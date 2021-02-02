AEX: Update on Prosus share repurchase and Naspers share purchase
02/02/2021 | 11:18am EST
Prosus N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)
AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783
(Prosus)
Update on PROSUS share REPURCHASE AND NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE
Prosus today announces an update to its share repurchase programme of Prosus ordinary shares N (the ShareRepurchase) and its share purchase programme of Naspers N ordinary shares (the Share Purchase) announced on 23 November 2020.
As part of the Share Repurchase, for the period between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021, Prosus repurchased 1 516 189 Prosus ordinary shares N at an average price of €99.5258 per share for a total consideration of €150 899 908.12 (US$182 926 017.56).
Considering the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus ordinary shares N repurchased, the company decided to also provide voluntary updates on the Naspers N ordinary shares purchased. For the period between 25 January 2021 and 29 January 2021, Prosus purchased 975 107 Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3 612.0212 per share for a total consideration of ZAR3 522 107 176.21 (US$232 420 996.29).
More information on the Share Repurchase is available on www.prosus.com/investors/share-buyback.
Amsterdam, the Netherlands
2 February 2021
JSE sponsor to Prosus
Investec Bank Limited
Enquiries
Investor Enquiries
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
+1 347-210-4305
Media Enquiries
Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations
+ 31 6 29721038
About Prosus Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.
The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's daily lives.
Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.
Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE:MAIL), Trip.com Group Limited ('Trip.com') (NASDAQ:TCOM), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra:DHER).
Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.
Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ), and is majority owned by Naspers.
Disclaimer The Share Repurchase is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the Delegated Regulation). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3), read with article 2(2), of the Delegated Regulation. Considerationincludes transaction costs.