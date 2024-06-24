Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MAPPF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on ProStar Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MAPPF).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Adoption within Stake Center Locating
  • 22 deals closed in 1Q24, up from 3 deals in 1Q23
  • Meaningful progress among hardware providers

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/208733_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208733