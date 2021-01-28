Prospero Silver : Transfer Of Listing To NEX

Log in
01/28/2021 | 12:08pm EST
January 26, 2021 -- Vancouver, B.C. - Prospero Silver Corp (TSX-V:PSL.H) (the 'Company' or 'Prospero') announces that effective open of trading, Tuesday January 26, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, as a result for not maintaining the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Consequently, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 26, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PSL to PSL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

For further information please contact:

William Murray
Chairman & CEO
Tel: 604 288 2553

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions: This news release contains certain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to, among other things, maintaining the Company's listing requirements under the policies of the NEX. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements which, by their nature, refer to future events. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Prospero Silver Corp. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
