ProStar Holdings Inc. is a geospatial technology company that is a developer of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions. The Company is engaged in providing precision mapping solutions and geospatial intelligence software, which is designed to enhance the management and maintenance of the asset lifecycle for asset-centric industries. The Companyâs PointMan product is a cloud and mobile software application. PointMan provides a precision mapping solution that provides the ability to capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure in real-time, including roads, bridges, railways, pipelines, and utilities. The Company operates in one reportable segment, providing Geospatial Intelligence Software for asset-centric industries. Its Solution enables real-time access to precise location information on what lies below the earth's surface.