Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
Third Quarter Highlights
Net income of $128.6 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39 for three months ended September 30, 2021
Assets of $36.5 billion, total loans of $19.0 billion, and deposits of $29.5 billion at September 30, 2021
Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.84% and leverage ratio of 9.55% at September 30, 2021
Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased 5.3% on an annualized basis during the third quarter 2021
Deposits increased 4.7% on an annualized basis during the third quarter 2021
Nonperforming assets to average earning assets remain low at 0.11% or $36.5 million for the third quarter 2021
Net charge-offs of $15.7 million for the third quarter 2021 were partially offset by PCD recoveries of $15.2 million released to the general reserve
Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $317.1 million
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, equal to 1.73%
Efficiency ratio of 42.3% for the third quarter 2021
Repurchased 767,134 shares during the third quarter 2021
Increased cash dividend 6.1% to $0.52 for the fourth quarter 2021
Source: Company Documents
Strong Presence in Texas and Oklahoma
A Texas-based financial holding company with $36.5 billion in total assets
• Ranked the 2nd Best Bank in America in 2021 by Forbes and
has been ranked in the Top 10 of Forbes America's Best Banks
since 2010
• Ranked #3 in deposit market share in Texas (1)
• Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies,
and are home to 52 Fortune 500 headquartered companies
Oklahoma
44
35
Tulsa
Amarillo
40
40
Oklahoma City
27
44
35
Shareholder driven with 4.2% fully diluted insider ownership (2)
Successful completion of 43 acquisitions (whole
Lubbock Fort Worth
Abilene
Midland
20
Dallas
30
20
bank, branch and failed bank transactions)
273 Full-Service Locations
in Bryan/College Station Area
in Central Oklahoma Area
in Central Texas Area
in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
in East Texas Area
in Houston Area
in South Texas Area
in Tulsa Area
in West Texas Area
El Paso
INTERSTATE 10
OdessaTexas
INTERSTATE
10
Austin
San Antonio
35
Laredo
35
45
Houston
INTERSTATE 10
Victoria
Corpus Christi
Per FDIC; Includes Texas headquartered commercial banks; Deposits as of 6/30/2021
Per proxy statement (Form DEF 14A) filed on 3/15/2021
Balance Sheet Summary
Data as of 09/30/2021
Total Loans
$19.0 Bn
Deposits
$29.5 Bn
Assets
$36.5 Bn
10 Year CAGR
Loans
19.2%
Deposits
13.9%
Assets
13.6%
Assets
Deposits
Total Loans
Equity
5
Source: Company Documents
(1) Represents the Compound Annual Growth Rate from 12/31/2010 - 12/31/2020
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:02 UTC.