Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2023
2
"Safe Harbor" Statement
Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This presentation contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including Lone Star; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather an climate-elated events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in
Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
Second Quarter Highlights
3
- Net income of $86.9 million, or $111.8 million excluding after-tax merger related provision and expenses
- Earnings per share (diluted) of $0.94, or $1.21 excluding after-tax merger related provision and expenses
- Assets of $39.9 billion, total loans of $21.7 billion, and deposits of $27.4 billion at June 30, 2023
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.48% and leverage ratio of 9.96% at June 30, 2023
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $2.0 billion or 10.6%
- Deposits increased $376.7 million or 1.4%
- Sound asset quality with annualized net charge-offs / quarterly average loans of 0.31%
- Nonperforming assets to average earning assets remain low at 0.18% or $62.7 million
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $381.7 million
- Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.68%
- Repurchased 595,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter 2023, and 1.2 million shares during the first six months of 2023
- Completed the merger and operational conversion of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
- Pending merger with Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
- Declared cash dividend of $0.55 for the third quarter 2023
Source: Company Documents
Strong Presence in Texas and Oklahoma
•
•
•
•
•
A Texas-based financial holding company with $39.9 billion in total assets
Prosperity has been ranked in the Top 10 of Forbes America's Best
Oklahoma
Banks since the list's inception in 2010, and was ranked #6 in 2023
44
35
Tulsa
Ranked #2 in deposit market share in Texas (1)
Amarillo
40
40
Oklahoma City
Wichita Falls
Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies,
27
44
and are home to 61 Fortune 500 headquartered companies
35
Lubbock Fort Worth
Dallas
Shareholder driven with 4.2% fully diluted insider ownership (2)
30
Abilene
•
Successful completion of 44 acquisitions (whole bank, branch and failed bank transactions)
286 Full-Service Locations
- in Bryan/College Station Area
- in Central Oklahoma Area
- in Central Texas Area
- in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
- in East Texas Area
- in Houston Area
- in South Texas Area
- in Tulsa Area
- in West Texas Area
Midland
20
20
El Paso
Odessa
Texas
35
45
10
Houston
10
Austin
San Antonio
10
35
Victoria
Laredo
Corpus Christi
4
- Per FDIC; Includes Texas headquartered commercial banks; Deposits as of 6/30/2022
- Per proxy statement (Form DEF 14A) filed on 3/15/2023
Balance Sheet Summary
0,000
5,000
0,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Data as of 06/30/2023
Total Loans
$21.7 Bn
Deposits
$27.4 Bn
Assets
$39.9 Bn
10 Year CAGR(1)
Loans
13.8%
Deposits
9.4%
Assets
10.0%
2012
201
201
2015
201
201
201
2019
2020
2021
2022
2
22
2
2
Assets
Deposits
Total Loans
Equity
,000
,000
5,000
,000
,000
2,000
1,000
0
5
Source: Company Documents
- Represents the Compound Annual Growth Rate from 12/31/2012 - 12/31/2022
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 14:58:25 UTC.