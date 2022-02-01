Prosus N : CHANGES TO DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

Prosus N.V. - Director dealing - 25 January 2022

CHANGES TO DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

Today, Basil Sgourdos will notify the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) about the following changes to the shares and voting rights held by him. The trades relate to an offer of 33 370 Naspers N ordinary share options made and accepted on 2 July 2012 in the MIH Internet Holdings B.V. Share Trust at an award price of R328.71 per share and associated Prosus ordinary share N share options which arose following the listing of Prosus N.V. with an expiry date of 2 July 2022. Basil has exercised the final tranche of 11 124 Naspers and Prosus options on 31 January 2022 and decided to dispose of the Naspers N ordinary shares he received (executed on 31 January 2022) and to retain the Prosus ordinary shares N. The full net gain after tax on disposal of these shares will be reinvested back into the group in the form of Prosus N.V. ordinary shares N which he will buy on the open market.

N Ordinary Shares

Date Director Number of shares received Number of votes applicable to the shares Lowest value per share Highest value per share Volume weighted average value per share 31 January 2022 V Sgourdos 11 124 11 124 0 0 0

For additional information in relation to the AFM disclosures, please see the AFM's registers on the AFM's website (https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters).

Amsterdam, the Netherlands 1 February 2022

About Prosus

