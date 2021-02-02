Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Prosus N.V.    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/02 11:28:48 am
99.38 EUR   +1.57%
11:18aAEX : Update on Prosus share repurchase and Naspers share purchase
PU
05:21aPROSUS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/29PROSUS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AEX: Update on Prosus share repurchase and Naspers share purchase

02/02/2021 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Prosus N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)
AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783
(Prosus)

Update on PROSUS share REPURCHASE AND NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE

Prosus today announces an update to its share repurchase programme of Prosus ordinary shares N (the ShareRepurchase) and its share purchase programme of Naspers N ordinary shares (the Share Purchase) announced on 23 November 2020.

As part of the Share Repurchase, for the period between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021, Prosus repurchased 1 516 189 Prosus ordinary shares N at an average price of €99.5258 per share for a total consideration of €150 899 908.12 (US$182 926 017.56).

Considering the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus ordinary shares N repurchased, the company decided to also provide voluntary updates on the Naspers N ordinary shares purchased. For the period between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021, Prosus purchased 975 107 Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3 612.0212 per share for a total consideration of ZAR3 522 107 176.21 (US$232 420 996.29).
More information on the Share Repurchase is available on www.prosus.com/investors/share-buyback.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands
2 February 2021

JSE sponsor to Prosus
Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries
Investor Enquiries
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations 		+1 347-210-4305
Media Enquiries
Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations 		+ 31 6 29721038

About Prosus
Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's daily lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE:MAIL), Trip.com Group Limited ('Trip.com') (NASDAQ:TCOM), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra:DHER).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ), and is majority owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com

Disclaimer
The Share Repurchase is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the Delegated Regulation). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3), read with article 2(2), of the Delegated Regulation.
Consideration includes transaction costs.

Share this story

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROSUS N.V.
11:18aAEX : Update on Prosus share repurchase and Naspers share purchase
PU
05:21aPROSUS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/29PROSUS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/26SENS : Update on Prosus share repurchase and Naspers share purchase
PU
01/25Tech Stocks Add to Last Week's Gains
DJ
01/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Mixed Amid Renewed Tech Surge
DJ
01/25Stock Futures Diverge Amid Renewed Tech Surge
DJ
01/25EQT Invests in Food Delivery Platform Wolt As Part of $530 Million Capital Ra..
DJ
01/25U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Renewed Tech Surge
DJ
01/25Finnish food delivery startup Wolt says raised $530 mln
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 620 M - -
Net income 2021 5 072 M - -
Net Debt 2021 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,8x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 191 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2021 41,5x
EV / Sales 2022 32,1x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 119,60 €
Last Close Price 97,84 €
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Operating Officer
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSUS N.V.10.73%191 538
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED26.24%874 561
NETFLIX, INC.-0.31%238 738
NASPERS LIMITED17.00%99 502
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.45%93 056
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.5.72%63 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ