2024
DISCLOSURE IN TERMS OF THE APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Chief executive - Fabricio Bloisi
As stakeholders are aware, the company announced on 17 May 2024 that Fabricio Bloisi will be appointed CEO of the Naspers and Prosus groups eﬀective 10 July 2024. Furthermore, Fabricio joined the Naspers board as an executive director on 10 July 2024 and the Prosus board, subject to shareholder approval, on 21 August 2024.
His compensation will be structured as follows: In broad terms, an annual salary of US$750 000 (€695 000). Plus an annual short-term incentive that can be earned if deﬁned short-term targets are achieved. Then a long-term incentive that rewards long-term value creation both in the group as a whole and speciﬁcally in the Ecommerce segment. Last the potential of a 'moonshot award' if truly extraordinary net new value is created in the market capitalisation of the group.
FY25 single-ﬁgure table
LTI2
Proportion of
Standard
ﬁxed and
variable
Fixed
STI
Other
Total
remuneration
Currency
remuneration
maximum1
PSUs
SARs
Pension
beneﬁts
remuneration3
(%)
€'000
695
695
25 018
25 018
83
173
51 682
1.8/98.2
US$'000
750
750
27 000
27 000
90
187
55 777
1.8/98.2
The PSUs and SARs set out in the single-ﬁgure table above are a once-oﬀ grant in FY25 that covers the full four-year term of Fabricio's appointment. The table below shows the equivalent annual position, including the single grant which equates to an annual average fair value of US$13.5m for PSUs and SARs. The PSU grant will vest only if the performance conditions determined at grant are achieved. There is no annual vesting of PSUs and the actual amount for the PSUs will be determined only at the end of the four-year period. The SARs vest on an annual basis: 25% each year over the four-year term.
LTI2
Proportion of
Standard
ﬁxed and
variable
Fixed
STI
Other
Total
remuneration
Currency
remuneration
maximum1
PSUs
SARs
Pension
beneﬁts
remuneration3
(%)
€'000
695
695
6 255
6 255
83
173
14 155
6.7/93.3
US$'000
750
750
6 750
6 750
90
187
15 277
6.7/93.3
FY25 STI goals and objectives
In the table below, we disclose FY25 STI goals for Fabricio. All are objective and will be validated. Actual targets will
be retrospectively disclosed in the FY25 remuneration report. Each year, the human resources and remuneration committees thoroughly assess whether targets are sufficiently stretched in the context of potential remuneration.
Maximum
Weighting
payout
Group ﬁnancial goals
(%)
Description
(US$'000)
Core headline earnings
10
Achieve core headline earnings at target,
75
(including Tencent)
including Tencent
Free cash ﬂow to equity
10
Achieve free cash-to-equity inﬂow at target
75
Ecommerce ﬁnancials
20
Deliver organic revenue growth at target
150
Trading proﬁt
25
Achieve trading proﬁt at target
187.5
Total
65
487.5
Maximum
Strategic, operational and
Weighting
payout
sustainability goals
(%)
Description
(US$'000)
Ecommerce ecosystem
15
Increase growth of group companies by 3% through
112.5
synergies of the ecosystem
Sustainability: People
10
Achieve employee engagement score of 78% positive
75
or 2% higher than FY25
5
Through promotions and new hiring, achieve an
37.5
outcome of no fewer than two women in the senior
leadership of the group
Sustainability: Climate
5
Majority-owned businesses are to eﬀectively measure
37.5
and document material scope 3 emissions
Total
35
262.5
- This is the maximum STI as a percentage to base salary.
- Represents the grant date fair value of awards to be made during FY25. The actual value accruing to the executive will depend on the real value created over the time of the award.
- Executive directors serve both Naspers and Prosus. Their remuneration as executive directors of these entities is split 10/90 between Naspers and Prosus.
Chief executive - Fabricio Bloisi
FY25 LTI awards to be made
The entirety of our executives' LTI is determined by the performance of the group and growth in the valuation of our underlying assets. It is consequently deemed 'at risk'.
Performance stock unit (PSU)
Following stakeholder engagement, a PSU award focused on total shareholder return (TSR) is being introduced. This TSR peer group includes other relevant peers outside of ecommerce, so as to ensure maximum relevance4.
Achievement of the performance condition will be assessed by the human resources and remuneration committee. This will be validated by the valuations subcommittee as per the process described on page 100 of the remuneration report.
This drives the number of shares that ultimately will vest:
- At threshold performance: only 50% of the allocated shares will be awarded if the performance is at the 30th percentile or better of the peer group (which is an increase from the 25th percentile that previously applied)
- At target performance: 100% of the allocated shares will be awarded if the performance is at the median or better of the peer group
- At maximum performance: 200% of the allocated shares will be awarded if the performance is at the 75th percentile or better of the peer group.
It should be noted that the PSU levels of the achievement are set against a highly competitive set of peer companies. Based on an assessment that the committees conducted against a set of indices, including the Stoxx600 and MSCI Emerging Markets, the selected peer group currently greatly outperforms these indices. It shows the target-setting to be sufficiently stretched. To cater for the unlikely eventuality of a sudden, short market shock right near the end of the four-year period, we introduced a circuit breaker. In the event that the average TSR of the relevant peer set has declined by 10% or more over the measurement period, the PSU will automatically be extended by and remeasured one year after the original end date.
If the threshold level of performance is not achieved, no shares at all will be awarded to the participant. If more than maximum performance is achieved, no more than the maximum 200% will be awarded.
Naspers Global Ecommerce Share Appreciation Rights (SARs)
The Naspers Global Ecommerce SARs are a right to beneﬁt from any increase in value of the business unit over which an award
is made (in this case the group's Ecommerce businesses) and vest over a period of four years. The performance hurdle is embedded in the award as there is no value to be gained unless there is an increase in value in the underlying, Ecommerce businesses (excluding Tencent) between the date of the grant made and vesting/exercise. Gains, if any, are settled in cash.
The valuations are performed by a third-party (details of which are described on page 100 of the remuneration report) and are driven by longer-term projections.
4 TSR peer group: Adyen N.V., Airbnb, Alibaba Group Ltd, Alphabet, Amazon, Auto Trader, Baidu, Bajaj Finance, Bilibili, Block, Booking.com, Chewy, Coupang, Deliveroo plc., DoorDash, eBay, Etsy, Exor N.V., Expedia group, FSN Ecommerce (Nykaa), IAC, JD.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Kinnevik AB, Kuaishou Technology, LY Corporation, Match group, Meituan, MercadoLibre, Meta Platforms, NetEase, Ocado group, One97 Comms, PayPal, Pinduoduo, Pinterest, Rakuten group, Schibsted ASA, Sea Limited, Shopify Inc., Snap, SoftBank Group, Trip.com Group, Uber Technologies, Vipshop Ltd, Wayfair, Zalando SE, Zillow group and Zomato.
We have set out information below on the LTIs to be made during FY25. They cover the full four-year term of Fabricio's appointment:
LTI awards5
Fair value6 of
Award
award (US$'000)
Naspers PSUs (relative TSR)
8 100
Prosus PSUs (relative TSR)
18 900
Naspers Global Ecommerce SARs
27 000
Total LTI awards
54 000
The above awards are applicable over a period of four years, ie equivalent to an annual award with average fair value of US$13.5m per year over a period of four years.
Special once-oﬀ 'moonshot'
In addition, following stakeholder engagement, Fabricio will be incentivised to build shareholder value at an exceptional and peer-beating pace. This once-oﬀ 'moonshot' award will be triggered only when two conditions are met simultaneously:
-
The group's aggregate market capitalisation (being the combined Naspers/Prosus market capitalisation expressed in US$) is doubled or better within a four-year period between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2028 - and that value
is maintained for at least one year following, thus to 30 June 2029; and
- The group's net value creation over the four-year term measured in US$ in terms of total shareholder returns compared to the TSR peer group beats the 50th percentile.
If he meets all these conditions, Fabricio will receive a special once-oﬀ award of US$100m in Prosus and Naspers shares (split 70/30) in July 2029. If attained, it will recognise truly exceptional performance.
We believe that this LTI award will be very difficult to achieve, as it sets up two separate hurdles, which are both tough:
- First, Fabricio has to double the market capitalisation of the entire group within four years. With the aggregate market capitalisation of Prosus and Naspers standing at US$84bn7 on 1 July 2024, the number aimed at will be US$168bn7 in four years.
- Second, Fabricio has to outperform the majority of our peers - some of the most energetic and best tech groups in the world.
We believe that the relative size of the award is therefore justiﬁed if both conditions are achieved. In which case the reward will be a very small fraction of the total new net value created.
Key terms of employment contract
Fabricio Bloisi has entered into a ﬁxed-term contract for four years, beginning on 10 July and ending on 30 June 2028. It is renewable by mutual agreement with the board. In case employment ends at the initiative of the group, the group will pay Fabricio a gross termination payment equal to 12 months' base pay within thirty days after the date of termination.
- Share options granted prior to his appointment as group chief executive that have been released (vested), but not yet exercised, held indirectly: Prosus ordinary shares N 20 442; Naspers N ordinary shares 9 380.
- Fair value is an accounting estimate of the value of an LTI over the vesting period, and is set when granted.
- Based on free ﬂoat (unrestricted) shares as at 1 July 2024.
