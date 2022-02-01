Log in
Prosus N : CHANGES TO DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

02/01/2022 | 12:42pm EST
Prosus N.V. - Director dealing - 25 January 2022

Prosus N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783

(Prosus)

CHANGES TO DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

Today, Basil Sgourdos will notify the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) about the following changes to the shares and voting rights held by him. The trades relate to an offer of 33 370 Naspers N ordinary share options made and accepted on 2 July 2012 in the MIH Internet Holdings B.V. Share Trust at an award price of R328.71 per share and associated Prosus ordinary share N share options which arose following the listing of Prosus N.V. with an expiry date of 2 July 2022. Basil has exercised the final tranche of 11 124 Naspers and Prosus options on 31 January 2022 and decided to dispose of the Naspers N ordinary shares he received (executed on 31 January 2022) and to retain the Prosus ordinary shares N. The full net gain after tax on disposal of these shares will be reinvested back into the group in the form of Prosus N.V. ordinary shares N which he will buy on the open market.

N Ordinary Shares

Date

Director

Number of shares received

Number of votes applicable to the shares

Lowest value per share

Highest value per share

Volume weighted average value per share

31 January 2022

V Sgourdos

11 124

11 124

0

0

0

For additional information in relation to the AFM disclosures, please see the AFM's registers on the AFM's website (https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters).

Amsterdam, the Netherlands 1 February 2022

JSE sponsor to Prosus Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries

Investor Enquiries

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

+1 347-210-4305

Media Enquiries

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

+ 31 6 29721038

About Prosus

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, DeHaat, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Quick Ride, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, Republic, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus's associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru), Trip.com Group Limited (www.trip.com), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority owned by Naspers. For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 472 M - -
Net income 2022 17 357 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 0,10%
Capitalization 210 B 211 B -
EV / Sales 2022 28,9x
EV / Sales 2023 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-0.12%209 906
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.33%577 029
NETFLIX, INC.-29.10%189 634
AIRBNB, INC.-7.52%96 414
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.80%72 560
NASPERS LIMITED-0.40%62 023