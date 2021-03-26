Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Prospero Silver Corp.    PSL.H   CA7436244056

PROSPERO SILVER CORP.

(PSL.H)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 03/25 01:29:58 pm
0.57 CAD   +3.64%
11:45aProspero Announces Name Change to Keon Capital Inc.
NE
03/19PROSPERO SILVER  : Proposes Name Change to Keon Capital Inc
AQ
03/18Prospero Proposes Name Change to Keon Capital Inc
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prospero Announces Name Change to Keon Capital Inc.

03/26/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2021, it has changed its name from "Prospero Silver Corp." to "Keon Capital Inc.". At the opening of the markets on March 30, 2021, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name, Keon Capital Inc. and the new ticker symbol "KEON.H". The Company's new CUSIP number is 491895108 and its new ISIN is CA4918951084.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"William Murray"

President, CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 288 2553
Email: wmurray@prosperosilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78685


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PROSPERO SILVER CORP.
11:45aProspero Announces Name Change to Keon Capital Inc.
NE
03/19PROSPERO SILVER  : Proposes Name Change to Keon Capital Inc
AQ
03/18Prospero Proposes Name Change to Keon Capital Inc
NE
03/09Prospero Secures Debt Extension, Contractual Termination and Loan Agreements
NE
02/24Prospero Provides Corrected Corporate Update
NE
02/12PROSPERO SILVER CORP. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 3
FA
02/10PROSPERO SILVER  : Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation
PU
02/09NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SE : 1 share consolidation
PU
01/28PROSPERO SILVER  : Transfer Of Listing To NEX
PU
2020PROSPERO SILVER  : Announces Results Of 2020 Annual General And Special Meeting ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,08 M -3,24 M -3,24 M
Net cash 2019 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,09 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart PROSPERO SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Prospero Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William F. Murray Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Furber Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Murray John Oliver Independent Director
John Edward Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSPERO SILVER CORP.0.00%1
BHP GROUP5.77%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC-2.21%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.44%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.57%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED0.69%12 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ