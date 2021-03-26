Prospero Announces Name Change to Keon Capital Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2021) - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2021, it has changed its name from "Prospero Silver Corp." to "Keon Capital Inc.". At the opening of the markets on March 30, 2021, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name, Keon Capital Inc. and the new ticker symbol "KEON.H". The Company's new CUSIP number is 491895108 and its new ISIN is CA4918951084.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

