1.61 % 1.73 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities: Noninterest expense $ 122,214 $ 122,878 $ 119,850 $ 119,538 $ 119,815 $ 364,942 $ 354,082 Net interest income $ 260,679 $ 248,471 $ 239,944 $ 244,760 $ 248,567 $ 749,094 $ 748,548 Noninterest income 34,688 37,594 35,122 35,757 34,645 107,404 104,209 Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets 50 1,108 689 1,165 255 1,847 (68 ) Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities 34,638 36,486 34,433 34,592 34,390 105,557 104,277 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities $ 295,317 $ 284,957 $ 274,377 $ 279,352 $ 282,957 $ 854,651 $ 852,825 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities 41.38 % 43.12 % 43.68 % 42.79 % 42.34 % 42.70 % 41.52 % Page 19 Attachments Original Link

