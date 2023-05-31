Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Its Coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (MAPPF) Q1 23

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2023) - ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MAPPF). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: MAPS Q1 23 Report

Key Takeaways:

Strong revenue growth both sequentially and year over year

Management remains active

Potential runway for hardware and software integration

