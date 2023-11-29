Prosus N.V.
|1st Jan Change
|30.08 EUR
|-0.13%
|-0.68%
|+1.71%
|07:00pm
Prosus N.V. is a holding company in the service of the global Internet consumer group (Naspers). Net sales (including intragroup) by activity break down as follows: - management of social platforms and digital content (69.1%): via Tencent and VK; - operation of Internet platforms (30.9%): primarily through the classified ad (OLX, Avito, etgo, etc.), mobile and electronic payment (PayU), e-commerce (eMAG), online food ordering and delivery (Delivery Hero, Swiggy and iFood) and online education (Stack Overflow, Skillsoft and GoodHabitz) platforms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.1%), Latin America (39.1%), Asia (9.2%), North America (1.5%) and other (1.1%).
12:50am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
30.12EUR
Average target price
43.45EUR
Spread / Average Target
+44.28%
|+1.71%
|85 023 M $
|-5.09%
|384 B $
|+62.80%
|210 B $
|+128.97%
|116 B $
|+49.12%
|81 757 M $
|+93.60%
|37 607 M $
|+131.61%
|35 634 M $
|+8.41%
|34 139 M $
|+21.80%
|33 822 M $
|+36.33%
|21 748 M $