AEX: Update on Naspers share purchase

Prosus N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783

(Prosus)

Update on Naspers share purchase

Prosus today announces an update to itsshare purchase programme of Naspers N ordinary shares (the Share Purchase)announced on 23 November 2020.

Although there is no regulatory requirement to do so, Prosus decided to continue providing weekly voluntary updates on the Naspers N ordinary shares purchased. For the period between 6 April 2021 and 9 April 2021, Prosus purchased 501 664 Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3 527.3556 per share for a total consideration of ZAR1 769 547 321.76 (US$121 649 821.80).

More information on the Share Purchase is available onwww.prosus.com/investors/share-buyback.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

13 April 2021

JSE sponsor to Prosus

Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries Investor Enquiries Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations +1 347-210-4305 Media Enquiries Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations + 31 6 29721038

Disclaimer

The Share Repurchase is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the Delegated Regulation). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3), read with article 2(2), of the Delegated Regulation.

Considerationincludes transaction costs.