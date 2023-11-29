Stock PRX PROSUS N.V.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Prosus N.V.

Prosus N.V.

Equities

PRX

NL0013654783

Internet Services

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:36:00 2023-11-29 am EST 		Intraday chart for Prosus N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
30.08 EUR -0.13% -0.68% +1.71%
07:00pm PROSUS : H1 24: Prosus sees e-commerce portfolio profitability arrive sooner than expected Alphavalue
06:19pm Global markets live: Apple, Toyota, Barclays, Netapp, Crowdstrike...
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Prosus N.V.

PROSUS : H1 24: Prosus sees e-commerce portfolio profitability arrive sooner than expected Alphavalue
Global markets live: Apple, Toyota, Barclays, Netapp, Crowdstrike...
Transcript : Naspers Limited, Prosus N.V., H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 29, 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 29.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
PROSUS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating ZD
PROSUS : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
Correction: Dutch Technology Investor Prosus to Reach E-commerce Profitability Six Months Sooner on Upbeat Fiscal First Half MT
Dutch Technology Investor Prosus to Reach E-commerce Profitability Six Months Sooner Following Upbeat Fiscal H1 MT
PROSUS : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Prosus cuts India's Byju's valuation to under $3 billion RE
Earnings Flash (0A28.L) PROSUS NV Reports Fiscal H1 EPS $1.28 MT
Prosus Posts Rise in Fiscal H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Prosus Sees Earlier E-Commerce Profitability After 1st Half Growth DJ
S.Africa's Naspers says profit doubles, e-commerce portfolio nears breakeven RE
S.Africa's Naspers says profit doubles on Tencent, improved e-commerce performance RE
Prosus reports $2 billion in core earnings, up 118% RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Investors Parse Fed Comments Ahead of Economic Data DJ
PROSUS : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
PROSUS : Raised by UBS ZD
Global markets live: Zoom, Best Buy, Lowe's, Medtronic, Nvidia...
PROSUS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
Prosus Expects Significant Rise in Fiscal H1 Earnings Amid E-commerce Boost MT
Prosus Sees Jump in Half-Year Headline Earnings DJ
PROSUS : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD

Chart Prosus N.V.

Chart Prosus N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Prosus N.V. is a holding company in the service of the global Internet consumer group (Naspers). Net sales (including intragroup) by activity break down as follows: - management of social platforms and digital content (69.1%): via Tencent and VK; - operation of Internet platforms (30.9%): primarily through the classified ad (OLX, Avito, etgo, etc.), mobile and electronic payment (PayU), e-commerce (eMAG), online food ordering and delivery (Delivery Hero, Swiggy and iFood) and online education (Stack Overflow, Skillsoft and GoodHabitz) platforms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.1%), Latin America (39.1%), Asia (9.2%), North America (1.5%) and other (1.1%).
Sector
Internet Services
Calendar
12:50am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Prosus N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
30.12EUR
Average target price
43.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
+44.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Internet Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V. Stock Prosus N.V.
+1.71% 85 023 M $
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Tencent Holdings Limited
-5.09% 384 B $
NETFLIX, INC. Stock Netflix, Inc.
+62.80% 210 B $
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Uber Technologies, Inc.
+128.97% 116 B $
AIRBNB, INC. Stock Airbnb, Inc.
+49.12% 81 757 M $
DOORDASH, INC. Stock DoorDash, Inc.
+93.60% 37 607 M $
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. Stock Spotify Technology S.A.
+131.61% 35 634 M $
COSTAR GROUP, INC. Stock CoStar Group, Inc.
+8.41% 34 139 M $
NASPERS LIMITED Stock Naspers Limited
+21.80% 33 822 M $
PINTEREST, INC. Stock Pinterest, Inc.
+36.33% 21 748 M $
Other Internet Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Prosus N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
  4. News Prosus N.V.
  5. Prosus : H1 24
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer