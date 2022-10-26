Prosperity Bancshares : Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas - Form 8-K
10/26/2022 | 06:38am EDT
Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas
•
Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Lubbock, Texas
HOUSTON, October 26, 2022. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $135.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 7.2%, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.45%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) during the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.06% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.
"This is an exciting time for Prosperity. On October 11, 2022, we announced the signing of definitive merger agreements with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. On a pro forma basis, we will have over $6 billion in assets located in our West Texas market, and the number one market share in the combined Midland and Odessa markets and the number three market share in Lubbock," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
______________
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Page 1
"We also recently announced that the Board of Directors voted to increase the fourth quarter 2022 dividend to $0.55 a share. This represents a 6.0% increase in dividends declared in 2022 compared with 2021. The increase reflects the confidence the Board has in the continuing success of our company and in the communities we serve," continued Zalman.
"With the Federal Reserve continuing to raise rates, our net interest margin continues to increase, which improves our earnings. This trend should continue as our assets reprice over time. We saw strong loan growth for the quarter, with loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increasing 12.5% on an annualized basis. Our asset quality continues to be one of the best in banking with nonperforming assets of 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets as of September 30, 2022," added Zalman.
"Individuals and businesses continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma because of lower tax rates and a pro-business political environment," stated Zalman.
"We are excited with our performance and the recently announced merger transactions and look forward to continuing to build our company. I want to thank our customers for their business and loyalty and our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income was $135.8 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.6 million(3) for the same period in 2021, an increase of $7.2 million or 5.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $13.9 million), a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $135.8 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.5 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $7.3 million or 5.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in loan interest income and securities interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.45%, 8.24% and 16.44%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 41.38%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $260.7 million compared with $248.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $12.1 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and average rates on investment securities and an increase in the average balance on loans held for investment, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $13.9 million, and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $260.7 million compared with $248.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $12.2 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with 3.10% for the same period in 2021 and 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to higher average balances and average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $34.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $34.6 million for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $34.7 million compared with $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million or 7.7%, primarily due to decreases in net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and other noninterest income.
______________
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $997 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $5.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Page 2
Noninterest expense was$122.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $119.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.4 million or 2.0%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expensedecreased $664 thousandto $122.2 million compared with $122.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net income was $386.6 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $392.5 million(6) for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $4.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $4.23 for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.37%, 7.88% and 15.83%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 42.70%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $749.1 million compared with $748.5 million for the prior year, an increase of $546 thousand.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 2.99% compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $27.4 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $36.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and rates on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $104.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or3.1%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.
Noninterest expense was $364.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $354.1 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $10.9 million or 3.1%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate and an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense.
Balance Sheet Information
At September 30, 2022, Prosperity had $37.844 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.331 billion or 3.6%, compared with $36.512 billion at September 30, 2021.
Loans at September 30, 2022 were $18.506 billion, a decrease of $451.4 million or 2.4%, compared with $18.958 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans. Linked quarter loans increased $297.4 million or 1.6% (6.5% annualized) from $18.209 billion at June 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at September 30, 2022 were $17.575 billion compared to $16.594 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $980.7 million or 5.9%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) from $17.044 billion at June 30, 2022.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $410.1 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $4.7 million) or 2.2% of total loans, of which $190.3 million were production loans and $219.7 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans at September 30, 2021, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $463.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million as of September 30, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $29.300 billion, a decrease of $151.6 million or 0.5%, compared with $29.452 billion at September 30, 2021. Linked quarter deposits decreased $565.5 million or 1.9% from $29.866 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Prosperity generally experiences seasonality with its public fund deposits, as public fund customers use the tax dollars they receive in December and January throughout the year, resulting in lower deposit balances in the second and third quarters of the year. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $122.0 million.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $19.9 million or 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2022 compared with $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021 and $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022.
Page 3
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $312.1 millionat September 30, 2022compared with $317.1 million atSeptember 30, 2021 and $313.9 million at June 30, 2022. There was no provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $282.2 million or 1.52% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared with $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 and $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 and 1.67%(1) at June 30, 2022.
Net charge-offs were $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $16 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $2.0 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on January 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5.8%, from the prior quarter.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately
4.61 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Under its 2022 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A., ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.121 billion, total loans of $1.589 billion and total deposits of $1.781 billion.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of First Bancshares. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.
Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.305 billion, total loans of $933.5 million and total deposits of $1.174 billion.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Lone Star. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.
Page 4
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7408913.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of September 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.844 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's
Page 5
operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, First Bancshares, Lone Star or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of a party to terminate the merger agreement with First Bancshares or Lone Star, as applicable, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Prosperity, First Bancshares or Lone Star, delays in completing either of the transactions, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of each of the transactions) or First Bancshares shareholder approval or Lone Star shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transactions on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally, or specifically in the West Texas area and the West, North and Central Texas area where First Bancshares and Lone Star, respectively, do a majority of their respective business and Prosperity has a significant presence, the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions, Prosperity's ability to complete the acquisition and integration of First Bancshares and of Lone Star successfully, and the dilution caused by Prosperity's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transactions. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
Additional Information about the First Bancshares Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger of First Bancshares into Prosperity, Prosperity will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of First Bancshares. The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of First Bancshares seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.
WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, FIRST BANCSHARES AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., 310 West Wall Street, Suite 1200, Midland, Texas 79701, Attention: Ken Burgess, (844) 322-8392.
Additional Information about the Lone Star Merger and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed merger of Lone Star into Prosperity, Prosperity will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Lone Star. The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus which will be sent to the shareholders of Lone Star seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.
WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, LONE STAR AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Page 6
Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., 6220 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79424, Attention: Alan Lackey, (806) 771-7717.
Participants in the Solicitation
Prosperity, First Bancshares and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of First Bancshares in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available.
Prosperity, Lone Star and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Lone Star in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available.
Additional information about Prosperity and its directors and executive officers may be found in the definitive proxy statement of Prosperity relating to its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022, and other documents filed by Prosperity with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.
Page 7
Bryan/College Station Area
Garland
Palestine
Magnolia
Texas Tech Student Union
Bryan
Grapevine
Rusk
Magnolia Parkway
Bryan-29th Street
Grapevine Main
Seven Points
Mont Belvieu
Midland
Bryan-East
Kiest
Teague
Nederland
Wadley
Bryan-North
Lake Highlands
Tyler-Beckham
Needville
Wall Street
Caldwell
McKinney
Tyler-South Broadway
Rosenberg
College Station
McKinney Eldorado
Tyler-University
Shadow Creek
Odessa
Crescent Point
McKinney Redbud
Winnsboro
Spring
Grandview
Hearne
North Carrolton
Tomball
Grant
Huntsville
Park Cities
Houston Area
Waller
Kermit Highway
Madisonville
Plano
Houston
West Columbia
Parkway
Navasota
Plano-West
Aldine
Wharton
New Waverly
Preston Forest
Alief
Winnie
Other West Texas Area
Rock Prairie
Preston Parker
Bellaire
Wirt
Locations
Southwest Parkway
Preston Royal
Beltway
Big Spring
Tower Point
Red Oak
Clear Lake
South Texas Area -
Brownfield
Wellborn Road
Richardson
Copperfield
Corpus Christi
Brownwood
Richardson-West
Cypress
Calallen
Cisco
Central Texas Area
Rosewood Court
Downtown
Carmel
Comanche
Austin
The Colony
Eastex
Northwest
Early
Allandale
Tollroad
Fairfield
Saratoga
Floydada
Cedar Park
Trinity Mills
First Colony
Timbergate
Gorman
Congress
Turtle Creek
Fry Road
Water Street
Levelland
Lakeway
West 15th Plano
Gessner
Littlefield
Liberty Hill
West Allen
Gladebrook
Victoria
Merkel
Northland
Westmoreland
Grand Parkway
Victoria Main
Plainview
Oak Hill
Wylie
Heights
Victoria-Navarro
San Angelo
Research Blvd
Highway 6 West
Victoria-North
Slaton
Westlake
Fort Worth
Little York
Victoria Salem
Snyder
Haltom City
Medical Center
Other Central Texas Area
Hulen
Memorial Drive
Other South Texas Area
Oklahoma
Locations
Keller
Northside
Locations
Central Oklahoma Area
Bastrop
Museum Place
Pasadena
Alice
Oklahoma City
Canyon Lake
Renaissance Square
Pecan Grove
Aransas Pass
23rd Street
Dime Box
Roanoke
Pin Oak
Beeville
Expressway
Dripping Springs
Stockyards
River Oaks
Colony Creek
I-240
Elgin
Sugar Land
Cuero
Memorial
Flatonia
Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area
SW Medical Center
Edna
Georgetown
Locations
Tanglewood
Goliad
Other Central Oklahoma Area
Gruene
Arlington
The Plaza
Gonzales
Locations
Kingsland
Azle
Uptown
Hallettsville
Edmond
La Grange
Ennis
Waugh Drive
Kingsville
Norman
Lexington
Gainesville
Westheimer
Mathis
New Braunfels
Glen Rose
West University
Padre Island
Tulsa Area
Pleasanton
Granbury
Woodcreek
Palacios
Tulsa
Round Rock
Grand Prairie
Port Lavaca
Garnett
San Antonio
Jacksboro
Katy
Portland
Harvard
Schulenburg
Mesquite
Cinco Ranch
Rockport
Memorial
Seguin
Muenster
Katy-Spring Green
Sinton
Sheridan
Smithville
Runaway Bay
Taft
S. Harvard
Thorndale
Sanger
The Woodlands
Yoakum
Utica Tower
Weimar
Waxahachie
The Woodlands-College Park
Yorktown
Yale
Weatherford
The Woodlands-I-45
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The Woodlands-Research Forest
West Texas Area
Other Tulsa Area Locations
Dallas
East Texas Area
Abilene
Owasso
14th Street Plano
Athens
Other Houston Area
Antilley Road
Abrams Centre
Blooming Grove
Locations
Barrow Street
Addison
Canton
Angleton
Cypress Street
Allen
Carthage
Bay City
Judge Ely
Balch Springs
Corsicana
Beaumont
Mockingbird
Camp Wisdom
Crockett
Cleveland
Carrollton
Eustace
East Bernard
Lubbock
Cedar Hill
Gilmer
El Campo
4th Street
Coppell
Grapeland
Dayton
66th Street
East Plano
Gun Barrel City
Galveston
82nd Street
Euless
Jacksonville
Groves
86th Street
Frisco
Kerens
Hempstead
98th Street
Frisco Warren
Longview
Hitchcock
Avenue Q
Frisco-West
Mount Vernon
Liberty
North University
- - -
Page 8
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
2,871
$
3,350
$
2,810
$
7,274
$
10,197
Loans held for investment
17,580,653
17,067,871
16,720,173
16,833,171
16,949,486
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
922,764
1,137,623
1,344,541
1,775,699
1,998,049
Total loans
18,506,288
18,208,844
18,067,524
18,616,144
18,957,732
Investment securities(A)
14,806,487
14,912,313
14,798,127
12,818,901
12,629,368
Federal funds sold
244
201
274
241
237
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,179
)
(283,959
)
(285,163
)
(286,380
)
(287,187
)
Cash and due from banks
602,152
393,716
1,560,321
2,547,739
1,055,386
Goodwill
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
53,906
56,483
59,064
61,684
64,539
Other real estate owned
1,758
1,555
1,705
622
150
Fixed assets, net
337,099
335,939
336,075
319,799
322,799
Other assets
586,111
530,528
501,623
523,584
537,459
Total assets
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
11,154,143
$
11,032,184
$
10,776,652
$
10,750,034
$
10,326,489
Interest-bearing deposits
18,145,952
18,833,434
20,291,658
20,021,728
19,125,163
Total deposits
29,300,095
29,865,618
31,068,310
30,771,762
29,451,652
Other borrowings
1,165,000
300,000
-
-
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
454,304
481,785
440,891
448,099
440,969
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
282,514
188,079
227,614
156,926
244,110
Total liabilities
31,231,860
30,865,429
31,766,762
31,406,734
30,166,678
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,611,642
6,521,827
6,504,424
6,427,236
6,345,441
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
(A) Includes $(296), $1,517, $2,115, $2,290 and $2,483 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(B) Includes $(234), $1,198 $1,671, $1,809 and $1,961 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Page 9
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
210,268
$
192,770
$
193,025
$
206,209
$
213,821
$
596,063
$
663,699
Securities(C)
68,761
64,111
55,011
46,857
46,217
187,883
128,602
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
525
925
847
563
302
2,297
993
Total interest income
279,554
257,806
248,883
253,629
260,340
786,243
793,294
Interest expense:
Deposits
14,669
8,641
8,754
8,685
11,578
32,064
44,228
Other borrowings
3,719
450
-
-
-
4,169
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
487
244
185
184
195
916
518
Total interest expense
18,875
9,335
8,939
8,869
11,773
37,149
44,746
Net interest income
260,679
248,471
239,944
244,760
248,567
749,094
748,548
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
260,679
248,471
239,944
244,760
248,567
749,094
748,548
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,887
8,484
8,124
8,401
7,962
25,495
21,209
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,889
8,880
8,179
8,894
8,837
25,948
25,786
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,222
6,365
6,211
6,237
6,115
18,798
18,155
Trust income
3,174
2,875
2,703
2,698
2,467
8,752
7,580
Mortgage income
340
502
455
685
1,396
1,297
7,617
Brokerage income
940
917
892
953
861
2,749
2,367
Bank owned life insurance income
1,214
1,293
1,283
1,317
1,325
3,790
3,911
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
50
1,108
689
1,165
255
1,847
(68
)
Other noninterest income
4,972
7,170
6,586
5,407
5,427
18,728
17,652
Total noninterest income
34,688
37,594
35,122
35,757
34,645
107,404
104,209
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
79,578
80,371
79,411
76,496
78,412
239,360
234,060
Net occupancy and equipment
8,412
8,039
7,848
8,140
8,165
24,299
24,044
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
9,516
9,246
8,849
9,050
9,103
27,611
26,054
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,807
2,851
2,850
2,801
2,497
8,508
7,837
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,577
2,581
2,620
2,855
2,878
7,778
8,696
Depreciation
4,436
4,539
4,547
4,518
4,524
13,522
13,577
Communications
3,374
3,206
2,919
3,134
3,013
9,499
8,894
Other real estate expense
198
195
214
24
30
607
472
Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate
(213
)
14
(621
)
2
4
(820
)
(2,722
)
Other noninterest expense
11,529
11,836
11,213
12,518
11,189
34,578
33,170
Total noninterest expense
122,214
122,878
119,850
119,538
119,815
364,942
354,082
Income before income taxes
173,153
163,187
155,216
160,979
163,397
491,556
498,675
Provision for income taxes
37,333
34,697
32,890
34,192
34,807
104,920
106,165
Net income available to common shareholders
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
386,636
$
392,510
(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450, $12,857, $16,006 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, and $34,254 and $42,421 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Page 10
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
386,636
$
392,510
Basic earnings per share
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
1.33
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
4.22
$
4.23
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
1.33
$
1.38
$
1.39
$
4.22
$
4.23
Return on average assets (F)
1.45
%
1.36
%
1.29
%
1.37
%
1.42
%
1.37
%
1.47
%
Return on average common equity (F)
8.24
%
7.84
%
7.54
%
7.91
%
8.07
%
7.88
%
8.32
%
Return on average tangible common equity(F)(G)
16.44
%
15.73
%
15.30
%
16.26
%
16.72
%
15.83
%
17.53
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E)(H)
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.10
%
2.99
%
3.20
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
41.38
%
43.12
%
43.68
%
42.79
%
42.34
%
42.70
%
41.52
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
17.47
%
17.44
%
17.00
%
16.99
%
17.38
%
17.47
%
17.38
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.44
%
(J)
15.26
%
(J)
15.32
%
(J)
15.10
%
14.84
%
15.44
%
(J)
14.84
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.44
%
(J)
15.26
%
(J)
15.32
%
(J)
15.10
%
14.84
%
15.44
%
(J)
14.84
%
Total risk-based capital
16.09
%
(J)
15.91
%
(J)
15.99
%
(J)
15.45
%
15.20
%
16.09
%
(J)
15.20
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.94
%
(J)
9.58
%
(J)
9.44
%
(J)
9.62
%
9.55
%
9.94
%
(J)
9.55
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.18
%
9.62
%
9.18
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
91,209
91,772
92,161
92,162
92,683
91,710
92,823
Diluted
91,209
91,772
92,161
92,162
92,683
91,710
92,823
Period end shares outstanding
91,210
91,196
92,160
92,170
92,160
91,210
92,160
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
1.56
$
1.47
Book value per common share
$
72.49
$
71.51
$
70.58
$
69.73
$
68.85
$
72.49
$
68.85
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
34.87
$
34.00
$
33.09
$
36.47
$
33.09
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
77.93
$
73.50
$
80.46
$
78.67
$
72.97
$
80.46
$
83.02
Low
$
65.37
$
64.69
$
69.08
$
68.53
$
64.40
$
64.69
$
64.40
Period end closing price
$
66.68
$
68.27
$
69.38
$
72.35
$
71.13
$
66.68
$
71.13
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
3,592
3,576
3,595
3,704
3,625
3,592
3,625
Number of banking centers
272
272
272
273
273
272
273
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$912
$(265)
$4,674
$4,635
$3,761
$5,321
$26,805
ASC 310-30
$322
$324
$521
$731
$1,618
$1,167
$7,107
Securities net amortization
$40
$12
$52
$139
$136
$104
$418
Time deposits amortization
$68
$84
$100
$127
$201
$252
$1,035
(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.2% and 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, and 21.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
(F) Interim periods annualized.
(G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J) Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.
Page 11
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(K)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(K)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(K)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
4,136
$
57
5.47%
$
3,199
$
40
5.02%
$
11,714
$
91
3.08%
Loans held for investment
17,275,866
199,417
4.58%
16,799,609
182,286
4.35%
17,102,998
199,019
4.62%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
938,589
10,794
4.56%
1,257,521
10,444
3.33%
1,836,252
14,711
3.18%
Total Loans
18,218,591
210,268
4.58%
18,060,329
192,770
4.28%
18,950,964
213,821
4.48%
Investment securities
14,962,847
68,761
1.82%
(L)
14,989,666
64,111
1.72%
(L)
12,184,964
46,217
1.50%
(L)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
87,859
525
2.37%
540,907
925
0.69%
734,787
302
0.16%
Total interest-earning assets
33,269,297
279,554
3.33%
33,590,902
257,806
3.08%
31,870,715
260,340
3.24%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(283,244
)
(284,550
)
(301,011
)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,480,512
4,448,060
4,728,965
Total assets
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
36,298,669
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,155,511
$
2,345
0.15%
$
6,437,614
$
2,154
0.13%
$
6,089,678
$
3,614
0.24%
Savings and money market deposits
10,172,986
9,479
0.37%
10,702,273
4,473
0.17%
9,944,664
4,522
0.18%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,185,529
2,845
0.52%
2,409,663
2,014
0.34%
2,897,123
3,442
0.47%
Other borrowings
577,828
3,719
2.55%
112,582
450
1.60%
-
-
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
473,584
487
0.41%
463,108
244
0.21%
448,338
195
0.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,565,438
18,875
0.38%
(M)
20,125,240
9,335
0.19%
(M)
19,379,803
11,773
0.24%
(M)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
11,048,856
10,855,802
10,286,062
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
231,812
186,344
229,502
Total liabilities
30,876,053
31,197,333
29,925,314
Shareholders' equity
6,590,512
6,557,079
6,373,355
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
36,298,669
Net interest income and margin
$
260,679
3.11%
$
248,471
2.97%
$
248,567
3.09%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
458
445
551
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
261,137
3.11%
$
248,916
2.97%
$
249,118
3.10%
(K) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(L) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(M) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.24%, 0.12% and 0.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Page 12
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(N)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(N)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
3,980
$
137
4.60%
$
19,507
$
439
3.01%
Loans held for investment
16,931,422
564,736
4.46%
17,228,462
613,813
4.76%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,153,762
31,190
3.61%
2,061,432
49,447
3.21%
Total loans
18,089,164
596,063
4.41%
19,309,401
663,699
4.60%
Investment securities
14,579,521
187,883
1.72%
(O)
10,849,373
128,602
1.58%
(O)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
913,923
2,297
0.34%
1,151,647
993
0.12%
Total interest-earning assets
33,582,608
786,243
3.13%
31,310,421
793,294
3.39%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(284,486
)
(307,500
)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,462,318
4,644,874
Total assets
$
37,760,440
$
35,647,795
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,453,810
$
6,951
0.14%
$
6,160,988
$
15,028
0.33%
Savings and money market deposits
10,579,351
17,978
0.23%
9,747,706
15,765
0.22%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,409,251
7,135
0.40%
2,969,151
13,435
0.60%
Other borrowings
232,253
4,169
2.40%
-
-
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
462,994
916
0.26%
403,254
518
0.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
20,137,659
37,149
0.25%
(P)
19,281,099
44,746
0.31%
(P)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,848,605
9,855,599
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
198,196
194,347
Total liabilities
31,214,407
29,360,992
Shareholders' equity
6,546,033
6,286,803
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
37,760,440
$
35,647,795
Net interest income and margin
$
749,094
2.98%
$
748,548
3.20%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,375
1,772
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
750,469
2.99%
$
750,320
3.20%
(N) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(O) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $34,254 and $42,421 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(P) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16% and 0.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Page 13
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
YIELD TREND (Q)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
5.47
%
5.02
%
3.52
%
3.20
%
3.08
%
Loans held for investment
4.58
%
4.35
%
4.44
%
4.53
%
4.62
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
4.56
%
3.33
%
3.18
%
3.12
%
3.18
%
Total loans
4.58
%
4.28
%
4.35
%
4.40
%
4.48
%
Investment securities (R)
1.82
%
1.72
%
1.62
%
1.46
%
1.50
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
2.37
%
0.69
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.33
%
3.08
%
2.98
%
3.07
%
3.24
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.15
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.24
%
Savings and money market deposits
0.37
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
Certificates and other time deposits
0.52
%
0.34
%
0.35
%
0.38
%
0.47
%
Other borrowings
2.55
%
1.60
%
-
-
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
0.41
%
0.21
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.38
%
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.24
%
Net Interest Margin
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.87
%
2.96
%
3.09
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.10
%
(Q) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(R) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450, $12,857, $16,006 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
Page 14
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
4,136
$
3,199
$
4,611
$
8,794
$
11,714
Loans held for investment
17,275,866
16,799,609
16,712,690
16,830,163
17,102,998
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
938,589
1,257,521
1,268,715
1,772,971
1,836,252
Total Loans
18,218,591
18,060,329
17,986,016
18,611,928
18,950,964
Investment securities
14,962,847
14,989,666
13,772,974
12,751,857
12,184,964
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
87,859
540,907
2,135,503
1,393,859
734,787
Total interest-earning assets
33,269,297
33,590,902
33,894,493
32,757,644
31,870,715
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(283,244
)
(284,550
)
(285,692
)
(287,191
)
(301,011
)
Cash and due from banks
302,479
309,223
326,552
329,406
570,765
Goodwill
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
Core deposit intangibles, net
55,158
57,728
60,346
63,091
65,955
Other real estate
1,652
1,639
1,893
321
279
Fixed assets, net
336,657
336,242
327,297
321,524
323,584
Other assets
552,929
511,591
510,944
530,603
536,745
Total assets
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
11,048,856
$
10,855,802
$
10,636,624
$
10,587,441
$
10,286,062
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,155,511
6,437,614
6,775,114
6,196,283
6,089,678
Savings and money market deposits
10,172,986
10,702,273
10,870,461
10,286,650
9,944,664
Certificates and other time deposits
2,185,529
2,409,663
2,637,529
2,766,123
2,897,123
Total deposits
29,562,882
30,405,352
30,919,728
29,836,497
29,217,527
Other borrowings
577,828
112,582
-
-
-
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
473,584
463,108
452,054
432,981
448,338
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
231,812
186,344
176,360
234,746
229,502
Shareholders' equity
6,590,512
6,557,079
6,489,381
6,412,864
6,373,355
Total liabilities and equity
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,067,470
$
36,947,035
$
36,298,669
Page 15
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
2,188,029
11.8
%
$
2,155,727
11.8
%
$
2,007,783
11.1
%
$
2,050,631
11.0
%
$
1,841,899
9.7
%
Warehouse purchase program
922,764
5.0
%
1,137,623
6.2
%
1,344,541
7.4
%
1,775,699
9.5
%
1,998,049
10.6
%
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,659,552
14.4
%
2,460,526
13.5
%
2,327,837
12.9
%
2,299,715
12.4
%
2,269,417
12.0
%
1-4 family residential
5,447,993
29.4
%
5,156,200
28.3
%
4,970,620
27.5
%
4,860,419
26.1
%
4,709,468
24.8
%
Home equity
943,197
5.1
%
932,725
5.1
%
870,130
4.8
%
808,289
4.4
%
746,426
3.9
%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
4,966,243
26.8
%
4,967,662
27.3
%
5,150,555
28.5
%
5,251,368
28.2
%
5,550,841
29.3
%
Agriculture (includes farmland)
670,603
3.6
%
665,960
3.7
%
617,418
3.4
%
620,338
3.3
%
631,497
3.3
%
Consumer and other
288,834
1.6
%
274,532
1.5
%
246,433
1.4
%
288,496
1.6
%
274,980
1.5
%
Energy
410,069
2.2
%
430,339
2.4
%
445,949
2.5
%
491,305
2.6
%
569,314
3.0
%
Paycheck Protection Program
9,004
0.1
%
27,550
0.2
%
86,258
0.5
%
169,884
0.9
%
365,841
1.9
%
Total loans
$
18,506,288
$
18,208,844
$
18,067,524
$
18,616,144
$
18,957,732
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
11,154,143
38.1
%
$
11,032,184
36.9
%
$
10,776,652
34.7
%
$
10,750,034
34.9
%
$
10,326,489
35.0
%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,027,157
20.6
%
6,331,314
21.2
%
6,603,934
21.2
%
6,741,092
21.9
%
6,088,923
20.7
%
Money market
6,438,787
22.0
%
6,646,726
22.3
%
7,603,329
24.5
%
7,178,904
23.3
%
6,864,664
23.3
%
Savings
3,563,776
12.1
%
3,597,820
12.0
%
3,543,300
11.4
%
3,401,727
11.1
%
3,293,850
11.2
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,116,232
7.2
%
2,257,574
7.6
%
2,541,095
8.2
%
2,700,005
8.8
%
2,877,726
9.8
%
Total deposits
$
29,300,095
$
29,865,618
$
31,068,310
$
30,771,762
$
29,451,652
Loan to Deposit Ratio
63.2
%
61.0
%
58.2
%
60.5
%
64.4
%
Page 16
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Single family residential construction
$
1,004,000
37.8
%
$
911,443
37.0
%
$
816,072
35.0
%
$
728,393
31.7
%
$
659,248
29.0
%
Land development
145,303
5.5
%
133,398
5.4
%
103,853
4.5
%
99,099
4.3
%
92,623
4.1
%
Raw land
343,066
12.9
%
316,750
12.9
%
310,987
13.4
%
322,673
14.0
%
315,803
13.9
%
Residential lots
237,714
8.9
%
223,703
9.1
%
212,029
9.1
%
206,978
9.0
%
195,201
8.6
%
Commercial lots
181,679
6.8
%
184,794
7.5
%
183,760
7.9
%
184,901
8.0
%
169,189
7.5
%
Commercial construction and other
747,803
28.1
%
690,453
28.1
%
701,148
30.1
%
757,687
33.0
%
837,436
36.9
%
Net unaccreted discount
(13
)
(15
)
(12
)
(16
)
(83
)
Total construction loans
$
2,659,552
$
2,460,526
$
2,327,837
$
2,299,715
$
2,269,417
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2022
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (S)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
422,432
$
257,332
$
50,427
$
18,868
$
27,159
$
276,875
$
1,053,093
Commercial and industrial buildings
160,956
78,735
18,646
32,753
16,267
166,892
474,249
Office buildings
92,541
322,061
26,391
68,836
4,378
64,189
578,396
Medical buildings
82,266
20,237
2,525
20,961
39,028
51,973
216,990
Apartment buildings
79,475
64,631
12,259
13,995
8,239
147,840
326,439
Hotel
92,257
68,683
44,188
28,364
-
131,290
364,782
Other
73,549
76,947
32,797
7,512
2,593
71,337
264,735
Total
$
1,003,476
$
888,626
$
187,233
$
191,289
$
97,664
$
910,396
$
3,278,684
(T)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Jun 30, 2022
Balance at
Sep 30, 2022
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Jun 30, 2022
Balance at
Sep 30, 2022
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Jun 30, 2022
Balance at
Sep 30, 2022
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (U)
$
345,599
$
3,734
$
2,836
$
320,052
$
3,993
$
3,671
$
665,651
$
7,727
$
6,507
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (U)
12,286,159
1,559,270
1,410,748
689,573
68,125
66,613
12,975,732
(V)
1,627,395
1,477,361
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
11,940,560
$
1,555,536
$
1,407,912
$
369,521
$
64,132
$
62,942
$
12,310,081
$
1,619,668
$
1,470,854
(S) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(T) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.966 billion as of September 30, 2022.
(U) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(V) Actual principal balances acquired.
Page 17
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
17,729
$
20,619
$
21,765
$
26,269
$
35,035
$
17,729
$
35,035
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
378
13
3,695
887
1,038
378
1,038
Total nonperforming loans
18,107
20,632
25,460
27,156
36,073
18,107
36,073
Repossessed assets
13
-
19
310
326
13
326
Other real estate
1,758
1,555
1,705
622
150
1,758
150
Total nonperforming assets
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
27,184
$
28,088
$
36,549
$
19,878
$
36,549
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
2,376
$
2,964
$
4,403
$
6,150
$
8,199
$
2,376
$
8,199
Construction, land development and other land loans
1,712
1,866
1,761
1,841
803
1,712
803
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
13,986
14,335
11,899
11,990
11,117
13,986
11,117
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
1,364
2,448
7,685
7,276
15,691
1,364
15,691
Agriculture (includes farmland)
434
567
1,402
816
643
434
643
Consumer and other
6
7
34
15
96
6
96
Total
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
27,184
$
28,088
$
36,549
$
19,878
$
36,549
Number of loans/properties
150
160
147
157
155
150
155
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
285,163
$
286,380
$
287,187
$
282,179
$
287,187
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
(15
)
$
(197
)
$
14
$
177
$
3,763
$
(198
)
$
8,876
Construction, land development and other land loans
(4
)
(5
)
430
(162
)
(4
)
421
(114
)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
(202
)
(32
)
87
(72
)
66
(147
)
107
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
757
395
(366
)
(10
)
11,180
786
18,286
Agriculture (includes farmland)
119
(9
)
(103
)
(102
)
(63
)
7
(39
)
Consumer and other
1,125
1,052
1,155
976
755
3,332
1,765
Total
$
1,780
$
1,204
$
1,217
$
807
$
15,697
$
4,201
$
28,881
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.06
%
0.12
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.19
%
0.11
%
0.19
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.33
%
0.03
%
0.20
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.58
%
1.54
%
1.51
%
1.52
%
1.51
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)
1.61
%
1.67
%
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.73
%
1.61
%
1.73
%
Page 18
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2021
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
122,326
$
126,787
$
128,590
$
386,636
$
392,510
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,590,512
$
6,557,079
$
6,489,381
$
6,412,864
$
6,373,355
$
6,546,033
$
6,286,803
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,286,795
)
(3,289,365
)
(3,291,983
)
(3,294,728
)
(3,297,592
)
(3,289,362
)
(3,300,990
)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,303,717
$
3,267,714
$
3,197,398
$
3,118,136
$
3,075,763
$
3,256,671
$
2,985,813
Return on average tangible common equity(F)
16.44
%
15.73
%
15.30
%
16.26
%
16.72
%
15.83
%
17.53
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
6,611,642
$
6,521,827
$
6,504,424
$
6,427,236
$
6,345,441
$
6,611,642
$
6,345,441
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,285,541
)
(3,288,119
)
(3,290,700
)
(3,293,320
)
(3,296,175
)
(3,285,541
)
(3,296,175
)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,326,101
$
3,233,708
$
3,213,724
$
3,133,916
$
3,049,266
$
3,326,101
$
3,049,266
Period end shares outstanding
91,210
91,196
92,160
92,170
92,160
91,210
92,160
Tangible book value per share
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
34.87
$
34.00
$
33.09
$
36.47
$
33.09
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,326,101
$
3,233,708
$
3,213,724
$
3,133,916
$
3,049,266
$
3,326,101
$
3,049,266
Total assets
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
38,271,186
$
37,833,970
$
36,512,119
$
37,843,502
$
36,512,119
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,285,541
)
(3,288,119
)
(3,290,700
)
(3,293,320
)
(3,296,175
)
(3,285,541
)
(3,296,175
)
Tangible assets
$
34,557,961
$
34,099,137
$
34,980,486
$
34,540,650
$
33,215,944
$
34,557,961
$
33,215,944
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.19
%
9.07
%
9.18
%
9.62
%
9.18
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
285,163
$
286,380
$
287,187
$
282,179
$
287,187
Total loans
$
18,506,288
$
18,208,844
$
18,067,524
$
18,616,144
$
18,957,732
$
18,506,288
$
18,957,732
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(922,764
)
(1,137,623
)
(1,344,541
)
(1,775,699
)
(1,998,049
)
(922,764
)
(1,998,049
)
Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans
(9,004
)
(27,550
)
(86,258
)
(169,884
)
(365,841
)
(9,004
)
(365,841
)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans
$
17,574,520
$
17,043,671
$
16,636,725
$
16,670,561
$
16,593,842
$
17,574,520
$
16,593,842
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans
1.61
%
1.67
%
1.71
%
1.72
%
1.73
%
1.61
%
1.73
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:
Noninterest expense
$
122,214
$
122,878
$
119,850
$
119,538
$
119,815
$
364,942
$
354,082
Net interest income
$
260,679
$
248,471
$
239,944
$
244,760
$
248,567
$
749,094
$
748,548
Noninterest income
34,688
37,594
35,122
35,757
34,645
107,404
104,209
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
50
1,108
689
1,165
255
1,847
(68
)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
34,638
36,486
34,433
34,592
34,390
105,557
104,277
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
$
295,317
$
284,957
$
274,377
$
279,352
$
282,957
$
854,651
$
852,825
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 10:37:01 UTC.