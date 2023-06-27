PROSUS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 07:34 am
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 102.70.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07:49:36 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|66.57 EUR
|+5.25%
|+1.26%
|+3.29%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-27
|66.58 €
|+5.26%
|1 382 114
|2023-06-26
|63.25 €
|+0.57%
|1,370,082
|2023-06-23
|62.89 €
|-2.15%
|1,384,185
|2023-06-22
|64.27 €
|-0.66%
|1,039,470
|2023-06-21
|64.70 €
|-1.58%
|1,187,131
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07:36:55 2023-06-27 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.51%
|85 924 M $
|+79.62%
|89 898 M $
|+44.01%
|77 603 M $
|+13.63%
|35 874 M $
|+6.16%
|31 912 M $
|+94.78%
|29 859 M $
|+50.72%
|28 591 M $
|+5.48%
|17 511 M $
|-5.84%
|16 669 M $
|-14.34%
|14 797 M $