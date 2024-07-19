Chief executive - Fabricio Bloisi

FY25 LTI awards to be made

The entirety of our executives' LTI is determined by the performance of the group and growth in the valuation of our underlying assets. It is consequently deemed 'at risk'.

Performance stock unit (PSU)

Following stakeholder engagement, a PSU award focused on total shareholder return (TSR) is being introduced. This TSR peer group includes other relevant peers outside of ecommerce, so as to ensure maximum relevance4.

Achievement of the performance condition will be assessed by the human resources and remuneration committee. This will be validated by the valuations subcommittee as per the process described on page 100 of the remuneration report.

This drives the number of shares that ultimately will vest:

At threshold performance: only 50% of the allocated shares will be awarded if the performance is at the 30th percentile or better of the peer group (which is an increase from the 25th percentile that previously applied)

At target performance: 100% of the allocated shares will be awarded if the performance is at the median or better of the peer group

At maximum performance: 200% of the allocated shares will be awarded if the performance is at the 75th percentile or better of the peer group.

It should be noted that the PSU levels of the achievement are set against a highly competitive set of peer companies. Based on an assessment that the committees conducted against a set of indices, including the Stoxx600 and MSCI Emerging Markets, the selected peer group currently greatly outperforms these indices. It shows the target-setting to be sufficiently stretched. To cater for the unlikely eventuality of a sudden, short market shock right near the end of the four-year period, we introduced a circuit breaker. In the event that the average TSR of the relevant peer set has declined by 10% or more over the measurement period, the PSU will automatically be extended by and remeasured one year after the original end date.

If the threshold level of performance is not achieved, no shares at all will be awarded to the participant. If more than maximum performance is achieved, no more than the maximum 200% will be awarded.

Naspers Global Ecommerce Share Appreciation Rights (SARs)

The Naspers Global Ecommerce SARs are a right to beneﬁt from any increase in value of the business unit over which an award

is made (in this case the group's Ecommerce businesses) and vest over a period of four years. The performance hurdle is embedded in the award as there is no value to be gained unless there is an increase in value in the underlying, Ecommerce businesses (excluding Tencent) between the date of the grant made and vesting/exercise. Gains, if any, are settled in cash.

The valuations are performed by a third-party (details of which are described on page 100 of the remuneration report) and are driven by longer-term projections.

4 TSR peer group: Adyen N.V., Airbnb, Alibaba Group Ltd, Alphabet, Amazon, Auto Trader, Baidu, Bajaj Finance, Bilibili, Block, Booking.com, Chewy, Coupang, Deliveroo plc., DoorDash, eBay, Etsy, Exor N.V., Expedia group, FSN Ecommerce (Nykaa), IAC, JD.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Kinnevik AB, Kuaishou Technology, LY Corporation, Match group, Meituan, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, NetEase, Ocado group, One97 Comms, PayPal, Pinduoduo, Pinterest, Rakuten group, Schibsted ASA, Sea Limited, Shopify Inc., Snap, SoftBank Group, Trip.com Group, Uber Technologies, Vipshop Ltd, Wayfair, Zalando SE, Zillow group and Zomato.