Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ProStar Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAPPF   CA74365J1021

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC.

(MAPPF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:54:35 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.1805 USD   +0.25%
04:55pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Its Coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (MAPPF) Q1 23
NE
05/12ProStar Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27New to The Street and ProStar Holdings, Inc. Sign Media Contract
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Its Coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (MAPPF) Q1 23

05/31/2023 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: MAPS Q1 23 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Strong revenue growth both sequentially and year over year
  • Management remains active
  • Potential runway for hardware and software integration

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/168230_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168230


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC.
04:55pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Its Coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (MAPPF) Q1 23
NE
05/12ProStar Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/27New to The Street and ProStar Holdings, Inc. Sign Media Contract
AQ
04/27ProStar, the World Leader in Developing Precision Mapping Solutions, Has Been Granted A..
AQ
04/21ProStar Holdings Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/21ProStar Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/20ProStar Announces Integration of its Leading Utility Mapping Solutions Software with Im..
AQ
04/20ProStar Holdings Inc. Announces Integration of its Utility Mapping Solutions Software w..
CI
04/13Prostar Holdings Inc. Expands Its Footprint in Australia with Provac's Adoption of Poin..
CI
04/13ProStar Expands Its Footprint in Australia with Provac's Adoption of PointMan
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,76 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,04 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 21,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 48,5x
EV / Sales 2022 22,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ProStar Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Page Tucker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Rene Richards Chief Financial Officer & Director
Herbert Pope McKim Chairman
Peter Srajer Chief GIS Scientist
Vasanthan Dasan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC.9.09%21
ACCENTURE PLC15.59%194 784
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.83%146 758
SIEMENS AG20.84%133 105
IBM-8.52%117 574
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%86 805
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer